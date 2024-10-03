With evolving consumer preferences, rapid adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing, and an e-commerce boom have positioned the logistics market to witness robust expansion.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to keep track of logistics stocks like FedEx Corporation (FDX), Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH), and Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT) in light of the e-commerce boom.

The global logistics market is recovering strongly from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous year, the global logistics industry reached a market size of nearly $9.41 trillion. The market is further expected to exceed $14.08 trillion by 2028, broadening the logistics industry scale.

Additionally, with easier access to the internet, convenience, and changing consumer preferences, the e-commerce market has been rapidly growing. The number of users in the U.S. e-commerce market has been growing each year and is projected to grow continuously from 2024 to 2029, resulting in a total of 60 million users, indicating an increase of 21.9%.

E-commerce logistics is one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, surpassing the staggering $1 trillion mark for the first time in 2022. The market continues to grow with rapid technological advancements for integrating logistics through automation. The U.S. e-commerce logistics market is projected to reach $198.39 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Besides, new and advanced technologies, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), are replacing weak links and altering the supply chain software market, leading to rapidly changing supply chain trends. At this time, trends like supply chain as a service (SCaaS), Blockchain, and Cloud SCM solutions are likely to prevail.

Considering these encouraging trends, let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of top Air Freight & Shipping Services stocks, beginning with number 3.

Stock #3: FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FDX provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services internationally. The company operates through FedEx Express; FedEx Ground; FedEx Freight; and FedEx Services segments. It offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, freight transportation services, and time-critical transportation services.

On September 18, FDX launched fdx.com, which is available to FedEx customers in the United States. It is a data-driven commerce platform with powerful FedEx network insights that connect the entire customer journey. The platform will help FDX’s customers to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns.

On September 5, FDX announced a strategic alliance and investment with Nimble, an AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology company, to scale FedEx Fulfillment with their fully autonomous 3PL model. The strategic investment in Nimble will expand FDX’s e-commerce footprint and scale FedEx Fulfillment offerings across North America.

FDX reported a total revenue of $21.58 billion during the fiscal first quarter that ended August 31, 2024, and its adjusted operating income was $1.21 billion. The company’s net income and EPS amounted to $892 million and $3.60 for the quarter, respectively.

Furthermore, as of August 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents and total assets stood at $5.94 billion and $86.71 billion, respectively.

Analysts expect FDX’s revenue for the second quarter (ending November 2024) to increase marginally year-over-year to $22.17 billion, and its EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 1.6% year-over-year to $4.05.

Shares of FDX have surged 5.8% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $266.93.

FDX’s POWR Ratings reflect its outlook. FDX has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #4 out of 16 Air Freight & Shipping Services industry stocks. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have other FDX ratings for Sentiment, Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Value. Get all FDX ratings here.

Stock #2: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)

ULH offers transportation and logistics solutions internationally. The company provides truckload services, domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

On September 30, ULH announced its acquisition of Parsec, LLC, Parsec Intermodal of Canada ULC, and OB Leasing, LLC, a market-leading provider of terminal management services to the Class I, regional, and short-line railroads across North America for a total transaction cash purchase price of $193.6 million.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended June 29, 2024, ULH’s total operating revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $462.16 million. Its EBITDA grew 51.9% from the year-ago value to $84.81 million. The company’s net income came in at $30.73 million and $1.17 per share, up 30.4% and 30% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Street expects ULH’s revenue for the third quarter (ending September 2024) to increase 10.1% year-over-year to $463.70 million. Its EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 34.1% year-over-year to $1.18. Also, the company has topped the consensus revenue estimates in all of the four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

The stock gained 46.3% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $41.71.

ULH’s POWR ratings reflect its solid fundamentals. It has a B grade for Value, Momentum, Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. It is ranked #3 in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated ULH for Quality. Get all ULH ratings here.

Stock #1: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (RLGT)

RLGT provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services. In addition, the company also provides logistics and supply chain services.

On October 2, RLGT announced the acquisition of operations of Focus Logistics, Inc., a Michigan-based, privately held company with operations in Romulus, Michigan, that has operated under the company’s Service By Air brand since 2006. With this acquisition, RLGT continues to provide and ensure the success of its customers and employees.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on June 30, 2024, RLGT’s revenues came in at $802.47 million. Its adjusted gross profit came in at $236.52 million. Net income attributable to RLGT and adjusted EBITDA were reported to be $23.35 million and 28.68 million, respectively.

Analysts expect RLGT’s revenue for the quarter ending September 2024 to increase 2% year-over-year to $215,03 million. Moreover, its revenues for the quarter ending December 2024 are expected to rise 6.8% year-over-year to $214.84 million.

The stock has gained 18.8% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $6.31.

RLGT’s positive outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has B grades for Sentiment, Value, and Growth. It has topped the 14 stocks in the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry.

To see RLGT’s Momentum, Stability, and Quality ratings, click here.

FDX shares were trading at $263.47 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $3.46 (-1.30%). Year-to-date, FDX has gained 5.77%, versus a 20.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

