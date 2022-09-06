Better EV Stock to Buy Right Now: VWAGY or LCID?

VWAGY – Despite lingering macro headwinds, EV demand remained robust. The sound prospects of the EV industry should bode well for both Volkswagen (VWAGY) and Lucid Group (LCID). But which of them is a Buy right now? Let’s find out….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 6, 2022


Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.

On the other hand, technology and automotive company Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems.

The lingering chip shortage is continuing to hinder operations in the EV industry. However, EV demand is increasing. According to a national survey by AAA, 77% of Americans want their next vehicle purchase to be an EV.

Mark Jenkins, the spokesman of AAA, said, “Although it may cost more money upfront, EVs cost less to charge, maintain, and are more efficient.” Furthermore, according to Maximize Market Research, the global electric vehicle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2029.

Such solid prospects in the EV industry should drive significant growth for VWAGY and LCID.

VWAGY has lost 7.3% over the past month, while LCID has lost 23.2%. VWAGY has lost 47.7% over the past year and 37.5% year-to-date, while LCID has lost 18.8% over the past year and 60.2% year-to-date.

Which stock is a buy? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On July 28, 2022, VWAGY’s CFO, Arno Antlitz, said, “Despite unprecedented global challenges, Volkswagen has demonstrated remarkable financial robustness. The volume group has proven that it can deliver good results even in a challenging environment.”

On the other hand, on June 24, 2022, LCID officially opened its first retail location in the Pacific Northwest at University Village in Seattle, WA. Also, on June 17, 2022, LCID announced the official opening of its first Studio location in Denver, CO. However, these new openings might not yield immediate gains for the company.

Recent Financial Results

VWAGY’s sales revenue increased 2% year-over-year to €132.28 billion ($132.09 billion) for the first half ended June 30, 2022. Its earnings after tax came in at €10.64 billion ($10.62 billion), up 25.8% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at €20.51, up 27.1% year-over-year.

LCID’s revenue increased 55,840.2% year-over-year to $97.34 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. However, its loss from operations came in at $559.20 million, up 124.7% year-over-year. Also, its net loss came in at $555.27 million, up 112.2% year-over-year.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

VWAGY’s revenue has increased at a 2.4% CAGR over the past five years. Analysts expect VWAGY’s revenue to increase by 7.8% year-over-year in 2023. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 5.1% per annum over the next five years.

On the other hand, LCID’s revenue is expected to increase by 2,722.8% year-over-year in 2022 and 286.9% in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 76% year-over-year in 2022 and 11% in 2023. However, its EPS is estimated to decline 69.4% per annum for the next five years.

Profitability

VWAGY’s 18.21% gross profit margin is higher than LCID’s negative 281.59%. Also, VWAGY’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC of 11.50%, 0.03%, and 3.73%, compare with LCID’s negative 73.72%, 0.30%, and 35.66%, respectively.

Thus, VWAGY is more profitable.

Valuation

In terms of forward EV/S, VWAGY is currently trading at 0.92x, lower than LCID’s 30.56x. In addition, VWAGY’s trailing-12-month Price to Book ratio of 0.43x is 93.7% lower than LCID’s 6.83x.

Thus, VWAGY is a relatively affordable stock here.

POWR Ratings

VWAGY has an overall rating of A, equating to Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. On the other hand, LCID has an overall rating of F, which translates to Strong Sell. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

VWAGY has an A grade for Value. Its forward P/S of 0.27x is 68.8% lower than the industry average of 0.87x. On the other hand, LCID has an F grade for Value. Its forward P/S of 33.24x is 3,754.2% higher than the industry average of 0.86x.

In addition, VWAGY has an A grade for Sentiment, consistent with favorable analysts’ expectations. On the other hand, LCID has a C grade for Sentiment, in sync with mixed analysts’ expectations.

Of the 65 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, VWAGY is ranked #2. On the other hand, LCID is ranked #51.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stocks for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality. Click here to view VWAGY ratings. Get all LCID ratings here.

The Winner

Both VWAGY and LCID should benefit from the industry tailwinds. However, VWAGY’s robust profitability and attractive valuations make it a better Buy.

Our research shows that odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

VWAGY shares were trading at $19.10 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.85 (+4.66%). Year-to-date, VWAGY has declined -32.85%, versus a -16.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Tilting Bearish Once Again?

The S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 18% from the June lows til they hit a wall in mid August. At first it seemed the reason was simply hitting the resistance level at the 200 day moving average. But really, if we are being honest with ourselves, it is the reawakening to the negative outlook for the economy. We can all thank Fed Chairman Powell for inscribing it on the tablets handed down from Mt. Jackson Hole. So where do stocks head from here? And what is the best trading plan at this time? Read on below for the answers...
Sep 3, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don't Let Their High-Volume Fool You. 3 Active Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Despite the slower pace of payroll gains in August, market uncertainty is expected to continue as the Fed is expected to put more weight on the upcoming CPI data. Amid this backdrop, high-volume trading of Plug Power (PLUG), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Peloton Interactive (PTON) may not indicate anything positive about them. Given their poor growth prospects, these stocks are best avoided right now. Read on to learn more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Doubled Down on This Biotech Stock, Should You?

Biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) top-line growth didn’t translate into bottom-line improvement in its last quarter. The stock is currently trading approximately 84% below its 52-week high, and analysts expect the company to report significant losses in the fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, since renowned investor Cathie Wood has recently doubled down on DNA, should you follow her action? Read on to find out…
Sep 6, 2022 | 8:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

