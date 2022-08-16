This Biotech Breakout Star is Our Growth Stock of the Week

NASDAQ: VRTX | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

VRTX – Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a high-quality biotech stock that is quite cheap with impressive growth prospects. Read on to find out why it’s our growth stock of the week….

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Aug 16, 2022


The stock market is in the midst of a powerful and blistering rally.

There’s a vigorous debate about whether a new bull market has begun or if is this just a head fake within a bear market. Even among those who agree about the destination – disagree about how the market gets there.

Rather than dive into these arguments, it’s better to focus on high-conviction ideas. One of these is that the biotech sector has bottomed even if the broader market may not have. In the biotech sector, investors should target high-quality stocks with strong pipelines. 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a high-quality biotech with these characteristics. Read on to find out why it’s our growth stock of the week…

Company Background

VRTX discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. The company also focuses on developing treatments for pain, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory diseases, influenza, and other rare diseases.

The company’s cystic fibrosis drugs are poised to continue dominating the market for the foreseeable future due to the disease-modifying potential of the drugs, consistent use by patients, and very little competition. VRTX combination therapies also have lengthy patents, which protect its cystic fibrosis portfolio from generics. There is also potential for its non-cystic fibrosis pipeline, which has exposure to promising areas, such as AAT deficiency, sickle cell disease, and beta-thalassemia.

Growth

One reason to favor biotech and pharmaceutical stocks in this environment is that their earnings prospects are less connected to factors like economic growth and monetary policy. This is because healthcare spending is related to trends like demographics and increasing government spending on healthcare.

In particular, VRTX is the only pharma company with a treatment for cystic fibrosis. And, this should continue to grow at a healthy pace as it gets approval into new markets and for younger ages. The company’s pipeline is also well-stocked with candidates for diabetes, including a treatment that would replace pancreatic cells that just delivered promising results in clinical trials. 

Value

Despite this impressive growth, VRTX is quite cheap with a forward P/E of 18 which is slightly higher than the S&P 500’s forward P/E. Yet, this is justified given that VRTX has much less risk of an earnings decline due to being in the healthcare industry and its strong pipeline of products.

The company also stands out with its 30% profit margins which are 2.5x the S&P 500’s 12.2% profit margins. Further, VRTX has more pricing power and is less subject to inflationary pressures which some expect to lead to some margin compression for many stocks.

POWR Ratings

VRTX has an overall grade of A which equates to a strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings service. A-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 31.1% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s average annual gain of 8.0%. 

VRTX also has strong component grades including an A for Quality due to 11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock having a Strong Buy rating with only 2 having a Sell rating. It’s also regarded as one of the top companies in the space due to its dominance of the CF market and strong pipeline of potential, blockbuster treatments. Click here to see more of VRTX’s POWR Ratings.

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

What makes them “MUST OWN“?

All 9 picks have strong fundamentals and are experiencing tremendous momentum. They also contain a winning blend of growth and value attributes that generates a catalyst for serious outperformance.

Even more important, each recently earned a Buy rating from our coveted POWR Ratings system where the A rated stocks have gained +31.10% a year.

Click below now to see these top performing stocks with exciting growth prospects:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

VRTX shares were trading at $302.57 per share on Tuesday morning, down $2.96 (-0.97%). Year-to-date, VRTX has gained 37.78%, versus a -9.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VRTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IBBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bulls in Charge…for Now at Least

Every since the S&P 500 (SPY) made new lows in mid June the bulls have been back in charge. At first it looked like your typical bear market rally. However, there are more and more signals going off that this may be the real deal. As in the new bull market may have arrived. That topic is a big deal as one's outlook, bullish or bearish, weighs heavily on how they construct their portfolio for the days and weeks ahead. That is why we will focus on that topic in today's commentary. Read on below for more…
Aug 13, 2022 | 11:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Now

The significant improvement in the inflation story has boosted investors’ confidence. However, market volatility is rife, and despite the uncertainties, the Nasdaq 100 has witnessed significant gains. Therefore, quality Nasdaq 100 stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Novo Nordisk (NVO) could be ideal additions to your portfolio now. Let’s discuss the stocks in detail…
Aug 12, 2022 | 12:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to RIDE the Next Bull Market?

Growth stocks are back! And, they are leading the S&P 500 (SPY) higher after the brutal bear market investors experienced this year. Read on to find out the best strategy to profit from the next big bull market in growth stocks...
Aug 12, 2022 | 2:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 REITs to Buy and Hold for Decades

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to remain resilient due to rising demand, appreciation of property prices amid the high inflation, and increasing rental income. Moreover, REITs are considered ideal investments in uncertain market conditions since they pay out at least 90% of their income as dividends. So, quality REITs LTC Properties (LTC) and Getty Realty (GTY) could be ideal investments to survive the short-term market fluctuations and create solid long-term returns. Continue reading…
Aug 12, 2022 | 12:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to RIDE the Next Bull Market?

Growth stocks are back! And, they are leading the S&P 500 (SPY) higher after the brutal bear market investors experienced this year. Read on to find out the best strategy to profit from the next big bull market in growth stocks...
Aug 12, 2022 | 2:09pm

Read More Stories

More Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VRTX News