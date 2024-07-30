3 Undervalued Financial Stocks Ready for a Comeback

: HG | Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. Cl B News, Ratings, and Charts

HG – The financial industry is expected to rise due to the growing demand for personalized financial solutions. Hence, undervalued financial stocks such as Hamilton Insurance Group (HG), CNB Financial (CCNE), and Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) might be worth buying. Read more….

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Jul 30, 2024


The financial sector is flourishing due to the high demand for financial services from businesses and individuals. The rising consumer demand for insurance and loans further fuels the industry’s growth.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to consider fundamentally strong financial stocks such as Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG), CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE), and Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB), which are undervalued but poised for a comeback.

The rising consumer demand for insurance and loans is fueling the financial services industry in the United States. Globalization and urbanization are contributing to the growing demand for end-user investments. Additionally, global economic growth is driving the increased need for financial services.

The United States financial services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets, along with a rising demand for a variety of insurance plans, is driving market growth. This growth is further supported by the growing elderly population looking for health insurance coverage. The reinsurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% by 2028.

Given these favorable industry trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the top financial stocks with strong dividend yields.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG)

HG underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates the Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, HG is trading at 5.03x, 58.5% lower than the industry average of 12.13x. Likewise, the stock’s forward EV/Sales and Price/Sales multiples of 0.45 and 0.83 are 85.9% and 71.3% lower than their respective industry averages of 3.18 and 2.91.

For the first quarter that ended March 31, 2024, HG’s net premium earned increased 34.2% year-over-year to $385.30 million. The company’s net income attributable to common shareholders increased 205.2% year-over-year to $157.17 million. Additionally, its income per share attributable to common shareholders increased 181.6% year-over-year to $1.38.

Street expects HG’s revenue for the year (ending December 2024) to increase 45% year-over-year to $2.28 billion. Its EPS for the same year is expected to grow 39.7% year-over-year to $3.41.

HG’s stock has gained 25% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $16.89.

HG’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum and Sentiment and a B for Growth and Value. HG is ranked first among nine stocks in the A-rated Insurance – Reinsurance industry.

Click here to access additional HG ratings (Quality and Stability).

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE)

CCNE operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, CCNE is trading at 11.54x, 4.9% lower than the industry average of 12.13x. Likewise, the stock’s forward Price/Book multiple of 1 is 18.4% lower than their respective industry average of 31.23.

CCNE’s net interest income for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, was reported at $45.72 million. Its net income came in at $12.96 million and $0.56 per share. In addition, as of June 30, 2024, the company’s total assets stood at $5.89 billion, compared to $5.66 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Analysts expect CCNE’s EPS for the third quarter ending September 2024 to be $0.58. Its revenue for the same quarter is expected to be $46.80 million. The company has surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

CCNE’s stock has gained 25.1% over the past month to close the last trading session at $25.54.

CCNE’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

CCNE has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Momentum, Value, and Stability. It is ranked #3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Banks industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have CCNE ratings for Quality and Growth. Get all CCNE ratings here.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB)

MPB operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank and provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, MPB is trading at 10.80x, 10.9% lower than the industry average of 12.13x. Likewise, the stock’s forward Price/Book multiple of 0.82 is 33.4% lower than their respective industry average of 1.23.

MPB’s total interest income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, came in at $37 million. Its net income available to shareholders was reported at $12.10 million and $0.62 per share.

Street expects MPB’s revenue for the third quarter ending September 2024 to increase marginally year-over-year to $43.10 million. Its EPS is expected to increase 8.8% year-over-year to $0.86 for the same quarter. The company has surpassed revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

MPB’s stock has gained 22.9% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $28.26.

MPB’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. 

The stock has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for value, Stability, and Momentum. Within the Mid-Atlantic Regional Banks industry, MPB is ranked #5.

Click here to access additional ratings of MPB for Growth and Quality.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

HG shares were trading at $17.29 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.40 (+2.37%). Year-to-date, HG has gained 15.65%, versus a 14.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CCNEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MPBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Christmas in July for Stock Investors!

Yes, the S&P 500 (SPY) made new highs again on Tuesday. But really it is the 6X gain for the Russell 2000 small cap index Tuesday...and 12% gain this past week that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Let’s discuss why this is happening...if it will continue...and my 12 favorite stocks to rally in the weeks ahead. Read on for more...
Jul 17, 2024 | 6:26am
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks With Revolutionary Pipelines to Buy Today

The biotech industry is experiencing rapid growth owing to new drug innovations and advancements in healthcare. To capitalize on the industry's expansion, it could be wise to invest in solid biotech stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have revolutionary pipelines. Read on…
Jul 29, 2024 | 7:45am
: MCD | News, Ratings, and Charts

McDonald's (MCD) vs. Domino's Pizza (DPUKY): Which Fast-Food Stock Is Tastier for Investors?

The restaurant industry is evolving rapidly due to fast food gaining popularity among younger individuals. So, let’s analyze McDonald's (MCD) and Domino's Pizza Group (DPUKY) to determine which fast-food stock is tastier for investors. Read more...
Jul 26, 2024 | 3:27pm
: AAPL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Tech Stocks for the Gadget Enthusiast

The consumer tech industry is experiencing strong demand driven by recovering economies, growing adoption of smart devices, other technological advancements, and rapid digitalization worldwide. Thus, fundamentally sound consumer tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Sonos (SONO), and GoPro (GPRO) could be ideal additions for gadget enthusiast. Read on...
Jul 26, 2024 | 2:54pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Load Up on Small Cap Stocks!

Large caps time in the sun is now over and thus no shock that the S&P 500 (SPY) pulled back from recent highs. It is time for small caps to shine which was clear in their nearly 4% gain Thursday even as the Magnificent 7 was bathed in red. Why is this happening? What comes next? And what are the best stocks to own now? The answers to all that and more are shared in the commentary below...
Jul 13, 2024 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. Cl B (HG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HG News