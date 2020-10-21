Should You Buy GW Pharmaceuticals Before They Report Earnings?

NASDAQ: GWPH | GW Pharmaceuticals Plc News, Ratings, and Charts

GWPH – GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has been trending lower since its last earnings report, but the stock’s price doesn’t reflect its revenue potential. Read more to learn if you should purchase the stock ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

By Aaron Missere
Oct 21, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has had a disappointing few months.  The company is expected to report its Q3 earnings results on November 3 and investors want to know if they can expect a rebound in shares of this medicinal cannabis company.

In August, GWPH plummeted after releasing its Q2 previous earnings results.  GWPH actually beat analysts’ expectations in both earnings and revenue, but investors didn’t like that the company reported a loss of $8.8 million, for the quarter, after income of $79.7 million in the year-earlier period.

Despite the stock’s performance over the past few months, there’s a lot to like in the company. GWPH isn’t your normal cannabis stock, it’s actually a biotech company with a business model on cannabinoid-based drug development.

Its key drug is the cannabidiol (CBD)-based Epidiolex, which is approved to treat two rare forms of childhood-onset epilepsy and tuberous sclerosis complex. This drug is the primary growth driver for the company. Sales have been skyrocketing and are forecast to increase by more than 50%.

The company was also in the news today as its subsidiary, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., announced the launch of unspoken symphony, a web-based, image-recognition technology that gives individuals with epilepsy who struggle to express themselves verbally a new way to communicate and connect like never before by translating artwork into a melody.

GWPH’s CEO, Justin Gover, provided guidance for the coming quarters saying, “We were pleased with the strength of the U.S. Epidiolex sales in the second quarter in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Further, the recent approval and imminent launch of Epidiolex for the treatment of seizures associated with TSC provides a meaningful new opportunity to accelerate momentum through the second half of 2020 and beyond.” 

In addition, he stated, “We also continue to be excited about the potential of our product pipeline, in particular nabiximols, for which we recently outlined our accelerated US development strategy in the treatment of spasticity in patients with MS and other conditions. We look forward to commencing the nabiximols Phase 3 program as well as multiple other pipeline clinical trials in the second half of the year.”

Analysts are also favorable on the stock as it has an average rating of “Buy” from, according to Marketbeat. Ten analysts have a “Buy” rating, and three have a “Hold” rating. The average price target for the stock is $185.08, which is about 90% higher than its current price of $97.

Like the analysts, I remain bullish on GWPH.  I believe that it’s inevitable the company will become profitable, due to the company’s revenue growth opportunities for Epidiolex and the products in their pipeline, like nabiximols.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

GWPH shares were trading at $96.83 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.48 (+0.50%). Year-to-date, GWPH has declined -7.39%, versus a 8.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GWPHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 11 Picks for Today’s Market

Why is the outlook for stocks (SPY) looking so bad into the election? And conversely why should stocks leap higher after the election is finalized? The answer to that and more awaits you in Steve Reitmeister’s most up to date market outlook and trading plan. Including his top 11 picks for today’s market.
Oct 16, 2020 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla: These 3 Growth Stocks are Better Buys

While Tesla (TSLA) has had a great run this year, its stock price doesn't match its valuation. So here are three growth stocks with robust growth potential that are better "Buy's" than TSLA: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), The Boston Beer Company (SAM), and Quidel Corporation (QDEL).
Oct 20, 2020 | 6:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low Priced Stocks to Buy & Hold into 2021            

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Plug Power (PLUG), and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) are trading at affordable prices even despite the market’s strong action off the March lows. These stocks have the necessary fundamentals to deliver solid returns while having low prices.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Intel's Stock a Buy as We Head into 2021?

The chip sector is climbing higher each passing day with growing markets for video gaming, visual computing and rising data center spending amid the pandemic. However, Intel Corp. (INTC) is dealing with heightened competition along with manufacturing issues. Find out if it’s time to buy INTC.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low Priced Stocks to Buy & Hold into 2021            

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), Plug Power (PLUG), and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) are trading at affordable prices even despite the market’s strong action off the March lows. These stocks have the necessary fundamentals to deliver solid returns while having low prices.
Oct 19, 2020 | 3:50pm

Read More Stories

More GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GWPH News