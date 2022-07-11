2 Stocks That Make Great Investments During Times of High Inflation

NYSE: ALLY | Ally Financial Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ALLY – Last month’s inflation is estimated to surpass record levels in May 2022, prompting the Fed to continue with its rate hikes. However, quality financial stocks Ally Financial (ALLY) and Bank of America (BAC) could be ideal investments to navigate such times of high inflation. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jul 11, 2022


Inflation continues to wreak havoc across the economy despite the Fed’s tightening monetary policy. Economists expect the June consumer price index to be hotter than May’s 8.6% year-over-year pace. Consequently, the Fed’s hawkish stance remains unbattered despite the increasing odds of a recession.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, “I’m definitely in support of doing another 75 basis point hike in July, probably 50 in September, and then after that, we can debate whether to go back down to 25s.” Financial stocks tend to be significant beneficiaries of the rising rates. So, investing in quality financial stocks could help beat inflation.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) are well-positioned to capitalize on the rising interest rates. So, it could be wise to invest in these stocks now.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

ALLY, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It has four segments: Automotive Finance Operations; Insurance Operations; Mortgage Finance Operations; and Corporate Finance Operations.

On May 18, 2022, Ally Invest, ALLY’s online brokerage and wealth management platform, launched Wealth Management advisory service. These expanding services should enhance customer experience.

ALLY’s net financing revenue came in at $1.70 billion for the 2022 first quarter, up 23.2% year-over-year. Its net income increased marginally on a sequential basis to $627 million. Also, its adjusted EPS increased 0.5% sequentially to $2.03.

Analysts expect ALLY’s revenue to increase 7.5% year-over-year to $8.82 billion in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to increase 38.2% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed the EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past month, the stock has lost 16.7% to close the last trading session at $34.74.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

BAC and its subsidiaries provide banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its segments are Consumer Banking; Global Wealth & Investment Management; Global Banking; and Global Markets.

Last month, BAC announced that its market-leading Virtual Account Management (VAM) solution is coming to companies operating in the United States, reflecting its expansionary policies. It added the Netherlands to the existing UK and Ireland capabilities in 2021.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, BAC’s net interest income increased 13.5% year-over-year to $11.57 billion. Its net income came in at $7.07 billion, up marginally on a sequential basis. Moreover, its total assets came in at $3.24 trillion, up 9% year-over-year.

BAC’s revenue is expected to come in at $101.54 billion in 2023, representing an 8.4% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 17% year-over-year to $3.85 in 2023. It surpassed EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.

Over the past month, the stock has lost 11.4% to close the last trading session at $31.79.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ALLY shares were trading at $34.19 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.55 (-1.58%). Year-to-date, ALLY has declined -27.20%, versus a -18.42% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ALLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Bottom? Think Again…

Determining bear market bottom is much easier in hindsight than doing it in real time. That's because the stock market (SPY) offers up many impressive bounces that give the illusion of the worst being over...just before you drop to even lower lows. So price action is a tricky way to determine bottom. Which brings us back to the fundamental attributes like what is happening with the inflation and the economy to determine our path forward. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 9, 2022 | 9:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Analysts Just Issued Upgrades on These 4 Buy-Rated Stocks

The blistering inflation and rising recession odds have led to low consumer sentiment. And the market volatility is expected to remain in the near term. So, we think fundamentally solid stocks Lamar Advertising (LAMR), EPR Properties (EPR), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Tenaris (TS), which analysts recently upgraded, could be ideal buys now. Moreover, these stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on…
Jul 8, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Amgen is Our Growth Stock of the Week…

Biotech stocks are outperforming due to attractive valuations and strong catalysts. Amgen (AMGN) is one of the top stocks in the space due to its strong product portfolio, pipeline, and impressive management team. Read on to find out why it's our stock of the week...
Jul 11, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ALLY News