3 Big Box Retailers to Look Into This Month

NASDAQ: CASY | Caseys General Stores, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CASY – Amid the ongoing consumer shift toward foodservice and the robust demand amid easing inflation, the retail industry is poised to witness solid growth. Hence, fundamentally strong big box retailers stocks Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Marks and Spencer (MAKSY), and Weis Markets (WMK) might be worth buying this month. Keep reading…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Aug 2, 2023


Amid cooling inflation and robust job growth, retail sales are projected to increase this year. Given the industry’s robust demand, investors could look into quality retail stocks Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY), Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY), and Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) this month.

According to Coresight Research, the U.S. grocery retail market stands to see moderate growth this year, marked by lower inflation, an ongoing consumer shift toward foodservice, and share gains by nontraditional grocery retailers.

In its latest “Market Navigator: U.S. Grocery Retailing” report, released in late June, Coresight projects total U.S. grocery retail sales to rise 5.6% to $1.5 trillion this year.

Moreover, the pandemic resulted in the emergence of consumer polarization, where some consumers scaled up to purchase expensive products, which should bode well for the retail industry. Furthermore, the pandemic-induced increased cooking at home has been a major growth driver for the retail market.

In addition, the supermarket and hypermarket segment are expected to hold the largest market share in the grocery retail market due to several factors, including their established presence, wide product range, and ability to offer competitive prices.

The global grocery retail market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to $14.77 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Let’s discuss the stocks mentioned above in detail:

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

CASY operates convenience stores under the Casey’s and Casey’s General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, sandwiches, and tobacco and nicotine products.

On June 6, 2023, CASY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 payable on August 15, 2023. The company pays an annual dividend of $1.72, which translates to a yield of 0.68% at the current price level. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 0.70%.

CASY’s trailing-12-month ROTC of 9.40% is 45.9% higher than the 6.44% industry average. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 2.64x is 198.4% higher than the 0.88x industry average.

CASY’s total revenue came in at $3.33 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended April 30, 2023. Its net income came in at $56.09 million and EPS came in at $1.49. Also, adjusted EBITDA increased marginally year-over-year to $166.92 million.

CASY’s revenue is expected to come in at $3.88 billion for the fiscal first quarter ending July 2023. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to be $3.41. Moreover, CASY topped consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 20.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $248.14.

CASY’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

CASY also has a B grade for Value and Quality. It is ranked #19 out of 38 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry.

To access additional ratings for CASY’s Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MAKSY)

MAKSY operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments, UK Clothing & Home; UK Food; International; Ocado; and All Other.

MAKSY’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 33.81% is 7.8% higher than the 31.36% industry average. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.29x is 45.7% higher than the 0.88x industry average.

During the fiscal year that ended April 30, 2023, MAKSY’s revenue increased marginally year-over-year to £11.93 billion ($15.26 billion). Profit for the year increased 1.8% year-over-year to £364.50 million ($466.37 million), while its non-GAAP EPS came to 17.5 pence.

Analysts expect MAKSY’s revenue to increase 9.5% year-over-year to $16.14 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Its EPS is expected to be $0.39 for the same year.

Shares of MAKSY have gained 109.8% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $5.33.

MAKSY’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Stability and Quality. It is ranked #21 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all MAKSY ratings here.

Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

WMK engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

On July 27, 2023, WMK declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 payable on August 21.

The company pays an annual dividend of $1.36, which translates to a yield of 2.05% at the current price level. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 2.26%.

Its trailing-12-month return on total assets of 6.15% is 50.2% higher than the 4.10% industry average. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 2.47x is 179.1% higher than the 0.88x industry average.

WMK’s net sales rose 3.7% year-over-year to $1.14 billion in the fiscal first quarter ended April 1, 2023. Income from operation came in at $32.62 million. Its net income came in at $25.81 million and EPS came in at $0.96.

The stock has gained 1.6% over the past month to close the last trading session at $65.26.

WMK’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

WMK has a B grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #20 in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for WMK (Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment).

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

CASY shares were trading at $247.54 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.60 (-0.24%). Year-to-date, CASY has gained 10.89%, versus a 18.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CASYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MAKSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WMKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am
: REPYY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oil Stocks Topping Investors’ August Buy List

With crude oil supply set to suffer more constraints, quality energy stocks Repsol (REPYY), Sasol (SSL), and Ultrapar Participações (UGP), which are also participating in energy transition, have been justifiably popular on Wall Street. Read on…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:47pm
: AVGO | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Chip Stocks to Buy as US Decouples from China

The US/China tech sanctions war continues. Yet, many US semiconductor firms still get the majority of their revenues (as high as 62%) from China. What chip companies – among those with high revenue percentages from China – are best poised to grow, despite the growing tech war? Two of them are Broadcom (AVGO) and Applied Materials (AMAT).
Aug 2, 2023 | 10:58am
: BIIB | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks Smart Money Is After

Biotech companies such as Biogen (BIIB), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), and Theratechnologies (THTX) with the interest of institutional investors could be worth investing in now. Continue reading…
Aug 4, 2023 | 3:40pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

August Stock Market vs. Big 3 Economic Reports

The new bull market is hand as the S&P 500 (SPY) moves ever closer to the all time highs. However, that doesn’t mean we can fall asleep at the wheel as the health of the economy is always part of the stock investment equation. As such let’s review the Big 3 economic reports on the menu in early August and what that tells us about the market outlook and adjustments to our trading plan. Read on for the full story below...
Aug 2, 2023 | 6:09am

Read More Stories

More Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CASY News