The SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) industry is booming, driven by increased digitalization, the rise of remote work and a shift towards cloud-based solutions. SaaS companies offer subscription-based services that enhance business efficiency, drive innovation, and provide strong data security, making them essential for modern enterprises.

With such strong industry fundamentals, high-growth SaaS stocks like DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), and Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) are poised for long-term returns. These companies offer innovative solutions that improve data management and streamline workflows, making them attractive options for investors looking to tap into this high-growth market.

SaaS companies are experiencing strong tailwinds because of their versatility, especially in verticals such as customer relationship management (CRM), cybersecurity, and enterprise resource planning (ERP). According to a report by SaaS Academy, by the end of 2024, over 80% of businesses are expected to use at least one SaaS application in their operations, and 99% of companies will rely on some form of SaaS solution.

In line with these trends, global spending on SaaS is expected to grow by 20%, reaching $247.20 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the global SaaS market is anticipated to hit $1.3 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7%. The United States currently holds a dominant market share of $108 billion, making SaaS one of the most attractive sectors for high-growth investments.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s examine the Software – SAAS industry stocks in detail, beginning with the third choice:

Stock #3: Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

TWLO provides a customer engagement platform comprising international communications application programming interfaces. It operates through two segments: Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications.

On October 1, TWLO and OpenAI collaborated to integrate OpenAI’s Realtime API into its platform. This integration will enable TWLO to build conversational AI applications and agents, which will bring customers more natural interactions to the platform.

On September 9, TWLO announced expanded accessibility of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging via its Programmable Messaging and Verify APIs to enhance branded and verified messaging and build customer trust in its source.

In the fiscal second quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, TWLO’s revenue increased 4.3% year-over-year to $1.08 billion with a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.3% (up 110 bps year-over-year). The company reported non-GAAP income from operations of $175.32 million, indicating a 45.9% growth from the prior-year quarter.

TWLO’s non-GAAP net income came in at $150.12 million, up 48.9% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP net income per share grew 61.1% from the year-ago value to $0.87. Also, its free cash flow increased 174.7% year-over-year to $197.58 million.

According to the financial guidance for fiscal year 2024, the company’s non-GAAP income from operations is projected to be between $650 million and $675 million, with organic revenue growth anticipated to range from 6%-7%.

The consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the fiscal third quarter (ended September 2024) represents a 5.8% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.86 for the same quarter indicates a 47.6% improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Moreover, TWLO’s revenue has grown at CAGRs of 23.4% and 36.9% over the past three and five years, respectively. In addition, its levered FCF increased at 39% CAGR over the past three years.

The stock has gained 22.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $70.50.

TWLO’s POWR Ratings reflect this robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TWLO has an A grade for Growth and a B for Value and Sentiment. It is ranked #10 out of 18 stocks in the A-rated Software – SAAS industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for TWLO (Momentum, Stability, and Quality).

Stock #2: Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

SMAR provides a work management platform for organizations, allowing them to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale. The company’s platform enables teams of all sizes to manage custom processes, programs, and portfolios that fit, and it delivers its cloud-based software platform globally through a subscription model.

On October 8, SMAR announced its strategic collaboration with AWS to launch a new connector for Amazon Q Business that synchronizes data and provides insights to the customers. This new connector will allow the generative AI-powered assistant to answer customers’ queries through a unified search experience.

SMAR’s total revenue for the second quarter (ended July 31, 2024) increased 17.3% year-over-year to $276.41 million. Its non-GAAP operating income grew 135.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $45.29 million. The company’s non-GAAP net income amounted to $61.64 million and $0.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 180% and 175% year-over-year, respectively. In addition, SMAR’s free cash flow rose 25.6% from the year-ago value to $57.15 million.

As per the fiscal year 2025 financial outlook, SMAR forecasts total revenue to range between $1.116 billion and $1.121 billion. The company also expects non-GAAP operating income to be between $177 million and $182 million and a free cash flow of $240 million. It also expects non-GAAP net income per share to be between $1.36 and $1.39.

Street expects SMAR’s revenue for the fiscal third quarter (ending October 2024) to increase 15.4% year-over-year to $283.87 million. Its EPS for the same period is expected to register a 90.1% growth from the prior year, settling at $0.30. In addition, it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS in each of the trailing four quarters, which is excellent.

Over the past three and five years, SMAR’s revenue grew at CAGRs of 31.6% and 36.5%, respectively, while its levered FCF grew at 47.3% CAGR over the past five years.

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 53.1%, closing the last trading session at $56.02.

It’s no surprise that SMAR has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Growth and a B for Sentiment and Quality. Out of 18 stocks in the same A-rated industry, SMAR is ranked #6.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated SMAR for Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get all SMAR ratings here.

Stock #1: DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)

DOCU provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions that enable sending and signing agreements, allowing organizations to do business faster with less risk and at a lower cost. It also offers contract lifecycle management software that automates workflows.

On June 4, DOCU announced the launch of a new connector for SAP Ariba solutions that will help automate workflows between DOCU’s CLM and SAP Ariba, streamlining the source-to-pay process. This launch enhances DOCU’s market position and firmly establishes the company as a leader.

On May 31, DOCU completed its acquisition of Lexion, a leading AI-powered agreement management company. This acquisition will strengthen DOCU’s Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) capabilities, bringing more insights, analysis, and automation to its customers.

For the second quarter of 2025, which ended on July 31, DOCU’s total revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $736.03 million. Its non-GAAP income from operations stood at $237.16 million, indicating a 39.6% growth from the prior-year quarter.

DOCU’s non-GAAP net income rose 34.3% from the year-ago value to $200.99 million, while its non-GAAP net income per share stood at $0.97, up 34.7% year-over-year. Also, the company’s non-GAAP free cash flow grew by 7.8% from the year-ago value to $197.93 million.

Per the outlook for fiscal year 2025, DOCU expects its total revenue to be between $2.94 billion and $2.95 billion. It forecasts subscription revenue to range from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion, with billings between $2.99 and $3.03 billion. Additionally, DOCU expects its non-GAAP operating margin to fall in the range of 29% to 29.5%.

Analysts expect DOCU’s revenue for the third quarter ending October 31, 2024, to increase 6.4% year-over-year to $745.31 million, while its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 10.2% from the prior-year quarter to $0.87. The company surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

DOCU’s revenue has grown at CAGRs of 16.8% and 28.1% over the past three and five years, respectively. Likewise, the company’s total assets have increased at a CAGR of 16.8% over the past three years.

DOCU shares have surged 74.2% over the past year and 27.9% over the past month to close the last trading session at $72.60.

DOCU’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth and Value. Within the Software – SAAS industry, it is ranked first. Click here to see DOCU’s ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

DOCU shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, DOCU has gained 22.12%, versus a 23.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

