2 Biotech Stocks Under $100 to Buy Now

NASDAQ: GILD | Gilead Sciences Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GILD – The biotech industry flourished amid the pandemic, and lucrative federal investments are expected to drive further growth in the sector. Moreover, amid evolving variants of Coronavirus, the biotech industry is expected to remain in the limelight. Given the sound prospects of the industry, quality biotech stocks Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), which are currently trading under $100, might be ideal buys now. Keep reading….

Rashmi KumariBy RashmiKumari

Jan 13, 2023


The biotech industry has thrived amid the pandemic. Moreover, the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative of the Biden-Harris Administration is expected to fuel the industry’s future expansion.

Additionally, biotechnologies are becoming essential for meeting all nations’ basic needs, such as providing for their populations’ food, fuel, and medical conditions, safeguarding the environment, and producing the materials needed to maintain society.

Also, amid new evolving strains of the Omicron variant, the biotech industry remains under focus. Investors’ interest in biotech stocks is evident from the SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) 11.7% gains over three months and 7.4% gains over the past six months.

Furthermore, according to Precedence Research, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2030.

Given the backdrop, fundamentally sound biotech stocks, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), might be ideal buys now. These stocks are currently trading under $100.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Biopharmaceutical company GILD discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally for over three decades.

On January 3, 2022, GILD announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Trodelvy to treat adult patients with pretreated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. This is expected to significantly increase patient access to Trodelvy across the EU and add to GILD’s revenues.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, GILD is trading at 9.07x, 32.6% lower than the industry average of 13.46x. Its forward EV/EBIT of 10.29x is 41.9% lower than the industry average of 17.71x.

GILD’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 79.22% is 43.4% higher than the 55.24% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 12.29% is significantly higher than the negative 5.84% industry average.

GILD’s trodelvy’s sales came in at $180 million for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 78.2% year-over-year. The company’s current liabilities came in at $10.42 billion for the period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.61 billion for the period ended December 31, 2021. Also, its total liabilities and equity came in at $62.56 billion, compared to $67.95 billion for the same period.

GILD’s EPS is expected to increase marginally per annum for the next five years. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of the four trailing quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 39.1% to close the last trading session at $85.72.

GILD’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. 

GILD has an A grade for Value and a B for Sentiment and Quality. Within the Biotech industry, it is ranked #4 out of 396 stocks. 

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated GILD for Growth, Momentum, and Stability. Get all GILD ratings here.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

CORT is a biotechnology company focused on drug development to help patients manage unstable cortisol levels, the body’s stress hormone.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, CORT is currently trading at 12.22x, 9.2% lower than the industry average of 13.46x. Its forward EV/EBIT of 13.95x is 21.2% lower than the industry average of 17.71x.

CORT’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 98.68% is 78.6% higher than the 55.24% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 29.39% is significantly higher than the negative 5.84% industry average.

CORT’s revenues came in at $101.73 million for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 5.8% year-over-year. Its net profit came in at $34.55 million, up 13.4% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $0.30, up 25% year-over-year.

Street expects CORT’s revenue to increase by 9.8% year-over-year to $443.51 million in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 12.6% year-over-year to $1.07 in 2023. It surpassed EPS estimates in three out of four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 16% over the past year to close the last trading session at $21.86.

It’s no surprise that CORT has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Value and Quality.

CORT is ranked #10 in the same industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for CORT (Stability, Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

GILD shares were trading at $85.69 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.03 (-0.03%). Year-to-date, GILD has declined -0.19%, versus a 3.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: RashmiKumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GILDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CORTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Stuck in a Trading Range til February?

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to be rising once again. However, there are several reasons to consider before joining the bull party. In fact, Steve Reitmeister, CEO of StockNews.com, provides many reasons to consider doubling down on bearish bets with more downside soon on the way. Read on below for the full story...
Jan 11, 2023 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No. 1 Stock to Keep an Eye on in 2023

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) launched three first-in-class therapies across different disease areas last year. Moreover, the company is waiting for the FDA’s approval of repotrectinib this year. These new products are expected to drive the company’s long-term growth. So, it could be wise to keep an eye on BMY this year. Read more…
Jan 11, 2023 | 11:23am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Microsoft, Dell and 2 Other Tech Stocks to Buy in the New Year

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the tech industry is poised to witness significant growth this year due to solid demand and long-term growth prospects. Hence, fundamentally strong tech stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Dell Technologies (DELL), Canon (CAJ), and GoDaddy (GDDY) might be solid buys this new year. Read on…
Jan 12, 2023 | 8:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Energy Stocks to Buy This Week for a Brighter 2023

With the Chinese economy reopening and demand bouncing back, the energy sector is anticipated to witness recovery and growth in the foreseeable future. Given this backdrop, quality energy stocks Unit Corporation (UNTC) and Adams Resources & Energy (AE) might be solid buys this week for a brighter 2023. Read on…
Jan 11, 2023 | 8:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Microsoft, Dell and 2 Other Tech Stocks to Buy in the New Year

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the tech industry is poised to witness significant growth this year due to solid demand and long-term growth prospects. Hence, fundamentally strong tech stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Dell Technologies (DELL), Canon (CAJ), and GoDaddy (GDDY) might be solid buys this new year. Read on…
Jan 12, 2023 | 8:15am

Read More Stories

More Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GILD News