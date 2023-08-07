3 B-Rated Specialty Retailer Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

NYSE: BBY | Best Buy Co. Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BBY – With cooling inflation and resilient consumer spending, the specialty retail market’s prospects look bright. Therefore, adding fundamentally strong stocks Best Buy (BBY), Murphy USA (MUSA), and Build-A-Bear (BBW) to your portfolio could be wise. These stocks are rated B (Buy) in our proprietary rating system. Continue reading….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Aug 7, 2023


A substantial uptick in consumer spending, stabilization of supply chains, increasing urbanization, and the growing integration of technology should help the specialty retailers industry thrive this year.

Thus, fundamentally sound specialty retailer stocks Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), and Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) could be solid additions to your portfolio.

Inflation posted the smallest increase in more than two years in June. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose just 0.2% for the month and was up 3% year-over-year. That compared with Dow Jones estimates for respective increases of 0.3% and 3.1%.

Moreover, Americans bumped up their spending in June as inflation eased considerably and the labor market remained resilient.

The Commerce Department reported that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.5% after gaining 0.2% in May. Robust consumer spending should bode well for the specialty retailers industry.

According to Growth Market Reports, the global specialty retailers market size is expected to reach $42.70 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Growing consumer demand, higher disposable income, rapid urbanization, and evolving customer preferences should fuel the market’s growth.

Furthermore, digital retailing transforms the in-store experience by leveraging technology and providing a seamless shopping experience. For instance, AI automates and adds value to traditional retail operations. From in-store assistance, product categorization to inventory tracking, supply chain management, and logistics, the role of AI in the industry is remarkable.

Amid the backdrop, quality specialty retailer stocks BBY, MUSA, and BBW could be solid additions to your portfolio. These stocks are B (Buy) rated in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals of these stocks:

Best Buy Co, Inc. (BBY)

BBY provides a retail platform for a wide range of products across categories, such as consumer electronics, mobile phones, fitness products, daily-use appliances, software, and others. The company sales channel comprises both online and offline modes. It operates in two segments: Domestic and International.

On June 27, BBY unveiled a new suite of membership options, “My Best Buy Memberships,” which includes three tiers and will enable the customers to select a plan that will meet their custom requirements.

Apart from this, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will have access to greater benefits such as deeper discounts, rewards, flexible financing options, and others for their purchases at Best Buy. Such developments showcase the increased demand for the company’s products and services, driving its revenue stream.

BBY’s revenues were reported to be $9.46 billion for the first quarter that ended April 29, 2023. Its cash and cash equivalents were $1.03 billion as of April 29, 2023, compared to $640 million as of April 30, 2022. The company’s current liabilities reduced to $7.91 billion versus $8.64 billion as of April 30, 2022.

The consensus EPS estimate of $6.85 for the next fiscal year (ending January 2025) reflects a 12.7% year-over-year improvement. Analysts expect BBY’s EPS to grow 3.4% per annum over the next five years. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

BBY’s shares have increased by 10.2% over the past three months and 4.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $79.83.

BBY’s solid prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BBY has a B grade for Value and Quality. Out of the 43 stocks in the Specialty Retailers industry, it is ranked #13.

To see the other ratings of BBY for Momentum, Stability, Growth, and Sentiment, click here.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)

MUSA is a major marketer and distributor of motor fuel and other finished products to wholesalers and customers. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It runs more than 1,700 retail gasoline stores located primarily in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

On May 4, MUSA’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $0.38 per share, reflecting a 3% increase from the previous quarter.

The dividend was paid on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023. The company’s annual dividend of $1.52 per share translates to a 0.51% yield, while its four-year average yield is 0.32%.

Also, on May 3, MUSA’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase of up to $1.5 billion to begin upon completion of the current $1 billion authorization and to be executed by December 31, 2028.

The new share repurchase authorization reaffirms the company’s commitment to supplement organic growth initiatives with shareholder distributions, including its dividend growth plan, to maximize value creation over time.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, MUSA reported total operating revenues of $5.58 billion, and its merchandise sales grew 5.5% year-over-year to $1.05 billion. Its total retail fuel contribution was $334.70 million, up 4.3% year-over-year.

