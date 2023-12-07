POWR Stock of the Week Under $10: Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)

NASDAQ: VIRC | Virco Manufacturing Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

VIRC – While operating a public company requires a great deal of planning and strategy, it doesn’t hurt to be in the right place at the right time either. An influx of students and office workers returning to their post pandemic routines is leading to a reset in school and office furniture. And Virco Manufacturing has become the go to provider of mobile school and office furniture in the U.S.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Dec 7, 2023


With the pandemic fading into the rearview mirror, there has been a reluctant, but irrefutable move back to the office and back to school. But, if you’ve been to a classroom recently, you may have noticed a change from when you and I were sitting behind a school desk. Everything seems to have wheels on it. 

This lends itself to the “breakout group” learning environment that is a staple of today’s classroom. And the country’s largest distributor of mobile furniture, including desks, chairs, and tables, is a public company, Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)

And Virco is benefitting from the post pandemic return to work/school, as well as the mobile nature of not only school but many offices these days. A new hybrid schedule for many employees has led to a boom in office design that favors the ability to “construct” and deconstruct an office environment suitable to the personalities (and number) of those in the office on any particular day.

Virco has been taking advantage of this mobile renaissance, and recent quarterly results based on back to school sales were exceptionally strong. The company reported revenue increased 30% YoY in the quarter, and gross margins popped 7% to 45.3%, partially due to easing inflation in the commodities market, reducing the input prices for Virco products. 

Given the return to school/work tailwind, the stock is only trading at 4.3x earnings, 4.7x projected earnings, and 0.44x sales. This seems a very low valuation for a company with a recurring revenue model that is in the sweet spot for a new way of school and work interaction. 

Adding to Virco’s advantages, its U.S. base has given it a leg up on foreign competitors. Virco CEO and Chairman Robert Virtue said: “We performed exceptionally well in this year’s back-to-school season. We had a record backlog of deliveries to make… As schools have extended their instruction calendar to make up for pandemic-related learning loss, our summer delivery window has effectively been narrowed.”

But, that narrow window became an advantage, as Virtue explained, “We have the physical footprint and the operating know-how to make and deliver millions of pounds of furniture in what is now a six- to eight-week delivery season. This environment has been increasingly challenging for import-based competitors. We are seeing a meaningful gain in new customers in this new competitive landscape.”

In our POWR Rating system Virco has an overall B rating, but knocks it out of the park in the Sentiment component, where it is rated above 99.18% of all the stocks we track. This tracks well with the developing mobile story we’ve been discussing. 

Through a combination of execution, and being the right manufacturer with the right product at an inflection point in school/work office furniture mobility, Virco is an under $10 stock that appears undervalued here just below the $7 level.   

What To Do Next?

If you like the stock shared above…then you will love this new special report sharing 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential.

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

VIRC shares . Year-to-date, VIRC has gained 55.09%, versus a 21.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VIRCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

VERY Healthy Stock Rotation Underway

The S&P 500 (SPY) is putting the finishing touches on a strong 2023 campaign. This is the 4th straight year the large cap index has outperformed small and mid caps. Gladly there are signs this is going to change which is a very healthy sign for the longevity of this bull run. 43 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister explains why in his latest commentary that includes insights on this top 11 picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Dec 6, 2023 | 6:20am
: MA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Financial Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio's Bottomline

The consumer financial sector is experiencing a transformative wave of technological advancements fueled by the rise of fintech companies and digital banking. Amid this swiftly evolving landscape, three consumer finance stocks, Mastercard (MA), Noah Holdings (NOAH), and EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) could be ideal buys this month. Read more…
Dec 6, 2023 | 12:55pm
: TX | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Ternium SA (TX)

The Federal Trade Commission has been on a crusade this year to stop mergers in their tracks with little regard to the size of the merger or the industry it was taking place in. But, with major setbacks being delivered by the courts the mergers and acquisitions markets are thawing, and one industry set to consolidate is the steel industry. This may be a boon for all the steel players involved, and one under the radar income play steel producer is Ternium.
Dec 5, 2023 | 3:03pm
: RCL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Travel Stocks to Watch With Holiday Gains Potentially in the Pipeline

The travel industry is witnessing a surge in cruise market interest, driven by evolving consumer preferences and sustainability considerations. Hence, travel stocks Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) might be sound watchlist additions before the holidays. Read more…
Dec 6, 2023 | 12:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time for Small Caps to Shine?

November was about as good of a month as a stock investor could ask for. However, still too much of the gains are accruing the same old collection of large cap stocks at the top of the S&P 500 (SPY). Gladly there are healthy signs that small caps are ready to take charge. Get Steve Reitmeister’s take on that subject including a preview of his top 11 picks for today’s market. Read on for more…
Dec 2, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VIRC News