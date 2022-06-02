Hawaiian Electric Industries: A Safe Utilities Stock for Income Investors

NYSE: HE | Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HE – Hawaiian Electric’s (HE) dividend payout has grown at a 3.1% CAGR over the past three years. Moreover, electricity demand is expected to increase this year, which bodes well for electric utility companies. So, would it be wise to add this stock to one’s portfolio now? Read on to learn our view.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jun 2, 2022


Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is engaged in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses, operating in Hawaii. Its segments are Electric Utility, and Bank. Its Electric Utility segment provides essential electricity service to Hawaii. Its Bank segment offers an array of banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Bank segment has lending activities that include origination, purchase, and sale of loans, residential mortgage lending, construction and development lending, multifamily residential and commercial real estate lending, consumer lending, commercial lending, and loan origination fee and servicing income.

The electric utility sector is expected to benefit from rising demand for electricity as industries increase their production with the increasing demand for goods. In addition, the need for electricity is expected to increase because the National Weather Service predicts a hotter than average summer this year. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total electricity consumption is expected to increase by 1.6% year-over-year in 2022 and 1% year-over-year in 2023.

Over the last three years, HE’s dividend payout has grown at a 3.1% CAGR, while its four-year average dividend yield is 3.29%. Its current dividend payout translates to a 3.27% yield. HE’s stock has gained 10.5% in price over the past six months and 3.1% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $42.80.

Here is what could influence the performance of HE in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

HE’s total revenues increased 22.1% year-over-year to $785.06 million for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net income increased 7.4% year-over-year to $69.64 million. Also, its EPS was $0.63, representing a 6.7% increase year-over-year. In addition, its electric utility revenue increased 25.4% year-over-year to $708.79 million.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect HE’s EPS for its fiscal 2023 to increase 7% year-over-year to $2.29. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 is expected to increase 5.5% year-over-year to $3.01 billion. And it surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, HE’s 11.74x is 2.4% lower than the 12.03x industry average. Its 19.93x forward non-GAAP P/E is 2.4% lower than the 20.41x industry average. Also, the stock’s 2.34x forward EV/S is 47.2% lower than the 4.43x industry average.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

HE has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. HE has a B grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 0.27 beta.

It has a B grade for Sentiment, which is consistent with analysts’ expectations that its EPS will grow 1.3% per annum over the next five years.

HE is ranked #2 of 66 stocks in the Utilities – Domestic industry. Click here to access HE’s ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Quality.

Bottom Line

Electricity demand is expected to increase due to increased customer additions and hotter than average temperatures around the country. Given HE’s discounted valuation, robust financials, high dividend yield, and impressive revenue and earnings growth estimates, we think adding this stock to your portfolio now could be wise.

How Does Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Stack Up Against its Peers?

HE has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to a Buy rating. Check out these other stocks within the Utilities – Domestic industry with a B (Buy) rating: Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) and PPL Corporation (PPL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

HE shares were trading at $42.61 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.19 (-0.44%). Year-to-date, HE has gained 4.43%, versus a -12.90% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OTTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HE News