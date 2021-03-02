Up 60% in 2021, is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Still a Good Stock to Buy?

NASDAQ: GT | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company News, Ratings, and Charts

GT – Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) has been on a roll this year, generating impressive financial results and administering a forthcoming acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB). GT is strategically positioned to gain in the coming months because the demand for tires is expected to increase as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and automobile travel picks up. Let’s take a closer look at the company.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Mar 2, 2021


The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) closed yesterday’s trading session at $17.35, just 1.9% below its 52-week high of $17.69, which it hit on February 24. Even though the demand for GT’s tires and related products slumped at the beginning of the pandemic owing to travel restrictions, investors are hopeful that demand for its products will pick up as more cars return to the road. The stock has gained more than 59% so far this year on this positive outlook.

GT announced a strategic collaboration with ConMet in January. The collaboration is for the  creation of digital solutions to better monitor the condition of commercial truck fleets’ tires and wheels.

GT’s stock also soared on the company’s February 22 announcement that it had agreed to acquire Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB). The acquisition could help GT expand its presence in distribution and retail channels.

Here’s what we think could shape GT’s performance in the near term:

Robust Financials

GT’s  net sales increased 5.5% sequentially to $3.66 billion for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020. GT reported net income of $63 million for the fourth quarter, which is a considerable improvement considering the company’s net loss of $392 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Also, its adjusted EPS of $0.44 for the fourth quarter surpassed a consensus estimate by 175%. Also,  GT surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Increasing Focus on Autonomous Vehicle Space

GT forged  a strategic relationship with SafeAI last  December to incorporate tire intelligence into the programming of autonomous heavy equipment vehicles. GT also collaborated with TuSimple in November to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). TuSimple is a global autonomous trucking technology company.

Furthermore,  GT’s venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio in January. It is  an autonomous delivery company.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward enterprise value/sales, GT is currently trading at 0.65x, 59.1% lower than the industry average  1.59x. In terms of forward price/sales, the stock’s 0.27x is 79.2% lower than the industry average  1.30x. The stock’s forward enterprise value/EBITDA of 6.36x is also lower than the industry average 12.99x.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 12.6% for the current quarter, ending March 31, 2021, 64% for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 and 18.3% in 2021. Its EPS is expected to grow 118.3% for the current quarter, 141.9% in fiscal 2021 and at a rate of 9.1% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has an average broker rating of 1.5, indicating favorable analyst sentiment. Of eight  Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, four have rated it a Strong Buy and two have rated it a Buy.

POWR Ratings show Promise

GT has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. The stock has a B grade for Sentiment, in sync with the favorable analyst sentiment.

GT has a B grade for Value also. This is consistent with the stock’s lower-than-industry valuation ratios.

Beyond what we have stated above, we have also  given GT grades for Momentum, Stability, Growth and Quality. Get all of GT’s ratings here.

GT is ranked #18 of 69 stocks in the A-rated Auto Parts industry.

Click here to access several other top-rated stocks in the same industry.

Bottom Line

GT has plenty of upside despite gaining more than 59% year-to-date based on its expanding market presence and continuous innovations to meet  market demand in a more efficient way with the help of advanced technologies. Also,  as the demand for tires is  expected to rebound once  coronavirus related travel restrictions are removed, we think it wise to buy this undervalued stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

GT shares were trading at $17.99 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.64 (+3.69%). Year-to-date, GT has gained 64.89%, versus a 3.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is Activision the Stock of the Week?

Video gaming is massively popular with an estimated 2.7 billion gamers who spend an average of 6 hours per week. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the premier videogame makers which has produced some of the most popular games. Surprisingly, the stock is undervalued by many metrics. Add it together and you understand why ATVI is our Stock of the Week.
Mar 2, 2021 | 8:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks with Big Upside Potential in 2021

The technology sector is expected to maintain its bull run this year as the remote work- and lifestyles of people worldwide continue unabated. With cloud computing and IT services driving required organizational changes around the globe, we think lesser-known tech stocks like CDW Corporation (CDW), Akamai (AKAM), and Box (BOX) should reach fresh highs soon. Read on for some details.
Mar 1, 2021 | 5:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Given the massive gains recorded by growth stocks in 2020, many investors are optimistic about the performance of these stocks this year also. This is primarily because most pandemic-driven challenges and trends are expected to continue for most of this year. But with a heightened level of risk perceived in the market currently—with many investors now viewing growth stocks as in a bubble—it may be better to target large-caps stocks because they are relatively stable. We believe Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and CNH Industrial (CNHI) are two high-quality, large-cap growth stocks that are worth considering for your portfolio now.
Mar 1, 2021 | 3:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Strong Buy” Computer Hardware Stocks to Own in 2021

Computer hardware stocks have performed well over the past year thanks to pandemic-driven demand for technology devices to stay operational remotely. As frontrunners in the hardware market, HP (HPQ), Canon (CAJ), Panasonic (PCRFY), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) are expected to continue benefiting from these secular changes this year and beyond. Let’s review these names more closely.
Mar 1, 2021 | 2:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Given the massive gains recorded by growth stocks in 2020, many investors are optimistic about the performance of these stocks this year also. This is primarily because most pandemic-driven challenges and trends are expected to continue for most of this year. But with a heightened level of risk perceived in the market currently—with many investors now viewing growth stocks as in a bubble—it may be better to target large-caps stocks because they are relatively stable. We believe Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and CNH Industrial (CNHI) are two high-quality, large-cap growth stocks that are worth considering for your portfolio now.
Mar 1, 2021 | 3:21pm

Read More Stories

More The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GT News