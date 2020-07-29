Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is trading sideways, within a range, and a rectangle pattern has formed that could lead to a breakout or breakdown sometime soon.

BMY discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various indications, such as cardiovascular, oncology, and immune disorders. The company’s immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and its blood thinner, Eliquis, drive growth for the company’s profits. The label expansion of Opdivo should continue to boost revenue.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of Bristol BMY below with added notations:

Chart of BMY provided by TradingView

After a very volatile spring, BMY has moved into a trading range and has formed a key resistance around $61 (red), and an important area of support around $57 (green). At some point, the stock will have to break either above the $61 or below the $57 mark.

A trade could look to buy BMY when it exceeds $61, with the assumption of a breakout. Or short BMY if it falls below $57, with the assumption of a breakdown.

Keep an eye out on August 6th for BMY’s latest earnings report.

BMY shares were trading at $58.82 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.61 (-1.03%). Year-to-date, BMY has declined -6.25%, versus a 1.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

