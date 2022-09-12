1 Stock to Avoid Despite It Being Less Than $5

: FUBO | fuboTV Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FUBO – After declining more than 70% year-to-date, fuboTV (FUBO) is currently trading below $5. Analysts expect its EPS to remain negative over the next two years. Given its weak financials and profitability, it could be wise to avoid the stock now. Read on….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Sep 12, 2022


fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a television streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company operates through two segments: streaming and online wagering.

FUBO management aims to achieve positive cash flow and AEBITDA by 2025. Although the company focuses on reducing cash burn, FUBO’s North American subscription revenue in the last reported quarter grew 70% year-over-year, while its ad revenue increased 32% year-over-year.

However, the company has reduced its North America (NA) segments’ revenue and subscribers guidance for fiscal 2022. FUBO now expects its revenue for the NA segment to come in between $910 million and 930 million, down from $1,020-1,030 million, while its subscribers are expected to come in the range of 1,330-1350K, down from 1,465-1,485K guided at the end of the first quarter.

Last month, Wedbush downgraded FUBO to neutral from outperform. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said, “Despite all of the company’s bold targets replayed at its investor day, fuboTV needs to raise capital and cut cash burn rapidly, or it will be out of cash within a year.” “While we are confident that they can do both, it is uncertain how dilutive the capital raise will be and how rapidly their cash burn will improve,” he added.

The stock has declined 71.5% in price year-to-date and 84.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $4.43. It is trading 87.4% below its 52-week high of $35.10, which it hit on November 4, 2021.

Here’s what could influence FUBO’s performance in the upcoming months:

Weak Financials

FUBO’s operating loss widened 38.8% year-over-year to $112.52 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company’s adjusted net loss widened 60.7% year-over-year to $82.51 million. Its total operating expenses increased 57.8% year-over-year to $334.41 million.

 In addition, its adjusted EBITDA loss widened 67% year-over-year to $79.11 million. Also, its adjusted loss per share widened 21.6% year-over-year to $0.45.

Mixed Analyst Estimates

FUBO’s EPS for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to remain negative. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase 48.6% and 31.8% year-over-year to $948.50 million and $1.25 billion, respectively.

Weak Profitability

FUBO’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin is negative compared to the 50.52% industry average. Likewise, its trailing-12-month net income margin is negative compared to the 5.73% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is negative compared to the 19.31% industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

FUBO has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. FUBO has an F grade for Quality, in sync with its weak profitability.

It has an F grade for Stability, consistent with its 3.50 beta.

FUBO is ranked last out of 16 stocks in the D-rated Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks industry. Click here to access FUBO’s ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment.

Bottom Line

While FUBO has made bold claims to achieve positive cash flow and AEBITDA by 2025, it is still far from turning profitable. The company has lowered its guidance for the current year.

So, despite trading below $5, it could be wise to avoid the stock now, given its weak financials and profitability.

How Does fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

FUBO has an overall POWR Rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell rating. Therefore, one might want to consider investing in other Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks stocks with a B (Buy) rating, such as Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR), Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), and SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Market

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This year

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FUBO shares were trading at $4.67 per share on Monday morning, up $0.24 (+5.42%). Year-to-date, FUBO has declined -69.91%, versus a -12.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FUBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SEATGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SEASGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Believe the Fed...More PAIN on the Way for Stocks

It’s easy to appreciate the confusion for investors at this time. Just when you think the bears are back in charge...next comes a big 3 day rally that calls it all into question. But why did stocks rally? And why do most signs still point bearish? And why does Steve Reitmeister believe that 3,000 to 3,200 is the more likely destination for the S&P 500 (SPY) this year? The answer to those vital questions and more awaits you in this timely market commentary below...
Sep 10, 2022 | 6:04am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Market

The #1 problem for investors is underperforming the stock market (SPY). The #2 problem is how much time they spend (aka waste) to achieve these poor outcomes. The above problems explain why 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is now sharing insights on a proven method to beat the market in as little as 10 minutes a month. Note Steve has employed this method himself to enjoy a real world $79,188 gain since February 2021. Read on below for full details...
Sep 9, 2022 | 6:05am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Defensive Stocks to Hold Through Any Recession

Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to bring the multi-decade high inflation under control and a slowing economy are raising the possibilities of a recession. Amid such a volatile market scenario, we think investors should hold fundamentally sound defensive stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) to sail through any slowdown. Keep reading…
Sep 9, 2022 | 12:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years to Come

The stock market has witnessed significant volatility on worries over a slowing economy amid high inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance to tame it. As these factors are expected to keep the market under pressure in the near term, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong dividend-paying stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), CVS Health (CVS), and AT&T (T). Read on…
Sep 9, 2022 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Defensive Stocks to Hold Through Any Recession

Aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to bring the multi-decade high inflation under control and a slowing economy are raising the possibilities of a recession. Amid such a volatile market scenario, we think investors should hold fundamentally sound defensive stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) to sail through any slowdown. Keep reading…
Sep 9, 2022 | 12:52pm

Read More Stories

More fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FUBO News