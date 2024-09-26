With the growing infrastructure investments, rising commercial projects, and changing consumer preferences, the materials market is expected to experience rapid growth in the upcoming years. Also, commodity prices are projected to remain above pre-pandemic levels this year and the next.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong materials stocks ESAB Corporation (ESAB), Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK), and Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), poised to surge amid the commodity boom.

Driven by infrastructure investments, increasing initiatives, supply chain resilience, and geopolitical factors, the metal market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7%, resulting in a market value of $5.27 trillion by 2028. Trends like technological advancements in metal recycling, green technologies, and growing digital marketplaces will lead the market demand.

The Dow Jones U.S. industrial metals index closed the last session at $521.42. It grew above 17% in the last 12 months.

Further, property ownership has increased in the last few years, boosting the market growth prospects of the construction materials market. The global construction materials market is expected to grow to $1.87 trillion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The market is prospering with rising commercial projects, infrastructure investments, and intense competition for clean highways and public infrastructure.

Considering these encouraging economic trends, let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of top Industrial – Metals stocks.

Stock #3: ESAB Corporation (ESAB)

ESAB is engaged in the fabrication and gas control technology. The company provides advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions, which are used in cutting, joining, and automated welding.

On June 4, ESAB announced a distribution agreement with INFRA Group, a leading Mexican provider of industrial and medical gases. The collaboration is aimed at expanding the availability of ESAB’s differentiated solutions by offering its welding and gas control equipment to customers in Mexico.

On May 30, ESAB entered into an agreement to acquire Linde Industries Private Limited, a market leader in welding consumables and equipment in Bangladesh. The strategic acquisition will potentially strengthen ESAB’s ability to serve its end markets and customers in the region.

During the second quarter of 2024, which ended on June 28, 2024, ESAB reported net sales of $707.05 million, and its gross profit increased 2.4% year-over-year to $270.32 million. Its operating income rose 9.9% from the year-ago value to $119.35 million.

Furthermore, the company’s adjusted net income from continuing operations came in at $86.60 million and $1.41 per share, up 10.9% and 10.2% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Street expects ESAB’s revenue for the first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase 2.2% year-over-year to $670.47 million. Its EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $1.28. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of ESAB have surged 48.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $105.19.

ESAB’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

ESAB has a B grade for Stability and Sentiment. It is ranked #7 out of 28 stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have ESAB’s ratings for Momentum, Value, Quality, and Growth. Get all ESAB ratings here.

Stock #2: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)

ROCK manufactures and offers products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets internationally. It operates in four segments: Renewables; Residential; Agtech; and Infrastructure. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance systems for commercial and distributed generation-scale solar installations.

In terms of forward Price/Sales, ROCK is trading at 1.50x, lower than the industry average of 1.49x. Similarly, the stock’s forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.39 is 26.2% lower than the 1.89 industry average. Further, its forward EV/EBITDA of 8.93x is 24.1% lower than the industry average of 11.76x.

For the second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, ROCK posted net sales of $353 million, of which its sales from the renewables segment grew 2.5% from the year-ago value to $79.40 million. The company’s adjusted net income and EPS of $36.40 million and $1.18 indicate growth of 2.8% and 2.6% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

As per the company’s updated fiscal year 2024 outlook. ROCK now expects consolidated net sales between $1.38 billion and $1.42 billion. Also, it expects its adjusted EPS to range from $4.57 to $4.82.

Street expects ROCK’s revenue and EPS for the third quarter (ending September 2024) to increase 1.2% and 6% year-over-year to $395.47 million and $1.46, respectively. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

ROCK’s stock has gained 1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $68.41.

ROCK’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum. It also has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. ROCK is ranked #4 among 28 stocks in the same industry.

Click here to access ROCK’s ratings for Stability, Growth, and Value.

Stock #1: Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

VMI operates as a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, and composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications.

On July 29, VMI’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 27, 2024.

VMI pays an annual dividend of $2.40, which translates to a yield of 0.84% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 0.87%. Moreover, the company’s dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 9.9% over the past five years. VMI has raised its dividends for four consecutive years.

VMI reported net sales of $1.04 billion during the second quarter that ended June 29, 2024, and its gross profit came in at $320.28 million. Net earnings attributable to VMI and EPS amounted to $99.72 million and $4.91, indicating growth of 11.6% and 16.6% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

The company raised its 2024 full-year financial outlook for earnings per share. It now expects its EPS to range from $16.50 to $17.30, compared to the prior range of $15.40 to $16.40.

Analysts expect VMI’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase marginally year-over-year to $1.02 billion, and its EPS is expected to grow 15.9% year-over-year to $3.69. Moreover, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

VMI’s stock has gained 30.3% over the past six months and 19.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $284.87.

VMI’s POWR Ratings reflect its rosy outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum and a B grade for Growth and Sentiment. Within the Industrial – Metals industry, VMI is ranked #2 among 28 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of VMI for Quality, Stability, and Value.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

ESAB shares were trading at $106.94 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $1.75 (+1.66%). Year-to-date, ESAB has gained 23.63%, versus a 21.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article