2 Popular Stocks That Recently Received a Double Upgrade by Wall Street Analysts

: UPST | Upstart Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UPST – Amid the ongoing market correction, which is being driven by skyrocketing inflation rates and rising geopolitical tensions, Wall Street analysts have recently given a double-upgrade to popular stocks Upstart (UPST) and Beyond Meat (BYND). So, let’s discuss these names.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Feb 25, 2022


Equities have had a tough start to the year due to the surging market volatility. But despite the negative market sentiment, popular stocks Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) and Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) received a boost in the form of a double-upgrade by Wall Street analysts.

Bank of America Corporation Securities analyst Nat Schindler gave UPST a double-upgrade to Buy from Underperform. UPST had reported solid last quarter results with fee revenue, EPS, and EBITDA all beating Wall Street estimates. The company’s revenue and earnings guidance were also beyond the analysts’ estimates.

Also, Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer provided a double-upgrade to ‘overweight’ to plant-based food company BYND after citing “more positives than negatives” in the U.S. consumer market for alternative meat products. Theurer believes that the company’s potential in the U.S. consumer market is not being reflected in its stock price. The analyst raised his price target for BYND by $10 to $80 per share.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)

UPST in San Mateo, Calif., is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform that helps access affordable credit while reducing its bank partners’ risk and cost of lending. Its platform utilizes advanced machine learning tools to accurately gauge the risk and approve more applicants than traditional, credit-score-based lending models.

On Feb. 15, 2022, UPST’s board of directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $400 million of common stock. UPST CFO Sanjay Datta said, “With the volatility in the trading of our stock, we have seen what we believe to be attractive buying conditions at various times over the past year, and our profitability puts us in a position to be able to initiate this program and take advantage of those situations on behalf of our shareholders.”

For its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, UPST’s total revenue increased 252% year-over-year to $304.84 million. The company’s adjusted net income increased 1,499% year-over-year to $86.95 million. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $91 million, representing a 487% increase year-over-year.

Analysts expect UPST’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, to increase 145.5% and 161.5% respectively, year-over-year to $0.54 and $303.49 million. It surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 76.5% in price to close the last session at $131.55.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)

BYND is a food company that offers plant-based meats. The El Segundo, Calif.-based company’s product offerings include Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef, Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, Beyond Beef Crumbles, and Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles. It sells a range of plant-based products across the three main meat types: beef, pork, and poultry.

For its fiscal 2021, BYND’s net revenues increased 14.2% year-over-year to $464.70 million. The company’s international net revenues increased 76.8% year-over-year to $144.86 million. Also, its total current assets increased 216.6% year-over-year to $1.05 billion.

For its fiscal year 2022, BYND’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 36.6% and 37.2% respectively year-over-year to $1.82 and $637.34 million. Over the last month, the stock has declined 21.6% in price to close the last trading session at $49.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

UPST shares were trading at $139.20 per share on Friday morning, up $7.65 (+5.82%). Year-to-date, UPST has declined -8.00%, versus a -8.30% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UPSTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BYNDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UPST News