2 Stocks to Avoid as US Auto Sales Forecast Plummets

NYSE: GM | General Motors Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

GM – The global semiconductor shortage is expected to continue negatively affecting the automotive industry’s production and sales this year. Given the industry’s bleak growth expectation, it could be prudent to avoid stocks such as General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F), which are expected to see large sales declines in the third quarter.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Oct 5, 2021


Auto manufacturing declined sharply, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and a decline in demand for new vehicles. And even as major economies are gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity, the auto manufacturing industry continues to be impacted by a global semiconductor chip shortage. According to Cox Automotive, Edmunds, and J.D. Power/LMC Automotive forecasts, vehicle sales from July through September were down between 13% and 14% year-over-year.

As the semiconductor shortage is far from being resolved, several players are compelled to reduce output and close down factories temporarily. According to forecasts, the semiconductor chip shortage is expected to cost $210 billion in revenue to the global automobile market in 2021.

General Motors Company (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F) are expected to witness the largest third-quarter sales declines, so these stocks are best avoided now.

General Motors Company (GM)

GM designs, manufactures, and sells automobiles, trucks, crossovers, and components worldwide. The company operates through four segments: GM North America; GM International; Cruise; and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the brand names Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling.

Last month, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally known shareholder rights law firm, started investigating potential claims against GM on behalf of its investors. The inquiry is focused on determining whether the company has violated federal securities laws and/or participated in other illegal business activities.

According to U.S. auto sales forecasts from Edmunds, GM is expected to witness a sales decline of 31.5% in the third quarter, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

For the second quarter that ended June 30, 2021, GM’s net cash used in investing activities came in at $7.01 billion. The company’s EPS is expected to decline 72.4% in the current quarter and 40.4% in the next quarter. The stock has declined 8.5% over the past three months and 6.6% over the past six months.

GM’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

GM has a C grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Growth. Within the D-rated Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, it is ranked #27 out of 63 stocks.

To see additional grades for Value, Quality, and Momentum for GM, click here.

Click here to check out our Automotive Industry Report for 2021

Ford Motor Company (F)

F is a global automaker engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing Ford trucks, automobiles, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit are the three operational segments of the company. In addition, F has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco.

According to Edmunds’ U.S. car sales projections, F is anticipated to witness a 29.3% drop in sales in the third quarter.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2021, F’s costs and expenses increased 21% year-over-year to $26.77 billion. Its operating loss came in at $22 million over this period. The company’s net profit declined 49.8% from the year-ago value to $561 million. Its EPS decreased 50% from the prior-year quarter to $0.14.

Analysts expect F’s EPS to decline 58.5% in the current quarter and 11.8% in the next quarter. The stock has declined 3.9% over the past three months.

F’s poor prospects are also apparent in its POWR Ratings. It has a D grade for Stability, and a C for Sentiment and Growth. F is ranked #31 in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional grades for F (Quality, Momentum, and Value).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

GM shares were trading at $54.13 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.15 (+0.28%). Year-to-date, GM has gained 30.00%, versus a 17.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yet Another “Buy the Dip” Opportunity

The market gods have once again presented us with another juicy “buy the dip” opportunity after the S&P (SPY) tumbled on Tuesday. This all goes back to a false narrative about concerns over the Fed becoming more hawkish. Get the real scoop on why things will remain bullish for quite a bit longer even with rates on the rise. Read on below...
Sep 29, 2021 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with gains harder to come by. Gladly there are solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market through the end of 2021 and beyond. Read the rest below...
Sep 25, 2021 | 10:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week

While business was tough for Genesco Inc. (GCO) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.
Oct 1, 2021 | 4:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am

Read More Stories

More General Motors Co. (GM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GM News