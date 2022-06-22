2 Shipping Stocks Rated 'Strong-Buy' For June 2022

: GRIN | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

GRIN – Growing port congestion and rising demand for marine shipping services to transport raw materials have recently led to surging shipping rates. Therefore, quality shipping stocks Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio this month. Our proprietary rating system has rated these stocks ‘Strong Buy’. Read more…

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Jun 22, 2022


Due to continued global port congestion and rising demand for marine shipping services to ease the supply constraints, freight shipping costs have surged significantly of late. Moreover, with the lifting of lockdowns in China, the rising demand for shipping services to transport dry bulk commodities should benefit shipping companies.

Investor optimism in this space is evident in the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF’s (BOAT) 1.9% gains over the past week. The global ocean freight forwarding market is expected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach $192.14 billion by 2026.

Therefore, prominent shipping stocks Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) could be ideal additions to one’s portfolio this month. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Based in Singapore, GRIN is an international shipping company that owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. The company serves shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products.

It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and seven long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers.

For its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, GRIN’s revenue increased 61.2% year-over-year to $110.29 million. The company’s gross profit came in at $40.70 million, representing a 223.1% rise from the prior-year period.

GRIN’s pre-tax income came in at $29.16 million, up 825.5% from the year-ago period. While its adjusted net income increased 1119.3% year-over-year to $29.83 million, its adjusted EPS increased 1281.8% to $1.52. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $103.63 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The consensus EPS estimate of $6.63 for its fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, represents a 12.6% year-over-year improvement. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in the three trailing quarters.

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to reach $508.40 million for the same fiscal year, indicating an 11.5% rise from the prior-year period. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 32.8% and closed yesterday’s trading session at $19.42.

The stock’s 1.07x forward EV/Sales is 29.6% lower than the 1.52x industry average. In terms of forward Price/Sales, GRIN is currently trading at 0.72x, which is 38.9% lower than the 1.19x industry average.

GRIN’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B grade for Growth, Value, and Momentum. Click here to see the additional ratings for GRIN’s Stability and Quality.

GRIN is ranked #4 of 44 stocks in the A-rated Shipping industry.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG)

OSG owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities.

As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

OSG’s total shipping revenues for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased 28% year-over-year to $104 million. The company’s operating income came in at $7.70 million, compared to a loss of $15.79 million in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had $76.84 million in cash and cash equivalents. Over the past year, the stock has gained 15.1% to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.13.

The stock’s 1.88x trailing-12-month EV/Sales is 21% lower than the 2.38x industry average. In terms of trailing-12-month Price/Sales, OSG is currently trading at 0.51x, 70% lower than the 1.69x industry average.

OSG’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Growth, Value, and Quality. Click here to see the additional ratings for OSG’s Sentiment and Stability.

OSG is ranked #2 in the Shipping industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

GRIN shares were trading at $18.80 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.62 (-3.19%). Year-to-date, GRIN has gained 9.44%, versus a -20.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GRINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OSGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chinese Stocks Worth Monitoring for a Contrarian Trade

Chinese stocks are outperforming after 2 years of underperformance. Regulatory crackdowns on tech companies seem to have abated, and the government is expected to pivot to economic concerns in the fall. Here are 3 Chinese stocks to watch: Alibaba (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and Finvolution (FINV).
Jun 21, 2022 | 6:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy and Watch

The acceleration in digital transformation across industries has been a significant tailwind for tech companies amid the pandemic. Although the Fed tightening monetary policy has kept the tech sector under pressure, analysts are bullish on its long-term prospects. Thus, we think fundamentally strong tech stocks Fair Isaac (FICO), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Photronics (PLAB) might be solid buys now.
Jun 14, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am

Read More Stories

More Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GRIN News