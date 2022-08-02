2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

NYSE: DIS | Walt Disney Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

DIS – Fears over an impending recession have led to investors dumping many fundamentally weak stocks this year. Walt Disney (DIS) and Teladoc Health (TDOC), which have been lost significantly year-to-date due to their weak fundamentals, could be best avoided now. Read more….

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Aug 2, 2022


The Fed’s aggressive policy tightening to control the surging inflation has significantly increased the odds of the economy slipping into a recession. The U.S. economy contracted 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.9% in the second quarter, making many analysts believe that a recession has arrived.

Moreover, the speculations over Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan worsening a troubled U.S.-China relationship are expected to add to the market volatility. As the economic and geopolitical uncertainties are expected to keep the stock market under pressure, fundamentally weak stocks could keep losing.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid beaten-down stocks The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), which are not expected to find a bottom soon.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

DIS engages in film and episodic production and distribution activities and operates television broadcast networks, studios producing motion pictures, and D2C streaming services. It sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses and develops and publishes books, comics, and magazines.

For its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended April 2, 2022, DIS’ pre-tax income from continuing operations came in at $1.10 billion, down 10.4% from the year-ago period. While its net income increased 47.8% year-over-year to $470 million, its EPS fell 46.9% to $0.26. As of April 2, 2022, the company had $13.27 billion in cash and cash equivalents, down 16.8% from the end of fiscal 2021.

The stock has lost 31.4% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $106.22, down 43.4% from its 52-week high of $187.58.

DIS’ POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of D, which equates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a D grade for Value and Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for DIS’ Stability, Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum. DIS is ranked #12 of 18 stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Media Producers industry.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

TDOC provides virtual healthcare services using a technology platform on a business-to-business basis. The company serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies worldwide.

On July 6, 2022, TDOC expanded its Primary360 offering by including in-network referrals and care coordination capabilities, free, same-day prescription delivery provided by Capsule, and in-home, on-demand phlebotomy with Scarlet Health services. As part of TDOC’s ongoing commitment to improving access and health outcomes, this should witness great demand in the future.

TDOC’s loss from operations for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased 3822.3% year-over-year to $3.10 billion. The company’s net loss came in at $3.10 million, up 2217.7% from the prior-year period.

Its loss per share came in at $19.22, representing a 2134.9% rise from the year-ago period. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $881.16 million in cash and cash equivalents, down 1.4% from the end of fiscal 2021.

The consensus EPS estimate is negative for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022. Its EPS is expected to decline at a rate of 39.4% per annum over the next five years. The stock has lost 59.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $36.81, down 76.5% from its 52-week high of $156.82.

TDOC’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

TDOC has an F grade for Sentiment and a D for Value, Stability, Momentum, and Quality. Click here to see additional ratings for TDOC’s Growth. TDOC is ranked #79 of 83 stocks in the C-rated Medical – Services industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

DIS shares were trading at $104.71 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $1.51 (-1.42%). Year-to-date, DIS has declined -32.40%, versus a -13.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DISGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TDOCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Rally Part 2

The bear market rally has extended further with a strong showing, following the Fed meeting and even more gains in the after-hours sessions due to strong reports from Apple and Amazon. Fortunately, we had been anticipating this and modestly increased our exposure and enjoyed some outperformance. In today's commentary, I want to map out the endgame for this bear market rally. Specifically, I want to talk about why I think the S&P 500 (SPY) could squeeze higher but also my reasons for believing that this is a mirage rather than a resumption of the bull market. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 29, 2022 | 9:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 5 Strongest Utility Stocks to Invest in Today

Given an inelastic demand, the utility sector is considered defensive. Amid the current macroeconomic headwinds and rising demand for utilities this summer, fundamentally sound utility stocks Genie Energy (GNE), Otter Tail (OTTR), Vistra (VST), TransAlta (TAC), and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) could be wise investments. Read more…
Aug 1, 2022 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Real Estate Stocks to Sell as Home Sales Fall

The real estate sector has been badly affected due to falling home sales amid rising interest rates and declining mortgage demand. Higher home prices and mortgage rates have taken a toll on consumer demand. Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid real estate stocks Fathom Holdings (FTHM), Alset EHome (AEI), Centerspace (CSR), and Belpointe (OZ). Read on…
Jul 29, 2022 | 5:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Go-to Stock for Market Volatility

Despite continued pressure on the stock market since the beginning of the year, Coca-Cola (KO) has remained resilient and gained more than 6%. Given its strong fundamentals, expected earnings and revenue growth, and higher-than-industry profitability, the stock could be one of the best picks amid the current market volatility. Read more…
Jul 28, 2022 | 10:23am

Read More Stories

More Walt Disney Co. (DIS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DIS News