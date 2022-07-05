Cruise Lines Sank This Week, are CCL and NCLH Value Picks Now?

NYSE: CCL | Carnival Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

CCL – Cruise lines Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) sank after a Morgan Stanley analyst report suggested that CCL’s price could nosedive to $0 during an economic downturn. So, will it be wise to buy these stocks now? Read on….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jul 5, 2022


Most cruise companies suffered heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led restrictions. Although the industry made a strong recovery with the easing of travel restrictions and the reopening of the economy, cruise stocks Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) nosedived after a Morgan Stanley analyst outlined a worst-case scenario that CCL could sink to $0 in the event of a global economic downturn.

In a report, MS analyst Jamie Rollo said, “If there is a demand shock that causes trip cancellations or weak bookings, liquidity could quickly shrink.” According to Rollo, if CCL’s revenue and capacity increase from the 2019 levels, its new base-case target price is $7. Meanwhile, Citigroup has maintained its Neutral rating for NCLH but lowered its price target to $13 per share from $18.

With recession appearing inevitable, cruise companies will likely get affected by a fall in demand as people usually cut down on discretionary spending during a recession. While the cruise industry barely survived the pandemic, an economic downturn can wreak havoc on their liquidity. Considering the weak fundamentals of CCL and NCLH, we think these stocks are best avoided now.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

CCL functions as a leisure travel company. It owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches and offers port destinations and other services. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

For its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2022, CCL’s operating loss and net loss came in at $1.47 billion and $1.83 billion, compared to losses of $1.61 billion and $2.07 billion, respectively, in the year-ago period. The company’s adjusted loss per share narrowed 12% year-over-year to $1.61.

Analysts expect its EPS for fiscal 2022 to remain negative. It failed to surpass Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past five days, the stock has lost 16.4% to close the last trading session at $8.82.

CCL’s POWR Ratings reflect a bleak outlook. It has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an F grade for Stability and Sentiment and a D for Value and Quality. It is ranked #2 out of 4 stocks in the F-rated Travel – Cruises industry. Click here to see the other ratings of CCL for Growth and Momentum.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

NCLH is a leading global cruise company that operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to 180-days calling on various locations across the globe.

NCLH’s total cruise operating expenses increased 266.1% year-over-year to $735.41 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its operating loss widened 20.6 % from its year-ago value to $688.76 million. The company’s net loss narrowed to $982.71 million compared to $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year. Its loss per share narrowed 43.5% year-over-year to $2.35.

Analysts expect NCLH’s EPS for fiscal 2022 to remain negative. It failed to surpass consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past five days, the stock has lost 11.9% to close the last trading session at $11.33.

NCLH’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. The company has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

NCLH has an F grade for Stability and Sentiment and a D for Value and Quality. It is ranked last in the Travel – Cruises industry. To see additional POWR Ratings (Growth and Momentum) for NCLH, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CCL shares were trading at $8.43 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.39 (-4.42%). Year-to-date, CCL has declined -58.10%, versus a -20.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CCLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NCLHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Recession is Here...Watch Out Below!

More and more it looks like recession is here. This includes a dramatic decline for ISM Manufacturing discovered this morning. As you likely know, most economist call manufacturing the "canary in the coal mine" for the US economy as it often shows weakness before other areas. In fact, GDP Now from the Atlanta Fed reads it loud and clear with a negative revision for the US economy down to -2.1% for Q2. Ouch! We are going to discuss these new economic facts...what it means for the stock market outlook...and an interesting view on why the S&P 500 (SPY) does not decline in orderly fashion. All that and more is coming your way in this week's commentary…
Jul 2, 2022 | 10:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Ideal Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in July

While sluggish consumer spending data led to the stock market ending the last trading session of June in the red, a moderate inflation forecast is nurturing hopes over the economy to avoid a recession. Therefore, investors might consider buying quality stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Core Molding Technologies (CMT), DLH Holdings (DLHC), and Friedman Industries (FRD) at their current low price levels to benefit from their big rebounds. Read more…
Jul 1, 2022 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Predict More Than 160% Upside in These Stocks

The high global inflation and hawkish federal reserve are leading to heightened volatility in the market. However, despite the market uncertainties, Wall Street analysts see a more than 160% upside potential in IonQ (IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI). Thus, these stocks could be ideal additions to your watchlist. Keep reading…
Jul 1, 2022 | 12:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am

Read More Stories

More Carnival Corporation (CCL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CCL News