2 Telemedicine Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 75% or More

: HIMS | Hims & Hers Health, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HIMS – Despite a significant dip in COVID-19 cases worldwide, the demand for telemedicine is expected to remain strong owing to rising chronic diseases and an aging population. The sheer convenience of telemedicine makes it a popular choice for many consumers. So, Wall Street analysts expect telemedicine stocks Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) and American Well (AMWL) to gain more than 75% in price in the coming months. Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Mar 11, 2022


The telemedicine industry has registered significant gains throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And despite a dip in COVID-19 cases worldwide, the industry is expected to continue witnessing strong demand as people opt for telemedicine facilities for everyday medical needs and extended COVID-19 therapy in the new normal.

Amid an aging population and an apparent surge in chronic diseases, the convenience of telemedicine has made the service very popular. According to Markets and Markets, the global telehealth and telemedicine market is projected to reach $285.70 billion by 2027, growing at a 26.6% CAGR.

Wall Street analysts expect telemedicine stocks Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) and American Well Corporation (AMWL) to rally more than 75% in price in the coming months. So, it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)

San Francisco-based HIMS operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services and provides prescription medication and medical consultation services.

On Feb. 15, 2022, HIMS formed a partnership with GNC Holdings, LLC (GNC) to offer consumers health and wellness solutions at select GNC stores and online. Melissa Baird, HIMS’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “Our mass retail expansion is about building a trusted, nationwide brand for health and wellness products. Our partnership with GNC is a continuation of that strategy and we’re excited for consumers to now have even easier access to our products.”

HIMS’ online revenue came in at $78.31 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 95.3% year-over-year. Its total revenue came in at $84.70 million, up 104.3% year-over-year. Also, its gross profit was $62.10 million, up 94.7% year-over-year.

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect HIMS’ revenue to be $377.88 million, representing a 39% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 56% in 2022. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $4.54. And Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $8.00 in the near term, which indicates a potential 76.2% upside.

 American Well Corporation (AMWL)

AMWL in Boston operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and CEO, said, “During 2022, we expect to complete the build out of Converge and begin to normalize our recent Converge-related R&D expenditures. We will also strive to resume our bookings momentum as we migrate existing customers to the platform, incorporate new modules of care, and drive new customer bookings. We believe this will result in a mix shift to margin rich revenue growth and ultimately, EBITDA profitability.”

For the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, AMWL’s revenue came in at $72.75 million, up 20.4% year-over-year. Its subscription revenue increased 14.4% year-over-year to $30.10 million. Furthermore, its net loss came in at $47.91 million, compared to a $50.59 million loss in the prior-year period.

Analysts expect AMWL’s revenue to increase 19% year-over-year to $333.86 million in its fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to increase 37.9% per annum for the next five years. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $3.53. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $6.83 in the near term, which indicates a potential 93.5% upside.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

HIMS shares were trading at $4.30 per share on Friday morning, down $0.24 (-5.29%). Year-to-date, HIMS has declined -34.35%, versus a -10.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HIMSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMWLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth “Hidden Gem” Stocks During this FUD Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HIMS News