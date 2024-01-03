Are Snap (SNAP) and eBay (EBAY) Wise Internet Industry Picks for 2024?

NASDAQ: EBAY | eBay Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EBAY – The internet industry has been expanding due to stable demand and rapid digitization. However, given the macroeconomic uncertainty, let us examine the prospects of internet stocks eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Snap Inc. (SNAP) for this year…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Jan 3, 2024


The internet sector is thriving in the digital age due to the high demand for online services, resulting in significant growth and innovation opportunities for businesses. However, as macroeconomic uncertainties remain, I think it would be wise to wait for a better entry point in eBay Inc. (EBAY). In addition, Snap Inc. (SNAP) is best avoided, considering its weak fundamentals.

Before delving deeper into the fundamentals of these stocks, let’s discuss what’s happening in the internet industry.

Despite global competition challenges, the internet industry is experiencing a surge in digital service adoption increasing usage in e-commerce, entertainment, and remote work. According to Statista, there are 5.18 billion global internet users, connecting two-thirds of the world’s population. The U.S. has over 90% internet access and hosts leading companies.

However, the challenge in the internet service industry is the constant need to upgrade infrastructure and invest in new technologies to accommodate the increasing demand for faster and more reliable internet connections. Furthermore, as cyber threats evolve and grow more sophisticated, ensuring data privacy and cybersecurity has emerged as a critical concern.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected and exchanging data devices, however it confronts security concerns such as a lack of encryption, poor testing, brute force, malware, ransomware, and botnets. Because of weak credentials, default passwords, and encryption, IoT devices are vulnerable to attacks.

Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of the stocks mentioned above.

Stock to Hold:

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

EBAY operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at eBay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products.

EBAY’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 26.99% is 497% higher than the 4.52% industry average. However, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.50x is 49.8% lower than the industry average of 0.99x.

For the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30, 2023, EBAY’s net revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $2.50 billion. Its gross profit rose 3.6% year-over-year to $1.80 billion. Also, its non-GAAP EPS rose 3% over the prior year’s quarter to $1.03.

However, its non-GAAP net income from continuing operations declined 1.3% year-over-year to $545 million.

Analysts expect EBAY’s EPS and revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, to increase 5.5% and 2.5% year-over-year to $4.42 and $10.30 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Shares of EBAY has gained 5.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $43.87.

EBAY’s POWR Ratings reflect this uncertain outlook. The stock has an overall rating of C, equating to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

EBAY also has a C grade for Value and Stability. It is ranked #23 out of 55 stocks in the Internet industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum and Quality for EBAY.

Stock to Sell:

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

SNAP operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight, that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

SNAP’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of negative 30.46% compared to the industry average of 8.08%. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of negative 26.84% compared to the industry average of 18.88%.

SNAP’s revenue for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2023, came in at $1.19 billion. Its operating loss narrowed 12.7% year-over-year to $380.06 million. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at $40.09 million, down 44.8% over the prior-year quarter.

Moreover, the company’s non-GAAP net loss widened 2.4% year-over-year to $368.26 million. And its non-GAAP net loss per share decreased 75% year-over-year to come in at $0.02.

Street expects SNAP’s EPS to come in at negative $0.04 for the first quarter ending March 2024. The stock has lost 4.7% intraday to close the last trading session at $16.14.

SNAP’s has an overall D rating, equating to a Sell in our POWR Ratings system.

It also has a D grade for Stability, Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #54 in the same industry. Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated SNAP for Growth, Sentiment and Momentum. Get all SNAP ratings here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

EBAY shares were trading at $43.25 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.62 (-1.41%). Year-to-date, EBAY has declined -0.85%, versus a -1.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EBAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Happy New Year for Stock Investors???

The new year started with a thud for stock market...that is in stark contrast to the raging bull market we all enjoyed to close out the year. Yet as the S&P 500 (SPY) closes in on the all time highs it does make one take pause and consider the best way forward as the strategies that worked best in 2023 will likely not hold the keys to success in 2024. Get Steve Reitmeister’s game plan for 2024 along with a preview of his top 13 trades below...
Jan 3, 2024 | 6:24am
: MAS | News, Ratings, and Charts

These 2 Construction Comeback Stocks Could Be Set to Soar

Interest rates are coming down in 2024, it’s just a question of how much and how fast. Investors at this point should shift their focus from inflation, as the Federal Reserve essentially has, to where we are, and what companies will benefit, in the current business cycle. The continued supply constraint of new homes, and a loosening of mortgage rates, should drive profits for building material suppliers Masco and Masonite Worldwide.
Dec 21, 2023 | 1:31pm
: MPLX | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish or Bearish: Analyzing Opportunities in 3 Energy Stocks

Amid supply constraints and rising demand, the energy sector’s landscape remains optimistic. In light of this, which stocks among MPLX LP (MPLX), ChampionX Corp (CHX), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) should investors adopt a bullish stance on? Keep reading to find out…
Dec 28, 2023 | 12:09pm
: CAJPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

Increasing investments in digitization and the growing adoption of emerging technologies are projected to boost tech demand in the long-term. Therefore, it could be prudent to consider investing in fundamentally strong tech stocks like Canon (CAJPY), Dropbox (DBX), and Bel Fuse (BELFB). Keep reading...
Dec 19, 2023 | 12:35pm
: LFVN | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Strategies: Buy or Hold for 3 Medical Stocks?

While the unceasing need for healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, and medical innovations underscores the resilience of the medical industry, let us analyze whether to Buy or Hold renowned medical stocks LifeVantage (LFVN), FONAR (FONR), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) in the next year...
Dec 29, 2023 | 11:06am

Read More Stories

More eBay Inc. (EBAY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EBAY News