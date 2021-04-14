Should You Buy Wells Fargo Into Earnings?

NYSE: WFC | Wells Fargo & Company News, Ratings, and Charts

WFC – Wells Fargo (WFC) has been a notorious underpeformer for many years. Yet, it’s starting to show signs of life with an impressive 60% gain in the last few months. Patrick Ryan breaks down what you need to know.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Apr 14, 2021


Wells Fargo (WFC) has been on a tear across the past six months. The stock was below $25 in mid-October and is up nearly 60% since then.

The primary reasons for its strong gains are the rise in interest rates, the improving economic outlook, and a hot housing market.

Will WFC continue to move higher? Let’s take a closer look at this red-hot banking stock to get a sense of its direction in the weeks and months ahead.

WFC Background

WFC is one of the largest banks in the United States. This bank provides services for everyday people, corporations, and commercial clients. WFC is also one of the top residential mortgage providers in the United States. All in all, WFC has around $2 trillion in assets along with $1.4 trillion of deposits. In total, WFC’s ATM network and branches amount to more than 5,000 locations.

WFC has greatly benefited from the recent movement of investing dollars out of tech and growth stocks that were scorching hot across the prior six months. The pressing question is how long the return to value stocks will last. WFC’s unique merits also play a role in determining whether it continues to ascend, reverts course, or stagnates throughout the remainder of 2021.

WFC is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 13.68. This is a low forward P/E ratio even for a banking stock. The low forward P/E ratio makes WFC that much more attractive considering the stock is rapidly approaching its 52-week high. WFC’s forward P/E ratio could easily climb into the teens, 20s, or higher in the months ahead if the shift back to value stocks continues.

WFC recently cut its dividend. Add in the fact that WFC’s scandals will hover over the company similar to a black cloud for at least a couple more years and there is reason to think twice before investing your hard-earned dollars in this banking stock. However, enhanced oversight combined with improvements in the company’s risk management might set the stage for WFC to move higher.

Still, there is some question as to whether we have seen the full extent of WFC’s internal corruption. Another scandal may be revealed in the months ahead, leading to even more fines. As of April ’21, WFC has already paid billions in fines for actively deceiving some of its customers.

The Analysts’ View of WFC

WFC has an average target price of $41.48. If the stock reaches this level, it will have increased by nearly 5%. The analysts’ high target price for the stock is $65 while the lowest target price is $33.

Of the 26 analysts who have issued recommendations for the stock, five consider it a Strong Buy, 11 consider it a Buy, 10 consider it a Hold and none consider it a Sell or Strong Sell.

WFC POWR Ratings

WFC has a C   POWR Ratings grade. The stock has a D grade in the Momentum component of the POWR Ratings along with C grades in the Growth and Value Components. Click here to learn more about how WFC fares in the Quality, Sentiment, and Stability components.

Of the 11 publicly traded companies in the Money Center Banks industry, WFC is ranked third. Click here to learn more about the stocks that comprise this segment. The Money Center Banks industry as a whole has a D POWR Ratings grade.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

I don’t recommend initiating a new position in WFC at this time. The stock is rated a C by the POWR Ratings. While the stock has certainly posted impressive gains, it’s been a beneficiary of economic conditions. Many of its peers have posted more impressive results and aren’t burdened by regulatory issues.

WFC shares were trading at $42.15 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $2.36 (+5.93%). Year-to-date, WFC has gained 40.10%, versus a 10.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WFCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull Run or Bull S#*t?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has impressively broken out above 4,000. However, it seems that ONLY large caps are moving higher while smaller stocks are actually in the red. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 14, 2021 | 9:27am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Auto Stocks That Could Benefit The Most From Biden's EV Plan

Most expect that President Biden's infrastructure plan will pass. The plan contains $174 billion in funding to promote EVs. Here are three stocks that could emerge as big winners from the plan: TM, HMC, and VWAGY.
Apr 12, 2021 | 9:02am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy as the Industrial Sector Heats Up

Against a backdrop of dovish monetary policy and protectionist trade relations, the U.S. manufacturing sector has been recovering rapidly. And because manufacturing activities are expected to increase significantly in the coming months with an anticipated economic recovery, we think it’s wise to bet now on Corning (GLW), Timken (TKR), Mueller (MLI), and Vishay Precision (VPG). They are established players in this space. Read on.
Apr 13, 2021 | 3:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm

Read More Stories

More Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WFC News