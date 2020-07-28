Gold Hits All-Time Highs, Why More Gains Are Likely

NYSE: GLD | SPDR Gold Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

GLD – GLD has been one of the best-performing assets in the post-COVID economy. The government’s money printer is running at full blast, and the economy has been weak. Although it may be due for a breather, it’s likely to continue being strong in the coming months.

By Jaimini Desai
Jul 28, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Gold (GLD) started the week off by making new, all-time highs, as it exceeded its 2011 high of $1,907.

 

(source: Finviz.com)

The gains are even more exciting in gold miners. The gold miners ETF (GDX) is up 155% since it bottomed on March 16. Individual miners have even more impressive gains. Yamana Gold (AUY) is up 25% in July. Harmony Gold (HMY) is up more than 100% since mid-June.

At today’s gold prices, nearly every miner is profitable, so each additional gain in the gold price goes straight to the bottom line.

What’s Driving Gold Higher?

A major factor driving gold higher is that the US dollar has been weakening due to the economy’s momentum stalling. This is evident from the Weekly Employment Pulse provided by the Census Bureau. After three months of job gains, it looks like there will be job losses in July.

 

(source: Census Weekly Pulse)

Further, July has made clear that there’s still a tradeoff between economic activity and the virus’ spread. In many areas, state and local governments are putting in various restrictions. And, the public is venturing out less, on their accord, which is apparent in TSA travel data and restaurant reservations.

The recovery in economic growth is already rolling over, and any efforts to rekindle it, risks the virus’ spread getting worse. In terms of the real economy, it means that real interest rates will trend lower which is bullish for gold.

Typically, when real interest rates are high, gold is less attractive, because it represents the cost of holding gold. Since real interest rates are currently negative, it means that there’s no cost to owning gold.

 

(source: Bloomberg)

The only thing that could interrupt gold’s momentum in the short-term is if the dollar catches a bid. The most likely way this would happen is if economic growth starts ticking higher which would lead to interest rates starting to move higher, and the Fed taking its foot off the accelerator.

Parallels to 2009-2011

There are several striking parallels between the current situation and the last time that gold prices made new, all-time highs. In both instances, the US economy emerged out of a devastating recession, and monetary policy was at full aggression with the Fed using new tools to ease financial conditions.

The Fed’s tools were sufficient to keep the real economy from falling into deflation and preventing a recession, but they weren’t successful in terms of generating enough economic growth that would lead to a full-on recovery. However, they were very impactful in terms of inflating asset prices like gold, stocks, and bonds.

One difference between these two periods is inflation. Many believed that the Fed’s unprecedented actions instituting quantitative easing would lead to inflation. It turned out not to be the case. When growth picked up, interest rates started to rise against a backdrop of weak inflation which caused gold prices to plummet almost 50% between 2011 and 2016.

However, the case for inflation is much stronger this time. Fiscal policy is being utilized with the deficit expected to be between $2.5 and $3 trillion this year. We’ve had a quasi-experiment in universal basic income with the $600 boost to unemployment checks which proved successful in stabilizing the economy. If current polling holds, Democrats will have full control of the federal government and are less likely to be restrained, when it comes to deficit spending.

The Fed is also much more aggressive than last time. FOMC Chair Powell has already said that inflation will stay low until 2022. He and other FOMC officials have mused about additional steps they could take like raising the Fed’s inflation level to 3% from 2%, tolerating “symmetrical inflation” to undo the period in which inflation was below their desired level, letting QE run until some employment target is hit, ending the use of the Phillips Curve, and capping rates on long-term bonds.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Newly REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

 

GLD shares were trading at $183.03 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.80 (+0.44%). Year-to-date, GLD has gained 28.08%, versus a 1.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. As a reporter, he covered the bond market, earnings, and economic data, publishing multiple times a day to readers all over the world. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GLDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GDXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AUYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HMYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

: APHA | Aphria Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Aphria the #1 Cannabis Stock for the Rest of 2020?

Aphria (APHA) is already profitable and has a healthy cash position making it a possible contender for the best cannabis stock.
Jul 28, 2020 | 10:33pm
NASDAQ: XONE | The ExOne Company News, Ratings, and Charts

Three 3D Printing Stocks to BUY NOW

The impact of the coronavirus on manufacturing has led to a rise in the demand 3D printing. Here are 3 stocks to take advantage of this trend: XONE, MTLS, and PRLB.
Jul 28, 2020 | 10:27pm
NASDAQ: INTC | Intel Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Recently DOWNGRADED Tech Stocks to Avoid

Certain technology stocks are starting to stumble despite the bull market in the sector. Intel Corp.(Nasdaq:INTC), VIOT, and MVIS are three of the stocks recently downgraded by our POWR Ratings system.
Jul 28, 2020 | 6:45pm
NASDAQ: BKEP | Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. - Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests News, Ratings, and Charts

4 "Buy Rated" Dividend Stocks with Yields Over 10%

For some investors, it’s important to invest in good companies still paying high dividends. Here are four: BKEP, MBT, MNDO, and SRLP.
Jul 28, 2020 | 6:36pm
NYSE: KR | Kroger Company (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Supermarket Stocks to Buy as Covid-19 Continues to Spread

As corona cases rise, shares of supermarket stocks should follow. Here are three grocery store stocks poised to benefit: KR, GO, and SFM.
Jul 28, 2020 | 4:19pm

Read More Stories

More SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GLD News