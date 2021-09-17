Veganism has significantly grown in popularity over the past decade. However, money is moving out of vegan stocks for several reasons. Profit-taking, general uneasiness, and supply chain issues are taking a toll on vegan stocks and the market as a whole.

Even if you eat vegan or are considering veganism, it might not be in your financial interest to put your money where your mouth is. Unless you are willing to abide by the tried-and-true buy-and-hold strategy, investing in vegan stocks is not the most prudent use of your money.

Beyond Meat (BYND), Oatly Group (OTLY), and Very Good Food Company (VRYYF) are three examples of overvalued vegan stocks quickly growing in popularity yet lacking in investing merit. Let’s take a look at why investors should avoid each of these stocks.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

BYND’s plant-based faux meat is likely available at a store near you. BYND has its fair share of intriguing vegan offerings, yet many of these meatless products are unsightly and nearly tasteless. BYND is establishing roots in China in an attempt to secure the allegiance of the most populous nation on the planet.

However, China’s fickle totalitarian regime could quickly halt the company’s operations at a moment’s notice and without a valid explanation. Do not let the fact that BYND is willing to bend the knee to China influence your investing decisions.

BYND is a POWR Rating dud, grading out with an overall grade of F, meaning the stock is a Strong Sell. BYND has F grades in the Quality, Value, and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings and a D Momentum Grade. Click here to learn more about BYND’s grades in the Growth and Stability components.

BYND is ranked third-last out of the 79 stocks in the Food Makers industry. However, you can learn more about this industry by clicking here. BYND has a beta of 1.59, which indicates it is more volatile than the market.

BYND missed its most recently quarterly earnings expectations. The company’s quarterly loss was 31 cents as opposed to the expected 23 cents. BYND executives provided guidance for third-quarter sales growth in the range of 27% to 48%. However, investors and analysts alike anticipated better sales growth guidance for the quarter ahead, prompting a selloff throughout the summer.

BYND’s average downside potential in the past 15 months based on analysts’ price targets has been -5.95%. Every potential BYND investor should be aware that the stock has a low price target of $68.

Oatly Group (OTLY)

This oat drink and dairy alternatives provider is based in Malmo, Sweden. The company’s roots date back to the 1990s when its founders used Lund University research to create products void of animal byproducts.