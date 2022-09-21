Don’t Let These 2 Stocks Sink Your Portfolio in Q4

NYSE: CCL | Carnival Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

CCL – The cruise industry is struggling amid high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. Moreover, a slowing economy seems to be weighing on consumer demand. Hence, it might be best to avoid cruise stocks Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) for the rest of the year. Read on….

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Sep 21, 2022


Despite easing travel restrictions, cruise companies are still in troubled waters due to the rising fuel costs and the slowing economy. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data coming in hotter-than-expected in August, the Fed is expected to continue its interest rate hikes, posing challenges to high-debt cruise ship operators.

Moreover, fears of an impending recession have dampened cruise line sales as consumers cut back on their discretionary spending. With increasing debts and dampened financials, top cruise companies are now set to roll back their Covid-19 testing policies and allow passengers to board most voyages without the vaccine requirements.

Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid cruise stocks Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), given their poor fundamentals.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

CCL operates as a leisure travel company in the United States and internationally. Its global cruise line brands portfolio includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Last month, CCL’s Princess cruises canceled 11 sailings aboard the Diamond Princess due to staffing issues that have been consistent across the cruise industry this year. According to the company, the brand faced “labor challenges” as travelers flocked back to cruises, and its ships resumed sailing with increased occupancy.

For the second quarter ended May 31, 2022, CCL’s operating loss came in at $1.47 billion. The company reported a net loss of $1.83 billion, while its loss per share amounted to $1.61.

CCL’s EPS is expected to come in at a negative $0.29 in the quarter ending November 2022. The stock has declined 54.2% over the past year and 46.4% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $10.42.

CCL’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of F, which translates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

CCL also has an F grade for Stability and a D for Value, Quality, and Sentiment. Within the F-rated Travel – Cruises industry, it is ranked #2 of 4 stocks.

Click here to see additional POWR Ratings for Growth and Momentum for CCL.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

NCLH operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including Scandinavia, Russia, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada, and Hawaii. Its brands include the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

In the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, NCLH’s operating loss came in at $396.80 million. The company reported a net loss of $509.32 million, while its loss per share amounted to $1.22. Its cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $1.90 billion, down 19.5% year-over-year for the six months ended June 30.

Analysts expect NCLH’s loss per share to come in at $0.65 in the current quarter ending September 2022 and $4.35 in the ongoing fiscal year.

The stock has declined 40.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $15.19.

NCLH’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. It is also graded F for Stability and Sentiment and a D for Value and Quality. The stock is ranked last in the Travel – Cruises industry.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, you can see the NCLH rating for Momentum and Growth here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CCL shares were trading at $10.04 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.38 (-3.65%). Year-to-date, CCL has declined -50.10%, versus a -17.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CCLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NCLHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: THIS is the Elephant in the Room

It’s time to stop beating around the bush. The key topic is inflation and how much damage the Fed will create in the US economy to tame this economic beast. The more damage...the more downside for the stock market (SPY). 40 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, shares his thoughts on the topic. And explains why he is bearish...and how much lower stocks should go...and what are the 9 best trades to profit in this hazardous environment. All that and more awaits you in the timely commentary below...
Sep 21, 2022 | 6:11am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Earnings Winner is Our Featured Stock of the Week...

Target Hospitality (TH) is a specialty rental and hospitality services company that has been experiencing big gains in recent weeks. Read more to find out what's driving the stock higher, and why the gains could continue.
Sep 21, 2022 | 7:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 to Buy Right Now

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population are major growth drivers for the healthcare industry. In addition, increased investments in technological advancements should further bolster the industry’s growth. Thus, we think it may be prudent to buy quality healthcare stocks Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which are currently trading under $100. Read on…
Sep 20, 2022 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cut These 2 Stocks From Your Portfolio Right Now

The Fed succeeding in a ‘soft landing’ seems unlikely. Analysts are expecting a recession soon. So, with the rising odds of the Fed raising rates aggressively, it could be wise to steer clear of fundamentally weak stocks Roblox (RBLX) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM). Read on…
Sep 20, 2022 | 1:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 to Buy Right Now

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population are major growth drivers for the healthcare industry. In addition, increased investments in technological advancements should further bolster the industry’s growth. Thus, we think it may be prudent to buy quality healthcare stocks Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Merck & Co. (MRK), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which are currently trading under $100. Read on…
Sep 20, 2022 | 3:48pm

Read More Stories

More Carnival Corporation (CCL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CCL News