3 Popular Software Stocks to Avoid After Delivering Weak Guidance

: APP | Applovin Corp News, Ratings, and Charts

APP – The demand for software solutions has been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic because hybrid work arrangements remain widespread, and businesses continue their investments in digitization. Nevertheless, we believe popular software stocks AppLovin (APP), Amplitude (AMPL), and Fastly (FSLY) are best avoided in the near term after delivering weak guidance. Let’s discuss.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Feb 23, 2022


Looming interest rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine have caused major market indexes to retreat since last month. Tech stocks have faced the brunt of the wild price swings since the beginning of the year, as evidenced by the benchmark Nasdaq Composite index’s 13.8% decline year-to-date.

Despite the broader market weakness, software solutions remain in high demand as companies invest in digitization to keep their processes efficient. The need for advanced-technology integrated software solutions is increasing. According to Statista, revenue in the software market is expected to reach $824.85 billion by 2026, growing at a 7.4% CAGR.

However, not all software stocks look well placed to exploit the industry tailwinds. Software stocks AppLovin Corporation (APP), Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL), and Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) anticipate lower-than-expected revenue and earnings growth. APP announced that it expects its full-year revenue to come between $3.55 billion and $3.85 billion, below the FactSet analysts’ estimate of $3.83 billion. Also, AMPL’s revenue estimates for the first quarter and fiscal 2022 fell well short of analysts’ estimates. The company expected its first-quarter revenue to be between $50 million and $51 million, compared to the analysts’ estimate of $51.30 million. For its fiscal year 2022, its revenue expectations were projected to come in between $226 million and $234 million, falling short of the analysts’ estimate of $235.80 million. According to analysts, FSLY’s revenue for 2022 was estimated at $417.20 million, but the company expects its revenues to be between $400 million and $410 million.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid these stocks in the next term.

AppLovin Corporation (APP)

APP in Palo Alto, Calif., is a mobile application technology company that is focused on growing the mobile application ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. Its software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their apps. The company’s software comprises three solutions, AppDiscovery, MAX, and Compass.

APP’s cost of revenue increased 33.8% year-over-year to $265.12 million for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2021. The company’s sales and marketing expenses increased 48.8% year-over-year to $313.69 million. Also, its long-term debt for its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, increased 102.1% year-over-year to $3.20 billion.

Over the past three months, the stock has declined 40% in price to close the last trading session at $57.33.

APP’s weak prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has a D grade for Momentum and Stability.

APP is ranked #57 out of 164 stocks in the F-rated Software – Application industry. Click here to see the other ratings of APP for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality.

Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL)

San Francisco-based AMPL is a software company that is developing a category of software called Digital Optimization. The company’s Digital Optimization System serves as the command center for businesses to connect digital products to business outcomes. It enables users to track user behavior in real-time and analyze what experiences improve retention.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, AMPL’s cost of revenue increased 67.2% year-over-year to $15.39 million. The company’s operating expenses increased 113.6% year-over-year to $55.51 million. Also, its net loss widened 307.8% year-over-year to $21.90 million.

Analysts expect AMPL’s EPS to remain negative this year and next year. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 69.2% in price to close the last trading session at $20.67.

AMPL’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has a D grade for Growth, Momentum, and Stability. It is ranked #128 in the Software – Application industry. To see the additional ratings of AMPL for Value, Sentiment, and Quality, click here.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

FSLY is a real-time content delivery network (CDN) company. The San Francisco company provides delivery, security, streaming media, e-commerce, and private CDN services.

FSLY’s non-GAAP operating loss widened 30.9% year-over-year to $11.73 million. The company’s non-GAAP loss per share widened 11.1% year-over-year to $0.10. In addition, its operating expenses increased 0.1% year-over-year to $106.42 million.

Analysts expect its EPS to remain negative this year and next year. Over the past year, the stock has declined 75.2% in price to close the last trading session at $18.94.

FSLY’s POWR Ratings reflect these bleak prospects. It has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has an F grade for Quality and a D grade for Value, Stability, and Sentiment. In the Software – Application industry, it is ranked #157. Click here to see the other ratings of FSLY for Growth and Momentum.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

APP shares were trading at $56.37 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.96 (-1.67%). Year-to-date, APP has declined -40.20%, versus a -10.07% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FSLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Applovin Corp (APP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APP News