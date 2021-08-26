3 Real Estate Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 30% or More

: Z | Zillow Group Inc. Cl C News, Ratings, and Charts

Z – Given the continuing low-interest-rate environment, more people are seeking to upgrade their living spaces. This trend should help the real estate industry continue benefiting from rising demand. So, we think it could be wise to investigate real estate stocks Zillow Group (Z), KE Holdings (BEKE), and Doma Holdings (DOMA). Wall Street analysts expect these three stocks to rally in the coming months. Read on.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Aug 26, 2021


The Federal Reserve recently hinted at raising interest rates as soon as early 2023. The central bank also indicated that it might consider reducing its asset purchases before the end of the year. Nevertheless, the real estate market has remained red-hot amid the low-interest-rate environment. In addition, people’s desire to move to bigger and better living and remote-working spaces is driving the rise in demand.

With its passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package on August 10, the Senate has now turned to a $3.5 trillion measure that could include more extensive investments in housing and changes to zoning policies. According to a Research and Markets report, the global real estate market is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR  from 2020 – 2025.

Given this favorable backdrop, Wall Street analysts expect real estate stocks Zillow Group, Inc. (Z), KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), and Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) to rally by more than 30% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add them to one’s watch list now.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)

Z is a Seattle, Wash.-based digital real estate company that operates real estate brands that include Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages.

In June, the company unveiled significant upgrades to its Zestimate home valuation model, which allows the algorithm to react more quickly to current market trends and improve the national median error rate to 6.9%. So, Z could witness increasing demand for its solution because the Zestimate can now react more quickly to dynamic market conditions, providing homeowners with a more accurate estimate of a home’s current value.

Z’s revenues surged 70% year-over-year to $1.31 billion for its  fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its gross profit grew 92% year-over-year to $538.39 million, and its adjusted EBITDA came in at $182.77 million, representing a 1,053.9% year-over-year increase.

Z’s EPS is expected to increase 165.9% year-over-year to $1.17 in its fiscal year 2021. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 205.6% year-over-year to $2.01 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 20.7% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $99.96. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $139 in the near term, which indicates a potential 39.1% upside.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Headquartered in Beijing, China, BEKE is an  integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services; New Home Transaction Services; and Emerging and Other Services. It also owns and operates Lianjia and Deyou.

On July 6, BEKE acquired Shengdu Home Renovation Co., Ltd., which is expected to help accelerate the expansion of the home renovation business. Stanley Yongdong PENG, the chairman of the board, said, “We believe our proposed acquisition of Shengdu will enable us to strengthen our capabilities in providing better housing services to satisfy the evolving needs of housing customers.”

The company’s gross transaction value increased 22.2% year-over-year to $189.10 billion for its  fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. BEKE’s net revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $3.70 billion, while its number of stores increased 25.1% year-over-year to 52,868. In addition, its number of agents increased 20.3% year-over-year to 548,600.

Analysts expect BEKE’s EPS and revenue to increase 633.3% and 640.1%, respectively, year-over-year to $4.18 and $80.99 in its fiscal year 2021. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $25.24 in the near term, which indicates a potential 33.1% upside.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

DOMA, which is based in San Francisco, provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through Distribution and Underwriting segments. The company also  originates and underwrites businesses and provides services in purchase/resale and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

DOMA completed a business combination with Capitol Investment Corp. V on July 28. Its CEO, Max Simkoff, said, “For us, this transaction is about accelerating our ability to penetrate and revolutionize first the antiquated $23 billion title, escrow, and closing market, and eventually the broader $318 billion homeownership services market.”

DOMA’s revenues increased 29% year-over-year to $130 million for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Its closed orders grew 44% year-over-year to 31,436, while its retained premiums and fees increased 46% year-over-year to $65 million. Its adjusted gross profit increased 31% year-over-year to $30 million.

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect DOMA’s EPS and revenue to increase 55.6% and 22.5% year-over-year, respectively.

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $14.50 in the near term, which indicates a potential 80.6% upside.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Z shares were trading at $97.94 per share on Thursday morning, down $2.02 (-2.02%). Year-to-date, Z has declined -24.55%, versus a 20.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BEKEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOMAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Events That Could Spark the Next Bear Market

Yes its true the stock market (SPY) is still very much in bull market mode. However, it is prudent for investors to ever stay on vigilant watch for the events that could lead to the next bear market. This article explores the 3 most likely scenarios...where they stand now...and how to react if things do worsen. Read on for more...
Sep 7, 2021 | 5:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Looking for Growth Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

After a rotation into value stocks earlier this year, growth stocks have rebounded and are showing bullish momentum due to a strong economy and the transitory nature of inflation, which is why investors should consider growth stocks such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), and Dillard's, Inc. (DDS).
Sep 7, 2021 | 9:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More Zillow Group Inc. Cl C (Z) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All Z News