Furthermore, as of June 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $92.90 million, compared to $60.50 million as of December 31, 2022.

Analysts expect MUSA’s revenue for the fiscal year (ending December 2024) to increase 1% year-over-year to $22.09 billion. The company’s EPS for the ongoing year is expected to grow 2.9% from the prior year to $22.23. Moreover, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of MUSA have gained 5.5% over the past three months and 10.3% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $300.60.

MUSA’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, translating to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

MUSA has a B grade for Value and Quality. Among the 43 stocks in the same industry, it is ranked #12. Click here to see the other ratings of MUSA for Momentum, Sentiment, Growth, and Stability.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)

BBW is a global multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company’s segments include Direct-to-Consumer; Commercial; and International Franchising. It operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites.  

On July 7, BBW, in collaboration with Barbie, launched their much-awaited Barbie collection, the highlight being the Barbie Pink Bear with its bright pink fur and special paw pads. Apart from this, customers will also be able to custom-fit the new teddy bear with an assortment of accessories.

Such exciting additions to their existing catalog should increase the demand for their products, extending customer reach and boosting profitability.

On April 27, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, BBW’s subsidiary, and Odd Dot, a division of Macmillan, signed a partnership to develop a wide array of books based on the large number of characters and stories associated with the Build-A-Bear brand.

According to Sharon Price John, BBW’s President and CEO, “Storytelling and creativity have always been at the center of the Build-A-Bear experience, each personalized furry friend created by our guests celebrates unique stories, and our partnership with Macmillan, allows us to share new ways for guests to interact with their beloved and favorite Build-A-Bear characters by bringing them to life through stories, books and activities.”

BBW’s total revenue increased marginally year-over-year to $120.10 million in the first quarter (ended April 29, 2023), while its gross profit grew 4.9% from the year-ago value to $64.9 million. Its gross profit margin was 54.1% compared to 52.5% in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s EBITDA was $22.40 million, up $4.2% year-over-year.

In addition, the company’s net income and EPS amounted to $14.6 million and $0.98, representing increases of 2.9% and 10.1% from the prior-year corresponding quarter, respectively.

Analysts expect BBW’s EPS for the fiscal year (ending January 2024) to increase 20.1% year-over-year to $3.70. Likewise, the consensus revenue estimate of $489.57 million for the current year indicates a 4.6% rise year-over-year.

BBW’s stock has gained 13.9% over the past month and 62.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $24.14.

It’s no surprise that BBW has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

BBW has an A grade for Quality. In the Specialty Retailers industry, it is ranked #9 out of 43 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have BBW’s ratings for Momentum, Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Stability. Get all BBW ratings here.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…  

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

BBY shares were trading at $79.73 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.10 (-0.13%). Year-to-date, BBY has gained 1.80%, versus a 18.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BBYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MUSAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BBWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am
: REPYY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oil Stocks Topping Investors’ August Buy List

With crude oil supply set to suffer more constraints, quality energy stocks Repsol (REPYY), Sasol (SSL), and Ultrapar Participações (UGP), which are also participating in energy transition, have been justifiably popular on Wall Street. Read on…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:47pm
: AVGO | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Chip Stocks to Buy as US Decouples from China

The US/China tech sanctions war continues. Yet, many US semiconductor firms still get the majority of their revenues (as high as 62%) from China. What chip companies – among those with high revenue percentages from China – are best poised to grow, despite the growing tech war? Two of them are Broadcom (AVGO) and Applied Materials (AMAT).
Aug 2, 2023 | 10:58am
: BIIB | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks Smart Money Is After

Biotech companies such as Biogen (BIIB), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), and Theratechnologies (THTX) with the interest of institutional investors could be worth investing in now. Continue reading…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:40pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

August Stock Market vs. Big 3 Economic Reports

The new bull market is hand as the S&P 500 (SPY) moves ever closer to the all time highs. However, that doesn’t mean we can fall asleep at the wheel as the health of the economy is always part of the stock investment equation. As such let’s review the Big 3 economic reports on the menu in early August and what that tells us about the market outlook and adjustments to our trading plan. Read on for the full story below...
Aug 2, 2023 | 6:09am

Read More Stories

More Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BBY News