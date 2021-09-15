The forced shutdowns of businesses and supply chain disruptions hit the industrial sector hard last year. But it has regained momentum this year thanks to a decent uptick in demand for logistic, manufacturing, non-residential, and business outsourcing services. In addition, a rapid economic recovery, increased external demand, substantial fiscal stimulus, and widespread COVID-19 vaccinations should allow the sector to deliver impressive returns in the coming months.

Investor optimism surrounding the industrial sector’s prospects is evident in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 15.5% returns year-to-date.

Industrial stocks Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII), Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI), and Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) have been generating solid momentum lately. And we think their strong fundamentals and growth potential should help these stocks continue advancing in price.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

HSII is a provider of senior-level executive search, culturing shaping, and leadership consulting services. The Chicago-based company also offers data-driven methodologies and insights to help clients to find leaders, build diverse, inclusive cultures, and transform the teams to achieve new performance levels.

Last month, HSII introduced Dustin Laws as a new consultant to its Executive Search business in the Americas. Law’s 15 years of experience should help HSII support clients in finding strategic talent solutions and in developing a mix of talent and skills that meets the dynamic business landscape’s demands.

HSII’s total revenue increased 76.7% year-over-year to $261.24 million in the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s operating income came in at $28.71 million, versus a $23.99 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2020. Its net non-operating income grew 12.1% from its year-ago value to $3.07 million. Also, the company’s EPS came in at $1.03 compared to a $1.33 loss per share in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect HSII’s revenue for its fiscal year 2021 to be $932.95 million, representing 50.1% growth year-over-year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is expected to grow 78.5% in the current year. Moreover, the stock has gained 52.7% in price over the past nine months and 93.2% over the past year.

HSII’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has a B grade for Value, Quality, and Growth. We’ve also graded HSII for Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum. Click here to access all HSII’s ratings.

HSII is ranked #2 of 20 stocks in the A-rated Outsourcing – Staffing Services industry.