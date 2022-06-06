Costco vs. Target: Which Consumer Defensive Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: COST | Costco Wholesale Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

COST – Consumers are heading to discount stores to buy general merchandise amid surging prices. This growing demand and enhanced service offering should benefit popular discount retailers Costco (COST) and Target (TGT). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Jun 6, 2022


Amid the multi-decade high inflation, consumers are heading to discount stores that offer merchandise at relatively lower prices than traditional retailers. Therefore, discount stores should benefit significantly. Also, given an inelastic demand for their products, the discount stores should perform steadily even if the economy experiences a slowdown.  In addition, enhanced delivery services and product offerings should allow the discount retail industry to grow. 

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Target Corporation (TGT) are two leading discount store operators. COST operates wholesale membership warehouses and e-commerce sites that offer branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories worldwide. It sells food, automotive supplies, hardware, sporting goods, jewelry, electronics, apparel, and health and beauty aids. TGT is a general merchandise retailer that offers food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, seasonal offerings, and beauty and household essentials through its stores and digital channels.

While TGT has lost 31% over the past year, COST has surged 17%. Which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Recent Financial Results

COST’s total revenue for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 8, 2022, increased 16.2% year-over-year to $52.60 billion. The company’s operating income came in at $1.79 billion, representing a 7.7% rise from the year-ago period. While its net income increased 10.9% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, its EPS grew 10.6% to $3.04. As of May 8, 2022, the company had $11.19 billion in cash and equivalents.

For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended April 30, 2022, TGT’s total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $25.17 billion. The company’s operating income came in at $1.35 billion, representing a 43.3% decline from the prior-year period. Its net earnings came in at $1.01 billion, down 51.9% from the year-ago period. TGT’s adjusted EPS came in at $2.19, indicating a 40.7% year-over-year decline. As of April 30, 2022, the company had $1.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

Over the past three years, COST’s tangible book value and levered free cash flow have increased at CAGRs of 11.3% and 17%, respectively.

COST’s EPS is expected to increase 17.6% year-over-year in fiscal 2022, ending August 31, 2022, and 9.9% in fiscal 2023. Its revenue is expected to grow 4% in fiscal 2023 and 3.4% in fiscal 2024. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to rise at a 12.6% rate per annum over the next five years.

Over the past three years, TGT’s tangible book value and levered free cash flow have declined at CAGRs of 1% and 7.6%, respectively.

Analysts expect TGT’s EPS to decline 21.8% year-over-year in fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2023, and rise 25.5% in fiscal 2023. Its revenue is expected to grow 4.1% year-over-year in fiscal 2022 and 4.3% in fiscal 2023. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to grow at a 19.6% rate per annum over the next five years.

Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, COST is currently trading at 0.93x, 13.4% higher than TGT’s 0.82x. In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG, TGT’s 0.75x compares with COST’s 3.15x.

Profitability

COST’s trailing-12-month revenue is twice TGT’s. Moreover, COST is more profitable, with a 1.6% levered free cash flow versus TGT’s 1.1%.

Furthermore, COST’s ROTC of 18.1% compares with TGT’s 17.2%.

POWR Ratings

While COST has an overall B grade, which translates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, TGT has an overall C grade, equating to Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Both COST and TGT have been graded a C for Momentum, consistent with their mixed price performance. COST has lost 9.8% over the past month, while TGT fell 30.8%.

COST has been graded a B in terms of Growth, which is in sync with its higher-than-industry growth rates over the past year. COST’s EBIT has grown 29% over the past year, 339.7% above the industry average of 6.6%. TGT’s D grade for Growth reflects its negative EBIT growth.

Of the 38 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, COST is ranked #26, while TGT is ranked #33.

Beyond what we have stated above, our POWR Ratings system has graded COST and TGT for Value, Quality, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all COST ratings here. Also, click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TGT.

The Winner

Increasing consumer spending and foot traffic at discount stores should allow COST and TGT to profit substantially in the coming months. However, higher profitability makes COST a better buy here.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if one bets on stocks with an Overall POWR Ratings of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to access the top-rated stocks in the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

COST shares were trading at $471.10 per share on Monday afternoon, down $5.15 (-1.08%). Year-to-date, COST has declined -16.76%, versus a -13.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
COSTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is This the Formation of a Bear Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) staged an impressive rally since hitting a low of 3,810 on May 20th. Unfortunately the more I look at the facts in hand...the more concerned I am that this is the formation of a bear market...the more defensive measures I am making in my newsletter services, Reitmeister Total Return and this one, POWR Value. In this week’s Market Commentary I spell out more details on why the odds of bear market continue to grow. Read on below for more…
Jun 4, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy-Rated Stocks with Massive Dividends

As the better than expected jobs report is unlikely to give the Federal Reserve reason to pause its aggressive monetary policy tightening, and thus the economy could witness a slowdown, we think it could be wise to scoop up shares of high-dividend companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Western Midstream (WES), Stellantis (STLA), and Turkcell (TKC) for a steady portfolio income stream. Let’s discuss.
Jun 3, 2022 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Grocery Stocks on the Dip?

Geopolitical and macroeconomic issues have caused the stock market under pressure in the last few months. Despite possessing an inelastic demand for their products, the broad-based market correction has led to a pullback in shares of grocery stocks. With looming recession fears, it could be wise to add these grocery stocks to your portfolio: Kroger (KR), Tesco (TSCDY), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Albertsons (ACI).
Jun 3, 2022 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm

Read More Stories

More Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All COST News