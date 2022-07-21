2 Killer Stocks No One Is Talking About Right Now

NYSE: EPD | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. News, Ratings, and Charts

EPD – Amid uncertain market conditions, it becomes increasingly difficult for investors to find stocks that can survive the challenges and deliver solid returns. Fundamentally sound stocks Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), which are currently not on investors’ radar, could deliver exceptional returns. Let’s discuss….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jul 21, 2022


Since the beginning of the year, the stock market has faced the brunt of macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined 12.2% year-to-date to close the last trading session at 31,874.84, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have lost 16.9% and 23.9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at 3,959.90 and 11,897.65, respectively.

The Federal Reserve has been trying to contain the surging inflation by aggressively increasing the benchmark interest rates, giving rise to recession fears. With the increasing odds of a recession, investors must keep looking for quality stocks yet to get enough investor attention but possess solid upside potential.

We think Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) could survive the market uncertainties and deliver solid returns based on their strong fundamentals and growth prospects. So, these stocks could be good additions to one’s portfolio now.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products in North America. The company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

On February 17, 2022, EPD announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of Navitas Midstream Partners, LLC. The acquisition gives EPD a foothold for natural gas gathering, treating, and processing in the Midland Basin of the Permian.

EPD’s net cash flow from operating activities increased 6% year-over-year to $2.14 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 0.4% year-over-year to $2.25 billion. In addition, its revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $13 billion.

Analysts expect EPD’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to increase 22% and 63.7% year-over-year to $0.61 and $12.44 billion, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 16.4% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $25.58.

EPD’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Momentum and Sentiment and a B for Value. It is ranked #9 out of 34 stocks in the A-rated MLPs – Oil & Gas industry. Click here to see the other ratings of EPD for Growth, Stability, and Quality.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

On June 1, 2022, DKL closed its previously announced acquisition of 3Bear Delaware Holding – NM, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of 3Bear Energy, LLC.

DKL’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Uzi Yemin, said, “This acquisition substantially increases our third-party revenue at DKL, as per our stated goals, and allows DKL to become a more diversified and less sponsor-dependent entity. Additionally, 3Bear expands our product mix to natural gas and water, which will prove useful to customers within our legacy Permian gathering business.”

DKL’s net revenues increased 35% year-over-year to $206.58 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net income attributable increased 8.9% year-over-year to $39.51 million. Also, its EPS came in at $0.91, representing an increase of 9.6% year-over-year to $0.91.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, DKL’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 40% and 74.1% year-over-year to $1.40 and $247.24 million, respectively. Over the past year, it has gained 24.9% to close the last trading session at $50.02.

DKL’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Momentum and a B grade for Quality. Within the MLPs – Oil & Gas industry, it is ranked #10. To see the other ratings of DKL for Growth, Value, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EPD shares were trading at $25.29 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.29 (-1.13%). Year-to-date, EPD has gained 19.53%, versus a -16.63% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EPDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DKLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Do You Have the Patience to Weather THIS Bear Market?

Bear markets require more patience than bull markets. That’s because the rallies are so impressive that it beckons you to come back on board only before crashing to new lows. Truly a “sirens song” for investors. Let 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explain to you why stocks (SPY) will head lower...and why it may take longer than you think. Read the rest below...
Jul 20, 2022 | 6:25am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside That Belong in Your Portfolio

As concerns over persisting macroeconomic headwinds and an upcoming recession are causing immense volatility in the stock market, better-than-expected earnings results and resilient consumer spending are restoring investors’ confidence. Therefore, shares of growth-focused companies Hugo Boss (BOSSY), DLH Holdings (DLHC), Genuine Parts (GPC), Valhi (VHI), and Merck & Co. (MRK) could be solid additions to your portfolio. Let’s discuss…
Jul 20, 2022 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Market Volatility Have You Worried? Rest Easy With These 3 Stocks

The stock market has been under pressure due to economic factors like inflation and the Fed trying to tame it with monetary policy tightening. However, the stock market indices are bouncing back on the backs of strong corporate earnings. Hence, we think fundamentally solid stocks Procter & Gamble (PG), Mitek Systems (MITK), and Gartner (IT) might be ideal buys in this backdrop. Read on…
Jul 20, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EPD News