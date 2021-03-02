Should You Buy the Dip in 21Vianet Group?

NASDAQ: VNET | 21Vianet Group, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VNET – The stock of 21Vianet Group (VNET) has declined slightly over the past month as investors began rotating their holdings away from growth stocks in favor of value stocks in anticipation of a solid economic recovery. Despite being one of the largest companies in the Chinese data center industry, we believe VNET’s weak profitability and limited growth potential make it a highly risky investment at its current valuation. Read on for some details.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Mar 2, 2021


21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is one of the largest data center operators in China. The rising demand for data centers to  host a wide range of servers to support  the connectivity needs of a work-from-home culture has driven the stock to a  158.5% gain over the past year. Also, the stock’s recent  inclusion in MSCI’s equity indices has helped  it to gain 11.6% year-to-date.

VNET’s  relatively consolidated operating region in a highly competitive Chinese market could restrict its growth, however. And rising concerns regarding its growth potential and recent downgrade in consensus EPS estimates have led to a 2.6% decline for the stock over the past month.

So, here’s what we think should drive the stock’s performance in the near term:

Limited Growth Potential

Moody’s recently published its periodic review report on VNET, giving its  stock a B2 Corporate Family Rating. The company’s extensive data center operations show promise. However, its relatively limited scale, revenue concentration and increased investment requirements in the data center business have constrained its ratings.

Strained Inter-Country Relations

Highly contentious U.S.-China relations are expected to hold back the momentum of VNET’s ADRs. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. passed last December, requires Chinese entities listed on American exchanges to follow the United States’ auditing standards when publishing periodic financial results. Chinese companies  have a long history of keeping their books private.  This could lead to potential delisting of VNET’s  stock from American exchanges.

The recent delisting of three Chinese companies from the NYSE sets the tone of  the strained U.S.-Sino  relations. Moreover, the increased potential of a crackdown on China by the Biden administration on several grounds is worrisome.

Premium Valuation

In terms of forward p/e, VNET is currently trading at -21511x. The company’s forward price/ sales of 7.01x is 69% higher than the industry average  4.15x. Its forward price/ cash flow and ev/EBIT ratios of 574.49 and 116.21, respectively, are significantly higher than  industry averages.

Weak Profitability

VNET’s trailing 12-month return on equity and return on total assets are -39% and -9.07%, respectively. Its net income and levered free cash flow margins are also negative. The company’s trailing 12-month gross profit margin of 22.73% is 52.6% lower than the industry average 47.95%.

Despite generating $666.97 million as revenues over the past year, the company failed to report net profits. Its trailing 12-month net income is negative $251.89 million, while its trailing 12-month leveraged free cash flow is negative $121.79 million.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

VNET has an overall rating of D, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an F grade for Quality and D for Value. This is justified, given the stock’s negative profitability ratios and premium valuation.

Of the 80 stocks in the C-rated Technology – Services industry, VNET is ranked #62. Click here to check out additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability and Sentiment here.

Check out the top-rated stocks in the Technology – Services industry here.

Bottom Line

VNET is a renowned data center operator in China. However, we think its weak fundamentals and limited market reach could curb the company’s growth, making its current valuation unsustainable. Thus, VNET is best avoided now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

VNET shares were trading at $38.65 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.07 (-0.18%). Year-to-date, VNET has gained 11.42%, versus a 4.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VNETGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is Activision the Stock of the Week?

Video gaming is massively popular with an estimated 2.7 billion gamers who spend an average of 6 hours per week. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the premier videogame makers which has produced some of the most popular games. Surprisingly, the stock is undervalued by many metrics. Add it together and you understand why ATVI is our Stock of the Week.
Mar 2, 2021 | 8:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks with Big Upside Potential in 2021

The technology sector is expected to maintain its bull run this year as the remote work- and lifestyles of people worldwide continue unabated. With cloud computing and IT services driving required organizational changes around the globe, we think lesser-known tech stocks like CDW Corporation (CDW), Akamai (AKAM), and Box (BOX) should reach fresh highs soon. Read on for some details.
Mar 1, 2021 | 5:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Given the massive gains recorded by growth stocks in 2020, many investors are optimistic about the performance of these stocks this year also. This is primarily because most pandemic-driven challenges and trends are expected to continue for most of this year. But with a heightened level of risk perceived in the market currently—with many investors now viewing growth stocks as in a bubble—it may be better to target large-caps stocks because they are relatively stable. We believe Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and CNH Industrial (CNHI) are two high-quality, large-cap growth stocks that are worth considering for your portfolio now.
Mar 1, 2021 | 3:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Strong Buy” Computer Hardware Stocks to Own in 2021

Computer hardware stocks have performed well over the past year thanks to pandemic-driven demand for technology devices to stay operational remotely. As frontrunners in the hardware market, HP (HPQ), Canon (CAJ), Panasonic (PCRFY), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) are expected to continue benefiting from these secular changes this year and beyond. Let’s review these names more closely.
Mar 1, 2021 | 2:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Given the massive gains recorded by growth stocks in 2020, many investors are optimistic about the performance of these stocks this year also. This is primarily because most pandemic-driven challenges and trends are expected to continue for most of this year. But with a heightened level of risk perceived in the market currently—with many investors now viewing growth stocks as in a bubble—it may be better to target large-caps stocks because they are relatively stable. We believe Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and CNH Industrial (CNHI) are two high-quality, large-cap growth stocks that are worth considering for your portfolio now.
Mar 1, 2021 | 3:21pm

Read More Stories

More 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VNET News