AMC Entertainment Holdings: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NYSE: AMC | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMC – After closing all its movie theaters in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC Entertainment (AMC) recently reopened its theaters in New York City and a few other select locales and is expected to reopen them in Los Angeles soon. AMC’s stock has advanced over the past couple of months due primarily to a short squeeze. So, do the company’s financials justify its stock’s current high price? Let’s find out.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Mar 11, 2021


The performance of the world’s largest movie theater chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (AMC) was disappointing even before the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced by  the stock’s 37.3% decline over the past three years. However, at least in-part as the result of a recent short squeeze wave, AMC hit its all-time high of $20.36 on January 27, 2021, but is now trading 51.6% below its 52-week high.

The company reported disappointing financial results for its fourth quarter (ended December 31, 2020) on March 10, 2021. Moreover, AMC is also facing intense competition from other direct-to-consumer streaming service providers, such as HBO Max and Peacock, for whom demand climbed significantly amid the pandemic.

So, it’s uncertain if AMC can return to its former operational strength and stock price highs even after the pandemic subsides.

Here’s what I think could shape AMC’s performance in the coming months:

AMC Caught Up in Short Squeeze Frenzy

A  short squeeze wave  began  with GameStop Corporation (GME) in January when  millennial traders targeted AMC as a ‘meme’ stock. As a result, the stock has been  volatile over the past few months. The company has been trying to recover from its pandemic woes by re-opening some of its  movie theatres and taking health precautions. But so far, its audience turnout is quite low and there are as yet no developments to point to justify the stock’s high price.

Weak Recent Financials

AMC’s top line declined 88.8% year-over-year to $162.50 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The number of theatres operated by the company during  the quarter was 503, down 49.9% year-over-year. The number of screens it operated also decreased 45.2% year-over-year to 6,048.

The company’s operating loss was $969.60 million for the quarter, and its net loss was $945.80 million. Its non-GAAP loss per share was  $3.15. AMC also missed  consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect AMC’s EPS to remain negative for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. In fact, its EPS is expected to decline at a rate of 217% per annum over the next five years. The company’s revenue is also expected to decrease 78.3% for the current quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $2.29 in the near term, which indicates a potential decline of 75.1%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

AMC has an overall rating of F, which equates to Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. AMC has an F grade  for Growth. This is consistent with analysts’ estimates that its revenue and EPS will decline in the near- to midterm.

The stock also has an F grade  for Sentiment, which is  consistent with  unfavorable analysts’ sentiment.

In addition to these grades , we have also graded AMC for Value, Momentum, Stability and Quality. Get all of AMC’s ratings here.

AMC is ranked #8 of 9 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry.

Bottom Line

Thanks to a  short squeeze wave, AMC soared to its all-time high on January 27. However, given the stock’s weak financials and an uncertain industry outlook the stock’s high price seems unjustified. Many  consumers might prefer to watch movies at home rather than at theatres even after the pandemic subsides due to streaming services’  numerous offerings and the convenience of home viewing. As a result, we think it wise to avoid AMC now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

11 Top Stocks for March 11

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

AMC shares were trading at $10.41 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.56 (+5.69%). Year-to-date, AMC has gained 391.04%, versus a 4.98% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

11 Top Stocks for March 11

Get this newly updated stock market (SPY) outlook from Steve Reitmeister. He discusses his year end target for the S&P 500 and the formula for success to stay one step ahead of the pack. This includes a peek at his top 11 stocks for 2021. Read on for the full story...
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip on Broadcom?

Broadcom (AVGO) is at the intersection of several bullish trends - strong semiconductor demand, 5G, booming iPhone sales, and infrastructure spending. It’s become even more attractively priced in recent days due to the tech selloff despite a strong earnings report. Read on to find out why AVGO is my Stock of the Week.
Mar 8, 2021 | 4:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Supplier Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been growing at a hurry-up pace since last year due to favorable government policies and lower recurring costs compared to traditional vehicles. EV supplier companies such as TE Connectivity (TEL), Magna International (MGA), and Lear Corporation (LEA) have been capitalizing on the emerging trend by investing more to develop innovative driver-friendly features and cost-effective products. As a result, their stocks are expected to generate solid returns. Let us explain.
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Down 9% YTD, is Apple Stock a Buy?

Apple (AAPL) has become synonymous with the tech industry and has been one of the best performing FAANG stocks over the past year. However, the recent broad technology sell-off led to a decline in the price of its stock. And because the tech sector is expected to witness a further pullback as investors rotate into turnaround stocks, the question is will AAPL be able to regain its luster and remain an investor-favorite in the near term? Read more to find out.
Mar 10, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Supplier Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been growing at a hurry-up pace since last year due to favorable government policies and lower recurring costs compared to traditional vehicles. EV supplier companies such as TE Connectivity (TEL), Magna International (MGA), and Lear Corporation (LEA) have been capitalizing on the emerging trend by investing more to develop innovative driver-friendly features and cost-effective products. As a result, their stocks are expected to generate solid returns. Let us explain.
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:17pm

Read More Stories

More AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMC News