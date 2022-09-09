Is It Too Late to Get in on Peabody Energy?

: BTU | Peabody Energy Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

BTU – Coal mining company Peabody Energy (BTU) has gained more than 120% this year due to the resurgence of coal consumption. Is it too late to get in on the stock now? Read on to find out….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Sep 9, 2022


Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) engages in the coal mining business in several countries. The company operates through the Seaborne Thermal Mining; Seaborne Metallurgical Mining; Powder River Basin Mining; and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Countries were starting to move away from the consumption of coal to curb environmental degradation. However, coal consumption bounced back strongly in 2021, growing by 6.3%. In non-OECD nations, consumption hit a record. In the United States, coal was starting to get phased out. However, 2021 saw an uptick in U.S. coal consumption and production.

Amid heightened demand, BTU’s stock has gained 22% over the past year and 123.9% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $22.55. It has gained 17.3% over the past month.

Here are the factors that could affect BTU’s performance in the near term:

Solid Bottom-line Growth

For the fiscal quarter that ended June 30, BTU’s revenue increased 82.7% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders and EPS rose 1,531.8% and 1,007.1% from the prior-year quarter to $409.50 million and $2.54. Adjusted EBITDA improved 373.2% from the same period the prior year to $577.80 million.

Low Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, BTU is trading at 0.73x, 60.7% lower than the industry average of 1.86x. The stock’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 1.90 is 65.1% lower than the industry average of 5.43. In terms of its forward Price/Sales, BTU is trading at 0.69x, 49.4% lower than the industry average of 1.36x.

Wide Profit Margins

BTU’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin and net income margin of 17.20% and 19.18% are 18.3% and 101% higher than their respective industry averages of 14.54% and 9.54%.

Its trailing-12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA of 46.55%, 14.70%, and 14.32% are 199.9%, 117.4%, and 147.4% higher than their respective industry averages of 15.53%, 6.76%, and 5.79%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

BTU’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BTU has a Growth grade of B in sync with its strong bottom-line growth in the last reported quarter. The stock also has a B grade for Value and Quality, consistent with its cheap valuations and broad profitability margins.

In the 11-stock Coal industry, it is ranked #7. The industry is rated A. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for BTU (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Coal industry here.

Bottom Line

The coal market has witnessed a rebound lately, which seems to be favoring BTU’s stock. Moreover, the company registered strong bottom-line growth in the last reported quarter. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to gain 36% in the near term. Hence, I think the stock might be a solid buy now.

How Does Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BTU has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) and Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC), which also have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Market

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This year

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BTU shares were trading at $22.91 per share on Friday morning, up $0.36 (+1.60%). Year-to-date, BTU has gained 127.51%, versus a -14.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BTUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HCCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Market

The #1 problem for investors is underperforming the stock market (SPY). The #2 problem is how much time they spend (aka waste) to achieve these poor outcomes. The above problems explain why 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is now sharing insights on a proven method to beat the market in as little as 10 minutes a month. Note Steve has employed this method himself to enjoy a real world $79,188 gain since February 2021. Read on below for full details...
Sep 9, 2022 | 6:05am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gaming Stock to Avoid and 2 in Play Right Now

Growing use of smartphones and increasing investments in advanced technologies should help the gaming industry witness solid growth in the coming years. However, increased regulations are posing a significant challenge. While it could be wise to avoid Roblox Corporation (RBLX) considering its weak fundamentals, we think gaming stocks Electronic Arts (EA) and Playtika (PLTK) could be ideal buys now. Let’s discuss this in detail…
Sep 7, 2022 | 1:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tech Stocks Are Due For Another Sell-Off -- 3 To Avoid

Given a relatively tight labor market, another jumbo interest rate hike in September is very likely. The tech industry has been under pressure and might witness continued sell-off amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Riot (RIOT), and American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) might be best avoided now. Keep reading…
Sep 7, 2022 | 4:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Avoid if You Don't Want to Lose Money

The Fed’s hawkish stance has increased the odds of the economy tipping into a recession. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak crypto-focused stocks Coinbase Global (COIN) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), as they are not well-positioned to survive the market uncertainties. Read on…
Sep 7, 2022 | 11:40am

Read More Stories

More Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BTU News