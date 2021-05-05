United Parcel Service Soared 15% in April: Will the Rally Continue?

NYSE: UPS | United Parcel Service, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UPS – Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) rallied recently because of increasing demand for the company’s delivery and shipping services, fueled by the e-commerce boom. And because the boom in doorstep deliveries and COVID-19 vaccine shipments is likely to continue for some time, we think UPS should see a substantial improvement in its financials and a rise in its profitability. Read on.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

May 5, 2021


United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery and logistics services provider that operates through U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight segments. The stock gained 14.8% in April and has appreciated 37% over the past year, driven by pandemic-fueled demand for doorstep deliveries and vaccine shipments. In fact, UPS’ stock is trading just 0.5% below its $215.30 52-week high, which it hit on May 4.

For  the first quarter of 2021, UPS has reported solid growth across all segments and a substantial increase in its consolidated average daily volume of deliveries. 

Given that UPS is enhancing its logistics capabilities to meet increasing customer needs, we believe its stock is poised to maintain its rally. Here is what we think could shape UPS’ performance in the near term:

Industry Tailwinds

The logistics and delivery industry has played an important role in the movement, storage, and flow of goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic. By facilitating trade and commerce and helping e-commerce businesses deliver their products to customers, the industry has grown immensely in the last couple of years. Since the pandemic has shifted the purchase of most goods online, the demand for package delivery services has been boosted. In fact, large scale COVID-19 vaccination drives around the world have  benefited logistics companies and  delivery services significantly.

Given that UPS is a U.S. government partner in delivering COVID-19 vaccines, profits from the company’s shipment business have surged significantly. Its operating profit from  its freight segment rose 104.5% in its last reported quarter.

Strong Growth Outlook

A  $2.78 consensus EPS estimate  for the current quarter, ending June 2021, indicates a 30.5% improvement year-over-year. Furthermore,  its EPS is expected to rise 32.6% in the current year, and at 12.4%  per annum rate over the next five years.

Analysts expect UPS’ revenues to rise 6.4% year-over-year to $22.59 billion in the next quarter, ending September 2021, and 10.3% to $93.36 billion in the current year.

Impressive Quarterly Performance

UPS’ consolidated revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $22.9 billion in the first quarter ended March 31. Its operating profit was $2.8 billion, up 158% compared to the first quarter of 2020. The company’s EPS rose 393% from the prior-year quarter to $5.47. Also, UPS’ international segment revenue increased to 36.2% year-over-year to $4.61 billion, while its domestic segment revenue surged 22.3%.

Reasonable Valuation

In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, UPS is currently trading at 19.57x, which is 12.7% lower than the 22.42x industry average. The stock’s 17.22x forward EV/EBIT is 6.7% lower than the 18.47x industry average. And UPS’ 14.39 forward Price/Cash flow ratio is 13.4% lower than the 16.62 industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

UPS has a B overall rating, which translates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. UPS has an A Sentiment Grade, consistent with analysts’ expectations that its revenue and earnings will grow.

In terms of Quality Grade, UPS has a B. This is in sync with the company’s 9.9% ROE, which is significantly higher than the 8.6% industry average.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for UPS (Value, Stability, Growth and Momentum).

The stock is ranked #6 of 15 stocks in the A-rated Air Freight & Shipping Services industry.

If you’re looking for other top-rated stocks in the same industry with an Overall POWR Rating of A or B, you can access them here.

Bottom Line

The shipping giant UPS saw its revenue and profit soar to record levels amid an e-commerce boom and rapid roll-out of vaccines internationally. Since the shipment of vaccines is expected to continue for some time , the company’s freight and air transport services are expected to continue  witnessing steady demand. As such, we believe the stock is well-positioned to maintain its rally.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

UPS shares were trading at $213.84 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.47 (-0.22%). Year-to-date, UPS has gained 27.79%, versus a 11.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UPSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan for Growth Investors

There are increasing signs that the stock market's (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why…
Apr 29, 2021 | 12:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Solar Stocks to Avoid in May

President Joe Biden’s pledge to put the United States on a path to a clean-energy-based future has supercharged the solar sector. Furthermore, given that people are increasingly keen on solar installations at their homes as the cost of solar panels declines, the industry is expected to get sales a boost going forward. While the solar sector is expected to continue thriving this year and beyond, not all companies in the industry are well positioned to benefit. Specifically, we think Sunnova Energy (NOVA), ReneSola (SOL), and SolarWindow (WNDW) possess weak financials and should be avoided now.
May 4, 2021 | 2:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Apple vs. Google: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?

The COVID-19 pandemic has treated the FAANG stocks quite well thanks to the accelerated pace of digitization and internet adoption worldwide that it triggered. Both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) skyrocketed last year due to the suitability of their offerings. And because remote activities are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, and both the tech giants are constantly innovating to stay ahead of their competitors, we think their stocks are solid long-term investments. However, let’s discuss which stock could perform better this year.
May 4, 2021 | 3:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy in May

Investors have been rotating away from expensive growth stocks and into reasonably priced cyclical stocks to capitalize the economic recovery. But we think Goldman Sachs (GS), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Cognex (CGNX), and Manpower (MAN) are established names that possess solid growth attributes and are well positioned to benefit from the economic recovery. So, it’s wise to bet on them now. Read on.
May 4, 2021 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Apple vs. Google: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?

The COVID-19 pandemic has treated the FAANG stocks quite well thanks to the accelerated pace of digitization and internet adoption worldwide that it triggered. Both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) skyrocketed last year due to the suitability of their offerings. And because remote activities are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, and both the tech giants are constantly innovating to stay ahead of their competitors, we think their stocks are solid long-term investments. However, let’s discuss which stock could perform better this year.
May 4, 2021 | 3:54pm

Read More Stories

More United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UPS News