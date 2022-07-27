2 ‘Best of Breed’ Tech Stocks to Accumulate for the Next Bull Market

NASDAQ: EXPE | Expedia Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EXPE – The market is enjoying a nice bounce off the mid-June lows as the S&P 500 nears the critical 4,000 level. Regardless of what happens in the short term, the market still has to contend with a decline in earnings due to the looming recession. Amid this environment, investors should focus on identifying the best companies with earnings and business momentum that continue to thrive in a difficult environment. Here are 2 such stocks that investors should consider: Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Expedia (EXPE).

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Jul 27, 2022


The market is enjoying a nice bounce off the mid-June lows as the S&P 500 nears the critical 4,000 level with a plethora of market-moving events on the horizon like a Fed meeting, earnings season, the July jobs report, and CPI. 

Given the market’s bearish trend and these meaningful catalysts, it’s possible to see the market break out higher from these levels or collapse back to the previous lows. Regardless of what happens in the short-term, the market still has to contend with a decline in earnings due to the looming recession. 

Amid this environment, investors should focus on identifying the best companies with earnings and business momentum that continue to thrive in a difficult environment. These ‘best of breed’ stocks are likely to lead us higher during the next bull market, but the preceding bear market is when we can scoop them up at attractive valuations. Here are 2 such stocks that investors should consider: 

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

VEEV is at the intersection of several, bullish booming trends. These include enterprise software, cloud computing, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. 

The healthcare sector’s growth is fueled by demographics due to an aging population in developed countries all over the world, increased government spending, and the constant stream of innovations that lead to new treatments. Healthcare spending as a share of GDP has risen to 18% in 2020, from under 12% in 1990. 

However, VEEV is actually a software and cloud computing company that comes with more growth and higher margins. Unlike many stocks in the software and cloud space, there are high barriers to entry which means limited competition. For investors, it translates into a deep and wide moat and leads to high rates of recurring revenue. 

Given these positives, it’s not surprising that VEEV has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It also has an A for Quality as it’s one of the leading stocks in a large total addressable market with only a handful of competitors. 

VEEV also has a B for growth makes sense given its double-digit earnings and revenue growth and positioning at the intersection of two large and growing markets – healthcare and cloud computing. Click here to see more of VEEV’s POWR Ratings including grades for Value, Momentum, and Stability.

Expedia (EXPE

EXPE is one of the largest online booking companies in the world. It operates through multiple segments including Expedia, Vrbo, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Wotif. In addition, it offers a range of travel and non-travel verticals, including corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers, and financial institutions.

Like many travel stocks, EXPE is seeing a huge surge in revenues and bookings due to people’s pent-up demand for travel. However, the stock price has languished due to the market’s concern of a slowdown and potential recession. Long-term investors can look past this and focus on the overall growth of the online booking sector. 

Its combination of growth and value makes the stock quite attractive. EXPE has a forward P/E of 10.2 which is significantly cheaper than the S&P 500. More impressive is analysts’ forecast of $9 per share in earnings in 2023 and P/FCF of 4.

These are among the major reason why EXPE is rated a B which equates to a Buy rating. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. B-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 21.1% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s average annual 8.0% gain. 

Click here to see EXPE’s complete POWR Ratings.

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

What makes them “MUST OWN“?

All 9 picks have strong fundamentals and are experiencing tremendous momentum. They also contain a winning blend of growth and value attributes that generates a catalyst for serious outperformance.

Even more important, each recently earned a Buy rating from our coveted POWR Ratings system where the A rated stocks have gained +31.10% a year.

Click below now to see these top performing stocks with exciting growth prospects:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EXPE shares rose $2.07 (+2.12%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, EXPE has declined -44.78%, versus a -16.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EXPEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VEEVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How This Week’s Slate of Earnings Reports Could Impact the Market

If you have a Gen Z member in your life, you might have learned that everything is either 'epic' or 'mid'. [Note: Epic means amazing, and mid encompasses everything that falls short of epic.]. Well, this week is either going to be epic or mid. We have a packed slate of earnings including the biggest companies and an FOMC meeting. And, this comes at a time when the S&P 500 (SPY) is in the midst of a bear market rally that could go higher as bearish sentiment unwinds, or it could have us plunging to new lows if earnings disappoint or the Fed surprises on the hawkish side. Epic or mid, indeed. In today's commentary, I want to update my thoughts on the bear market rally, and the optimal way to play this environment. I also want to share some thoughts on the auto sector and explore a couple of opportunities in that space. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 26, 2022 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed’s anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading…
Jul 25, 2022 | 11:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if a Recession Hits

Growing fears over a potential recession due to high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes should keep the stock market highly volatile in the upcoming months. However, investors could consider buying relatively stable and dividend-paying stocks Procter & Gamble (PG), AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott (ABT), Caterpillar (CAT), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to cushion their portfolios with a steady income stream. Let’s discuss…
Jul 26, 2022 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am

Read More Stories

More Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EXPE News