Chart of the Day: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

NYSE: BMY | Bristol-Myers Squibb Company News, Ratings, and Charts

BMY – Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is stuck in a sideways trading range. This could lead to a breakout or breakdown soon.

By Christian Tharp
Jul 29, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is trading sideways, within a range, and a rectangle pattern has formed that could lead to a breakout or breakdown sometime soon.

BMY discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various indications, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. The company’s immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and its blood thinner, Eliquis, drive growth for the company’s profits. The label expansion of Opdivo should continue to boost revenue.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Bristol BMY below with added notations:

 Chart of BMY provided by TradingView 

After a very volatile spring, BMY has moved into a trading range and has formed a key resistance around $61 (red), and an important area of support around $57 (green).  At some point, the stock will have to break either above the $61 or below the $57 mark.

A trade could look to buy BMY when it exceeds $61, with the assumption of a breakout.  Or short BMY if it falls below $57, with the assumption of a breakdown.

Keep an eye out on August 6th for BMY’s latest earnings report. 

Have a great trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

5 WINNING Stock Charts  

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Newly REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

BMY shares were trading at $58.82 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.61 (-1.03%). Year-to-date, BMY has declined -6.25%, versus a 1.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BMYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

How HIGH Can This Stock Bubble Fly?

Yes, we are in the midst of a stock market bubble (SPY). Especially for a small group of tech stocks reminiscent of the late 1990’s. However, it is not a dead ringer for that market and we need to discuss how to uniquely trade this environment before the bubble goes POP!
Jul 29, 2020 | 5:57pm
: crwd | CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to PROTECT Your Portfolio

With more people working from home, cyber-security is concern. Here are four stocks benefiting from a rise in demand for cyber-security solutions: CRWD, CHKP, NET, and PFPT.
Jul 29, 2020 | 5:55pm
NASDAQ: AKBA | Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Best-Performing" Small Cap Biotech Stocks

The coronavirus is leading to huge amounts of money flowing into the biotechnology sector. AKBA, MRSN, VXRT, and TRIL are the four best-performing small-cap stocks in the sector.
Jul 29, 2020 | 5:54pm
NYSE: TSM | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

The U.S. Dollar Halted the Tech Rally

To counter the effects of the weak dollar, investors should consider shares of companies based outside the U.S. like: TSM and INTC.
Jul 29, 2020 | 5:46pm
NYSE: CL | Colgate-Palmolive Company News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Stocks Soaring Above Their Moving Averages

Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Avantor (AVTR), and Church & Dwight Co (CHD) are three consumer stocks that are trading above their 200 day moving average.
Jul 29, 2020 | 5:28pm

Read More Stories

More Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BMY News