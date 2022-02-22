2 Cheap Networking Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now: Gilat Satellite and PCTEL

NASDAQ: GILT | Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

GILT – With the extended remote lifestyle, global 5G rollout, and supportive federal policies, the networking industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming months, despite current market volatility. Thus, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound yet cheap networking stocks Gilat Satellite (GILT) and PCTEL (PCTI), which are trading at discounts to their peers. Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Feb 22, 2022


The network industry has flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its extensive usage in the ballooning remote work culture. This trend will likely continue because the rapid digitization of virtually every sector and global 5G rollout are expected to boost data usage tremendously over the long run. Despite the global tech sector’s current underperformance, due to, among other factors, the fear of looming interest rate hikes, the network industry is expected to deliver solid returns over the coming quarters.

In a highly complex data-driven world with rapid digitization, this segment is set to deliver solid returns to its investors. Furthermore, the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill, passed last fall, is expected to support innovations in the networking industry. According to Statista, revenue in the Network Infrastructure segment is slated to reach $197.39 billion in 2022.

Given this backdrop, we think it wise to bet on quality yet cheap networking stocks Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) and PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI), which are currently trading under $10.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, GILT, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks; Mobility Solutions; and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. 

On Feb. 8, 2022, GILT announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with SES. SES has selected Gilat’s SkyEdge IV platform to operate its SES-17 satellite. Amir Yafe, VP of Mobility & Global Accounts, GILT, said, “We are excited and proud to work with our partner, SES, to support their multi-orbit network, including the O3b mPOWER constellation, SES-17, and other satellites as they are launched. The integration of SkyEdge IV with SES’ ARC system ensures space and ground coordination and unified operation, forming a resilient and secure network.”

GILT’s revenues increased 57.8% year-over-year to $67.27 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Its non-GAAP net income came in at $5.89 million, compared to a $1.91 million loss in the prior period. Also, its non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.10, compared to a $0.03 loss per share in the previous period.

The stock’s 1.55x and 1.86x respective forward EV/S and P/S are lower than the 3.65x and 3.47x industry averages.

Analysts expect GILT’s revenue to be $64.80 million for the period ended June 2022, representing a 13.9% year-over-year rise. Over the past month, the stock has gained 10.4% to close the trading session at $8.52.

Under the POWR Ratings, GILT has a B grade for Sentiment. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

Within the B-Rated Technology – Communication/Networking industry, GILT is ranked #28 of 56 stocks. Click here to see the additional ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality for GILT.

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)

PCTI, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Things (IoT) devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT.

On Nov. 4, 2021, David Neumann, PCTI’s CEO, said, “Demand for our products remains strong, as evidenced by another sequential increase in orders. We continue to invest in exciting new 5G products, including the Gflex ™ scanning receiver, new 5G/IoT antenna platforms, and industrial IoT devices.”

PCTI’s revenues increased 18.4% year-over-year to $22.41 million for its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s gross profit came in at $10.25 million, up 7.1% year-over-year. Its cash and cash equivalents were $9.77 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $5.76 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The stock’s 0.75x and 1.08x respective forward EV/S and P/S are lower than the 3.65x and 3.47 industry averages.

Analysts expect PCTI’s revenue to increase 12.7% year-over-year to $96.7 million in its fiscal 2022. Its EPS is also estimated to grow 10% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed the EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. It closed the last trading session at $5.16.

PCTI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

PCTI has an A grade for Value and Sentiment. Within the Technology – Communication/Networking industry, it is ranked #6 of 55 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality for PCTI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

GILT shares were trading at $8.31 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.21 (-2.46%). Year-to-date, GILT has gained 17.54%, versus a -9.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GILTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PCTIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Automotive Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The automotive industry accounts for about 4% of global GDP. The industry is also going through a period of disruption due to EVs and autonomous driving which will create its own set of winners and losers. That’s why investors should consider top auto stocks such as Honda Motor Company (HMC), Autozone (AZO), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and AutoNation (AN).
Feb 17, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Tech Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in February

The technology industry is not in great shape right now due to expected interest rate hikes this year. And while the unabating demand for tech solutions in the digital era might help big tech companies survive a high-interest-rate environment, in our view SentinelOne (S), Marqeta (MQ), C3.ai (AI), and Velo3D (VLD) do not look well-positioned to stay afloat. So, these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.
Feb 18, 2022 | 8:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GILT News