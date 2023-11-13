Vimeo (VMEO) and Smartsheet (SMAR): Are These Software Stocks Worth Buying in November?

: VMEO | Vimeo Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VMEO – Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, the software industry’s prospects are promising, with rising spending and increased adoption of cloud services. So, let’s find out if you should buy, sell or hold Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) and Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Nov 13, 2023


The software industry is expected to thrive as industries continue to digitize. This expansion is driven by increased demand for software solutions that can streamline processes, boost efficiency, and improve customer experiences.

Therefore, it could be wise for investors to buy fundamentally sound software stock Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) now. However, I think it would be wise to wait for a better entry point in Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) for the reasons discussed.

Gartner predicts that global software spending will reach $1.04 trillion in 2024, an increase of 13.8% year-over-year. This expansion is being driven mostly by rising demand for cloud-based software solutions and digital transformation projects across industries.

The global software as a service (SaaS) industry is expected to be worth around $1.02 trillion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.9%.This expansion can be attributed to the increasing use of cloud computing as well as the demand for cost-effective and scalable software solutions.

Also, the increased use of remote work and digital transformation activities across industries is increasing the demand for SaaS apps to improve productivity and collaboration.

Investor’s interest in software stocks is evident from the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) 21.7% returns over the past six months and 27.9% over the past nine months.

Let’s delve into the fundamentals of the featured stocks.

Stock to Buy:

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO)

VMEO and its subsidiaries provide video software solutions worldwide. The company offers video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform.

VMEO’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 77.77% is 59.6% higher than the industry average of 48.73%. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.69x is 35.3% higher than the industry of 0.51x.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, VMEO reported revenue of $106.825 million. Its gross profit stood at $84.45 million, up marginally year-over-year. Its net earnings came at $8.46 million, compared to a net loss of $21.42 million in the prior year quarter. Also, its EPS came in at $0.05, compared to a loss per share of $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect VMEO’s revenue to increase 2.4% year-over-year to $423.49 million for the year ending September 2024. The stock has gained 3.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $3.55.

VMEO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

VMEO also has a B grade for Value, Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked first among 23 stocks in the B-rated Software – SAAS industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Stability and Momentum for VMEO.

Stock to Hold:

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

SMAR provides an enterprise platform to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work for teams and organizations. It serves the aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, consumer, e-commerce, education, finance, government, healthcare, IT services, marketing, media, non-profit, publishing, software, technology, and travel sectors.

SMAR’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 25.54% is 254.6% higher than the industry average of 7.20% while, its trailing-12-month negative EBIT margin of 18.69% compares to the industry average of 4.78%.

SMAR’s total revenue for the fiscal second quarter that ended July 31, 2023, increased 26.2% year-over-year to $235.59 million, while its gross profit stood at $188.55 million, up 29% year-over-year.

However, its total current liabilities came in at $581.65 million for the period that ended July 31, 2023, compared to $574.66 million for the period that ended January 31, 2023.

The consensus revenue estimate of 951.49 million for the year ending January 2024 represents a 24.1% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to come in at $0.55 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. SMAR’s shares have gained 35.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $40.33.

SMAR POWR Ratings reflect this optimistic outlook. The stock has an overall rating of C, equating to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system.

It has a C grade for Value, Stability, and Momentum. It is ranked #9 in the same industry. To see SMAR’s rating for Growth, Sentiment and Quality, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

VMEO shares were trading at $3.51 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.04 (-1.13%). Year-to-date, VMEO has gained 2.33%, versus a 16.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VMEOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SMARGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Green Light for Stocks!

The late summer correction for stocks is over as we have bounced ferociously from bottom. This is easy to see as the S&P 500 (SPY) keeps leaping over technical hurdles like the 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. This green light for stocks will stay true as long as we avoid recession. So diagnosing the health of the economy is the most important thing that investors can do now. After that is selecting the best stocks & ETFs to outperform. That is exactly what Steve Reitmeister delivers in his most recent market commentary below...
Nov 11, 2023 | 6:18am
: JPM | News, Ratings, and Charts

JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC): A Look at the Road Ahead for These Banking Giants

Most traders and analysts believe the Fed is done with its rate hiking cycle. However, the central bank officials have left the door open for further rate hikes. In this piece, I have discussed the current environment of the U.S. banking industry and whether one should consider investing in banking giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) now. Read on…
Nov 10, 2023 | 8:40am
: ICFI | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consulting Giants Capitalizing on Government Spending

The “knowledge economy” is a hot topic right now, but it has existed in another format for a very long time. Consulting services are growing as knowledge becomes more and more niche and specialized, and governments and businesses alike are turning to outside knowledge for strategy, operations, and IT help in running their businesses and services. ICF International, CRA International, and Huron Consulting Group are three of the top companies organizations turn to when the need to outsource key functions becomes a necessity.
Nov 9, 2023 | 12:18pm
: AM | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy Under $15 in November

The energy sector is currently reaping the benefits of strong demand coupled with a surge in domestic gas consumption. Therefore, quality oil and gas stocks Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), Star Group, L.P. (SGU), and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), trading under $15, could be wise portfolio additions in November. Read on…
Nov 10, 2023 | 5:09am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY: Unpacking Market Swings - What Lies Ahead for Investors?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has undergone periods of volatility due to several macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. In this piece, I have discussed what lies ahead for investors and how they should position themselves. Read on…
Nov 9, 2023 | 11:53am

Read More Stories

More Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VMEO News