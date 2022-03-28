T-Mobile Team-Up Just Gave You Another Reason to Invest in Disney

NYSE: DIS | Walt Disney Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

DIS – Don’t be tempted to divest your Disney (DIS) stock due to concerns in China, as theme parks are just part of Disney’s modern business model.

David MoadelBy David Moadel

Mar 28, 2022


World-famous Walt Disney < NYSE:DIS> has been known for generations as a provider of magical theme park experiences. At the current share price, DIS stock should be considered a strong buy.

Why has the stock declined sharply from its peak price? There’s been a broad-market sell-off, but a recent development abroad may have caused some panic selling as well.

We’ll delve into the details of that in a moment – but have no fear, as Disney’s theme-park issues could be offset by a powerful partnership with a 5G leader.

What’s Happening with DIS Stock?

DIS stock jumped from $180 to nearly $200 in early 2021, before embarking on a slow but painful decline. By late March of 2022, the stock was down to the $140 area.

This should be viewed as a discount and an opportunity, not as a reason to sell. Disney remains a revenue-generating behemoth, as the company generated a whopping $21.819 million in revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022. That result  represents a 34% improvement over the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2021 – not too shabby.

Furthermore, Disney reported that in fiscal 2022, the company’s domestic parks/experiences are “generally operating without significant mandatory COVID-19-related capacity restrictions, such as those that were in place in the prior-year quarter.”

That statement only concerns the U.S.-based theme parks, however. In China, the onset of the Covid-19 omicron variant strain is evidently causing major problems.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” the company announced recently.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will apparently remain closed until further notice as Disney “will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.”

Modern Storytelling

That’s unfortunate news – no doubt about it. On the other hand, Disney’s shareholders can be reassured that the company’s business model isn’t entirely reliant on theme park revenues.

Times are changing, and Disney has changed as well. In the 2020s, Disney+ poses a serious threat to streaming content providers.

Now, the threat is even greater as Disney is partnering with telecommunications and 5G giant T-Mobile < NASDAQ:TMUS> for a five‑year innovation partnership.

Specifically, Disney Studios StudioLAB will work with T‑Mobile to “explore new innovations in how entertainment is produced and experienced.” This, evidently, will include discovering “new ways to improve content production” and testing “new forms of immersive experiences.”

That’s vague language, but it’s still exciting to consider what this collaboration will produce. At the very least, we should expect lightning-fast content delivery through T-Mobile’s vast 5G network.

How will Disney Studios StudioLAB and T‑Mobile modernize the art of storytelling? Will it be through virtual reality, and even the metaverse?

Only time will tell, but it’s hard to go wrong with a powerful partner like T-Mobile.

What You Can Do Now

Domestically, it appears that Disney’s theme parks are up and running without major problems. In China, however, that’s not necessarily the case.

Still, this isn’t a valid reason to panic-sell your DIS stock. Indeed, the T-Mobile partnership and the stock’s low price should persuade you to consider a long-term position today.

The stock market can be unpredictable, volatile, and sometimes totally nonsensical. InvestorPlace.com strives to cut through the noise and bring you information on what matters – and how it impacts your portfolio. We deliver thoughtful coverage on everything from stocks to cryptos to pre-IPO investments. So whether you live and breathe breaking stock news or expect your stocks to pay you, InvestorPlace.com has your back.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

DIS shares were trading at $136.59 per share on Monday afternoon, down $2.55 (-1.83%). Year-to-date, DIS has declined -11.81%, versus a -4.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Moadel


David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, Finom Group, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DISGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TMUSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Wildly Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Amid current market volatility that is being fueled by investors' anticipation of aggressive interest rate increases this year, rising inflation, economic sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and surging oil prices, investors are seeking investment opportunities in undervalued large-cap companies to generate relatively stable returns. Thus, we think it could be wise to invest now in cheap large-cap stocks Takeda (TAK), Biogen (BIIB), Fujitsu (FJTSY), Nissan Motor (NSANY), and Cardinal Health (CAH). Read on.
Mar 24, 2022 | 2:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Beaten-Down Financial Stocks to Scoop Up Now

The financial sector is expected to benefit from the anticipated multiple interest rate increases to combat skyrocketing inflation. With the Fed planning many more interest rate hikes this year, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally strong financial stocks Evercore (EVR), Lazard (LAZ), and Piper Sandler (PIPR) to one’s portfolio, given their promising growth prospects.
Mar 25, 2022 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am

Read More Stories

More Walt Disney Co. (DIS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DIS News