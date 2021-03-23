3 Strong Buy ETFs Commodity Investors Should Grab Right Now

NASDAQ: COMT | iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

COMT – Commodity markets are on a roll as the global economy begins its rebound from last year’s COVID-19-pandemic-led recession. Surging oil and steel prices and huge potential infrastructure spending by the U.S. government are expected to foster inflationary pressures in the U.S. in the coming months. Consequently, the commodity markets are in contango. So, we think commodity investors should consider investing in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategic (COMT), Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 (PDBC), and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) to benefit from expected commodity price increases, while taking relatively less risk.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Mar 23, 2021


The global commodity markets have been witnessing surging prices for industrial and agricultural commodities. An expected inflationary environment in the United States and the rapid recovery of industrial activities are major drivers of the commodity price increases. With consumer spending on the rise, driven in-part by federal pandemic recovery benefits and an improving job market, along with rising capital investments amid the low interest rate environment, commodity prices have begun to spike.

The current oil price rally and potential governmental infrastructure spending should leave the commodity markets in contango over the coming months. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) forecasts the United States’ real GDP will rise 6.5% this year, which should drive commodity prices to fresh highs.

While investing directly in commodities could be beneficial against this backdrop, we believe a less-risky way to ride the commodity rally could be investing in commodity ETFs, given their stakes in risk-free U.S. Treasuries.  We think iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategic ETF (COMT), Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) could deliver significant returns in the coming months.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategic ETF (COMT)

COMT invests in a variety of commodities, including energy, metals, and agriculture and livestock, that are selected from the broader S&P GSCI investable commodity index. The ETF invests in commodity derivatives such as futures, swaps and options on futures, seeking to  profit from spot-price fluctuations. With net assets under management of  $558.29 million, COMT tracks the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll (USD) Total Return Index.

A unique feature of this ETF is that it doesn’t require K-1 tax reporting because  it depends on a wholly owned Cayman subsidiary to invest in commodity derivatives. Also,  in order to hedge a proportion of its  risk, COMT invests in U.S. Treasuries.

As of March 19, COMT’s major holdings included BCF Treasury Fund (XTSLA), Eversource Energy, Ionic Capital II Trust (INCIIA) and U.S. Treasury Bills. With a 30-day median bid/ask spread of 0.1%, the ETF is highly liquid. Furthermore, the ETF is trading at a 0.16% premium to its NAV. It has an expense ratio of 0.48%, which is  lower than the category average  0.74%.

COMT has gained 39% over the past year, 21% over the past six months, and 13.5% year-to-date. It pays an annual dividend of $0.10, yielding 0.33% on its  current price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

COMT has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

It also has an A for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade. COMT is ranked #12 of 112 ETFs in the Commodity ETFs group. In addition to this, one  can check out additional COMT Ratings for Peer Grade here.

Check out the top-rated stocks in the Commodity ETFs industry here.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

PDBC invests in derivatives and other financial instruments of 14 of the most heavily traded commodities worldwide  in the energy, precious and industrial metals, and agricultural sectors. It is an actively managed ETF that seeks to minimize the risks in  a contango commodity derivatives market and avoid negative roll yield. PDBC seeks to outperform benchmark DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return.

PDBC is currently trading at a 0.17% discount  to its NAV, with a median bid-ask spread of 0.06% as of March 22. The ETF has a net expense ratio of 0.59%, which is lower than the category average  0.74%. 15.5% of PDBC’s total holdings cater to the energy sector; 5.4% of its total holdings comprise base metals futures, while 5.3% caters to agricultural derivatives. The ETF has significant exposure in U.S. Treasuries also, to mitigate commodity market risk.

PDBC has gained 52.4% over the past year, and 27.7% over the past six months. It has gained 14.4% year-to-date. The ETF has a four-year average dividend yield of 2.95%.

It’s no surprise that PDBC has an overall A rating , which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. It has an A for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade, and B for Peer Grade. PDBC is ranked #2 in the same group.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

DBC is a passively managed ETF that seeks  to replicate the returns of its benchmark DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return, together with interest income from money market instruments and U.S. Treasuries. The ETF has a median bid/ask spread of 0.06%, and is trading at a discount of 0.18% to the NAV.

DBC has an 0.88% expense ratio, which is slightly higher than the category average 0.74%. 59.6% of DBC’s net holdings are invested in the energy sector; 14.9% in the base metals sector; and 20.4% in the agricultural sector. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 0.8%. The ETF has gained 53.6% over the past year, 28.8% over the past six months, and 14.3% year-to-date.

DBC’s POWR Ratings are consistent with its growth outlook. It has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. It has an A for Trade Grade and Buy & Hold Grade, and B for Peer Grade. DBC is ranked #5 of 112 ETFs in the same group.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

COMT shares were trading at $29.43 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.85 (-2.81%). Year-to-date, COMT has gained 10.35%, versus a 4.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
COMTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PDBCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DBCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All COMT News