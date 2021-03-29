Integrated Media Technology: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

: IMTE | Integrated Media Technology Limited News, Ratings, and Charts

IMTE – Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) company’s potential entry into the non-fungible token (NFT) space has been contributing to its stocks’ rally. But will the company live up to investors’ expectations, or will its weak financials limit its growth prospects? Read more to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Mar 29, 2021


Hong Kong based Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is a 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology company that develops glasses-free 3D equipment and services. The company’s products have broad application in the industrial sector and software development. As one the budding companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, IMTE has gained 108.5% over the past year.

IMTE also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016.

The company has been working towards strengthening its foothold in the IoT space over the past couple of months, with the most notable development being its acquisition of  a 70% equity stake in Shenzhen Koala Wisdom Fire Engineering Co. Ltd. in February.

Here’s what we think could shape IMTE’s performance in the near term:

NFT Craze

IMTE’s unique business model has caused  investors to speculate about its potential entry into the non-fungible token space. The company closed a direct offering of 708,000 ADS for net proceeds of $4.58 million yesterday. It plans to use the proceeds primarily for product development and financial research. Its stock has gained 69% year-to-date because  NFT enthusiasts expect IMTE  to launch a digital art segment soon, giving the brimming demand NFTs in the global markets.

Entering the NFT business is projected to be extremely profitable for IMTE. NFT sales have exceeded $500 million as of March 17, with the biggest sale being valued at $69 million (Beeple Art). Over the past seven days, nonfunglibe.com has reported NFT sales worth $41.94 million.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of its trailing-12-month ev/sales, IMTE is currently trading at 51.66x, which is significantly higher than the industry average  4.57x. The company’s trailing 12-month price/sales ratio of 23.85 is 462.8% higher than the industry average  4.24.

Weak Profitability and Financials

But, despite having a $43.19 million market capitalization, the company’s trailing-12-month revenue has yet to cross the $1 million mark. Also,  IMTE’s trailing-12-month gross profit, operating income, and net profit values are negative, while its book value per share is negative $1.73. Its ROE and ROA are negative 677.22% and 40.37%, respectively, which is substantially lower than  industry averages.

The company’s growth trajectory has remained negative over the past three years;  its revenues and total assets have declined at rates of 51.4% and 43.7%, respectively, over this period. And its  EPS has declined 62.2% year-over-year.

In addition, IMTE lacks adequate operating income to meet its debt obligations, which places  the company’s solvency at risk. Its trailing-12-month total debt stands at $4.74 million, while its long-term debt/total capital ratio is 6.26%. In terms of liquidity, IMTE is bleeding cash from its operations, as evident from its trailing-12-month net operating cash flow of $2.92 million. Its respective current and quick ratios of 0.21 and 0.04 reflect substantial liquidity risk.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

IMTE has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

IMTE has an F grade  for Value, Quality, and Stability. Along with relative overvaluation and inadequate financials, the stock has a beta of 2.39, indicating significant volatility. These factors combined justify the grades.

IMTE is ranked #39 of 43 stocks in the Technology – Electronics industry. In addition to the grades I’ve listed, you can check out additional IMTE Ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Technology – Electronics industry here.

Bottom Line

The company’s impressive price performance and potential entry into the NFT space has been attracting investors to the stock. However, there is no concrete evidence regarding IMTE’s potential entry into NFT space. Also, as most NFT transactions are administered using cryptocurrencies,  profits are highly taxable under  IRS rule because  non-fungible tokens are mostly classified as “collectibles.” Thus, we think IMTE is best avoided now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

 

IMTE shares were trading at $5.55 per share on Monday morning, down $0.38 (-6.41%). Year-to-date, IMTE has gained 42.31%, versus a 5.68% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IMTEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has flirted with a series of moves up towards 4,000. Each time we fall short. And each time we either see a volatile pullback or nasty sector rotation. The latter seems to be more of what is happening at this time. So let’s dissect the action to plot our trading plan forward including insight on the top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market environment. Read on…
Mar 24, 2021 | 2:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for April

With market volatility and higher bond yields a concern among investors, value stocks may be the preferred route. As the economy continues to improve, value names such as Magna International (MGA), POSCO (PKX), and Bunge (BG) should see improved fundamentals and higher share prices.
Mar 25, 2021 | 5:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends

While the market is witnessing a rotation away from expensive growth stocks to value stocks, it could be a good idea to bet on growth stocks that are available at reasonable prices but nonetheless hold the potential to grow significantly with the impending economic recovery. However, to hedge against market volatility, choosing stocks that also pay dividends could up the odds of success. Vector Group (VGR), Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), Entravision Communications (EVC), and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) possess solid growth attributes and pay decent dividends. Want to learn more? Then read on.
Mar 25, 2021 | 1:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm

Read More Stories

More Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IMTE News