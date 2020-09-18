4 DOWNGRADED Stocks That Aren't Worth the Risk

: DAO | YOUDAO, INC. News, Ratings, and Charts

DAO – Youdao (DAO), Avrobio (AVRO), Merus (MRUS), and PrimeEnergy (PNRG) are four stocks recently downgraded by the POWR Ratings. If the market decline resumes, it’s likely that these stocks will lead to the downside.

By Patrick Ryan
Sep 18, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The latest POWR Ratings have arrived. A wide array of stocks were upgraded and downgraded in the past 24 hours.

The market is in an interesting place, following its recent correction. This week, it’s been consolidating in a tight range. If the market breaks lower, then it’s likely that certain stocks on the downgrade list could see the most sizable losses. It could be a good time to reduce exposure to these positions. ly exiting those positions.

Without further adieu, here are four of the latest POWR Rating downgrades: Youdao (DAO), Avrobio (AVRO), Merus (MRUS), and PrimeEnergy (PNRG).

Youdao (DAO)

If you are hesitant to invest in Chinese stocks, your concern is justified. There are always lingering concerns about the validity of financial statements given some recent, high-profile stories. DAO is a high-tech intelligent learning business that creates smart learning devices, apps, and web-based courses.

While plenty of market analysts are touting the supposed merits of Chinese company DAO, the POWR Ratings recently downgraded this stock. The POWR Ratings reveal DAO has D grades in each Component but for its Trade Grade which is an F.

DAO has a one-month price return of -26% and a three-month price return of -23%. DAO has quickly sold off from its summer high of $46. The stock currently trades around $26. However, DAO traded at $29 before the coronavirus pandemic.

It is clear investors have soured on this stock following a spectacular June. Look for DAO to trade sideways or dip from here as it is currently trading at more than 24 times anticipated 2020 earnings.

Avrobio (AVRO)

AVRO creates cell and gene therapies with the overarching goal of treating rare diseases and cancer. However, AVRO has not proven as successful as expected. AVRO has an F Trade Grade, D grades in the Peer Grade and Buy & Hold Grade Components, and a disappointing Industry Rank of 152 out of 373 Biotech stocks.

AVRO’s price returns are concerning: -7% across the past month, -26% across the prior three months, and -19% year-to-date. AVRO appeared to be moving back toward its pre-COVID high of $27 only to subsequently dip after reaching $23. Today, AVRO trades for $16 per share.

AVRo’s gene therapy drug candidates are still in the early stage of development. In short, AVRO has yet to deliver on its aims. This is a risky stock that is only worth considering if those provided with its drug candidates demonstrate positive results. Savvy investors will avoid this stock until more positive news about its drug offerings is provided.

Merus (MRUS)

MRUS develops antibody therapeutics to treat cancer. MRUS’s one-year chart is not exactly easy on the eyes. Rewind to this time last year and MRUS was priced at $16. The stock quickly moved above $20 only to fall to $16, move back toward $20 before the pandemic, drop down near $10, bounce to $17, and slide down to its current price of $12.

There is no evidence MRUS’s antibody helps in the quest to destroy cancer cells. The lack of optimism is reflected in MRUS’s disappointing chart.

Stay far away from this stock until it makes significant headway in drug development.

PrimeEnergy (PNRG)

It should come as no surprise that yet another oil and gas stock has been downgraded in the POWR Ratings. PNRG explores for oil and gas, develops and produces these fossil fuels. PNRG operations are positioned throughout the south, southwest, and northern portion of the country.

The POWR Ratings show PNRG has F grades in each POWR Component but for its Peer Grade. PNRG is ranked outside of the top quarter of Energy – Oil & Gas stocks. Furthermore, PNRG has a three-month price return of -10% and a one-year price return of -34%.

Though PNRG bounced back from $65 earlier this month, reaching the mid-$70s, the stock is quite the way away from its 52-week high of $170.99. Investors have lost their appetite for oil/gas stocks and the likes of PNRG will continue to pay the price.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

Chart of the Day- See the Stocks Ready to Breakout

 

DAO shares were trading at $26.77 per share on Friday morning, down $0.91 (-3.29%). Year-to-date, DAO has gained 90.13%, versus a 4.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DAOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AVROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PNRGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Outlook: Before & After the Election

Now is the right time to give a fresh update on my stock market outlook (SPY). That is because there is an important shift in my view of market dynamics that will result in a revised trading plan. I will spell it out as clearly as possible in the weekly commentary that follows.
Sep 16, 2020 | 9:29am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why You Should Add This Vaccine Maker to Your Portfolio Now

Merck’s (MRK) unique approach to developing a coronavirus vaccine may yield better results than its competitors. Further, the stock pays an above-average dividend, has a pipeline of promising drugs, and a track record of developing blockbuster drugs.
Sep 17, 2020 | 6:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan to Closeout 2020

Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan.
Sep 17, 2020 | 4:39pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 ETFs to Buy as "Market Rotation" Out of Tech Stocks Begins

With the United States gradually recovering from the pandemic-induced recession, the market rotation out of the high-flying tech sector has started. As the focus has primarily been shifting to consumer discretionary and financial services, the following ETFs should benefit: Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR ETF (XLY), the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG), and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).
Sep 17, 2020 | 1:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan to Closeout 2020

Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan.
Sep 17, 2020 | 4:39pm

Read More Stories

More YOUDAO, INC. (DAO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DAO News