Will Hologic Stock Continue to Make New Highs?

NASDAQ: HOLX | Hologic, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HOLX – Hologic (HOLX) is one of the top companies in the medical device space. As the company comes up with updated and improved products to meet the growing demand, the stock is expected to gain significantly in the near term.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Feb 2, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The medical technology company Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has started 2021 pretty well, reporting revenue growth across all major businesses and regions. Over the past year, the stock rallied nearly 55% to close yesterday’s trading session at $82.89, after hitting its 52-week high of $84.07. It is currently trading just 1.4% below its 52-week high.

Given the company’s impressive track record of sustainable growth and growing demand for its products, HOLX is expected to make new all-time highs. The company has been continuously expanding its market reach.

Let us take a closer look at why the stock could keep soaring:

Solid Growth Opportunities

While the healthcare space witnesses a steady demand, the need for advanced medical instruments and devices has been increasing at a faster pace with growing awareness among people. Being an established company in this space, HOLX is expected to gain significantly from the industry’s steady growth.

The company is also expanding its reach in the European market. On January 21, the company announced the availability of 3D ultrasound imaging on the SuperSonic MACH 30 and 20 ultrasound systems in Europe. On the same date, HOLX announced the launch of its new, CE-marked Fluent fluid management system on the continent.

Growing Revenues Across Major Businesses and Geographies

HOLX’s top line climbed 89.3% year-over-year to $1.61 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 that ended December 26, 2020. Total diagnostics revenue increased 262.2% year-over-year to $1.13 billion. Revenue from the GYN Surgical segment increased more than 4% year-over-year to $124 million, while revenue from skeletal health increased 6% year-over-year to $24.9 million.

The US segment revenue increased 79.8% year-over-year to $1.14 billion, and international revenue increased 116.7% year-over-year to $472 million.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

On February 1, 2021, the company announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud that is expected to feature the integration of Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) technologies with HOLX’s Genius Digital Diagnostics System. This is expected to transform the screening and accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer across the world.

In early January, the company announced that it has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics, Inc. Also, on January 4, HOLX announced that it has completed the acquisition of SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH.

Favorable Analyst Sentiment

Analysts have been upgrading their views on the stock based on an impressive earnings release. The stock has an average broker rating of 1.41, indicating a favorable analyst sentiment. Out of 13 Wall Street analysts that cover the stock, 7 rated it a Strong Buy and 5 rated it a Buy.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to reach $87.69 in the near term, which indicates a potential upside of 15.7%.

Our POWR Ratings Indicate Continued Strength

HOLX has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary ratings system also evaluates each stock on 8 different categories. Out of these categories, HOLX has a Growth Grade of A. Over the past three years, the company’s revenue and EPS grew at a CAGR of 13.3% and 11.7%, respectively.

Value investors also have reasons to rejoice as the stock has a Value Grade of A. This is in sync with the stock’s forward Price/Sales of 3.74x, which is lower than the industry average of 9.31x.

Moreover, HOLX also has a Momentum Grade of A which is consistent with the stock’s 20.4% return over the past three months and 13.8% gain over the past month.

Beyond the POWR Ratings grades I’ve just highlighted, you can see HOLX’s ratings for Stability, Sentiment, Quality and Industry here.

There are also several other stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry with an overall POWR Rating of A. Click here to see them.

Bottom Line

Given HOLX’s dominance in the medical device space, the stock is expected to soar in upcoming months. The company’s strategic collaborations and growing market reach should drive its growth in the near term which is why it could be wise to bet on the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

#1 Ingredient for Picking Winning Stocks

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

HOLX shares were trading at $83.43 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.54 (+0.65%). Year-to-date, HOLX has gained 14.55%, versus a 2.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HOLXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Best Buy is Reity’s Stock of the Week

Best Buy (BBY) is an impressive stock across a variety of metrics. It’s 35% cheaper than the S&P 500. Yet, it grew sales by 21% last quarter, while the S&P 500’s revenue growth was flat. It’s thrived during the coronavirus but won’t be negatively affected by the economy reopening. Get all the details below on why BBY is our Stock of the Week...
Feb 1, 2021 | 8:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Chinese Stocks (Not Named NIO) to Buy in February

While China’s tech giants are facing strict regulatory supervision because of their alleged unfair competition, other Chinese stocks have been able to capitalize handsomely on the Chinese economy’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country’s economy continues to rebound, we recommend investing in NetEase (NTES), China Biologic Products (CBPO), Cango (CANG), and China Distance Education (DL). The companies, we think, are strategically positioned to gain in the coming months.
Feb 1, 2021 | 3:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top-Rated Chemical Companies to Buy Now

Chemical production in the United States is gaining momentum after coping with supply disruptions, weak demand and shrinking revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing demand and stabilizing export markets are among the factors that are now aiding the industry’s recovery. Hence, we think stocks like Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Huntsman (HUN) should be solid bets now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 5:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does Jabil Stock Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

Tech stocks have already scored big from the COVID-19 pandemic. And with an increasing dependence on technology globally, the tech sector is gaining more prominence (and investor support) daily. Jabil (JBL), an advanced technology manufacturing services provider, is a case in point. It is benefitting immensely from its diversified business portfolio and huge client base and is innovating quickly to ensure that it stands out in the future. Read ahead to find why JBL could be a good addition to your portfolio now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Top-Rated Chemical Companies to Buy Now

Chemical production in the United States is gaining momentum after coping with supply disruptions, weak demand and shrinking revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing demand and stabilizing export markets are among the factors that are now aiding the industry’s recovery. Hence, we think stocks like Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Huntsman (HUN) should be solid bets now.
Feb 1, 2021 | 5:18pm

Read More Stories

More Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HOLX News