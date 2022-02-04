Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel: Which Chip Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: INTC | Intel Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

INTC – Surging demand for advanced semiconductor chips and technological breakthroughs in the chipmaking process are driving investments in the industry from governments and corporations worldwide. Because these factors are expected to hike production levels and ease supply chain issues later this year, prominent players in this space, Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), are expected to benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read on to learn our view.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Feb 4, 2022


Intel Corporation (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) are two prominent players in the semiconductor chip industry. Santa Clara, Calif.-based INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer products and technologies that deliver networking, data storage, and communication platforms. The company also provides IoT products, computer vision, machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. In comparison, AMD, which is also headquartered in Santa Clara, offers microprocessors, chipsets, GPUs, server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, technology for game consoles, and provides assembly, testing, and packaging services.

With favorable government policies and substantial corporate investments, global semiconductor industry sales increased 24% year-over-year to $49.7 billion in November 2021. Various measures taken to address the semiconductor chip shortage should enable the industry to increase production levels this year. This, along with impressive breakthroughs in the chip manufacturing process, make the industry’s long-term prospects bright. Growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 13.9% gains over the past nine months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.8% returns. The global semiconductor chips market is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR and reach $553.60 billion by 2026. So, both INTC and AMD should benefit.

But while INTC stock has declined 15.7% in price over the past nine months, AMD surged 52.9%. AMD is also a clear winner with 6.7% gains versus INTC’s negative returns over the past six months. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Latest Developments

On Jan. 21, 2022, INTC announced plans to invest more than $20 billion in constructing two new leading-edge chip factories. The investment should help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, power INTC’s new generation of innovative products and serve the needs of foundry customers as part of the company’s IDM 2.0 strategy.

On Jan.19, 2022, AMD announced new additions to the AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series desktop and mobile workstation graphics lineup. The additions are  designed to deliver exceptional performance, stability, and reliability for professional users. Built on advanced 6nm manufacturing process technology, with 16MB of high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache memory technology acting as a bandwidth amplifier, the lineup should witness widespread recognition across the industry.

Recent Financial Results

INTC’s non-GAAP net revenue for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, ended Dec. 25, 2021, increased 3.5% year-over-year to $19.53 billion. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $10.83 billion, down 4.4% from the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP operating income was $5.05 billion, indicating a 17.5% year-over-year decline. INTC’s non-GAAP net income came in at $4.45 billion for the quarter, representing a 26.9% decline from the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.09, down 26.4% from the prior-year period. The company had $4.83 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 25, 2021.

For its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, ended Dec. 25, 2021, AMD’s revenue increased 48.8% year-over-year to $4.83 billion. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $2.43 billion for the quarter, up 67.2% from the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $1.33 billion, indicating a 100.3% rise from the year-ago period. AMD’s non-GAAP net income came in at $1.12 billion, representing a 76.4% year-over-year improvement. And its non-GAAP EPS increased 76.9% year-over-year to $0.92. The company had $2.54 billion in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 25, 2021.

Past and Expected Financial Performance

INTC’s tangible book value and total assets have increased at CAGRs of 17% and 9.6%, respectively, over the past three years. The company’s revenue has grown at 3.7% CAGR over the past three years.

Analysts expect INTC’s EPS to rise 5.4% year-over-year in its fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2023. Its revenue is expected to grow 2.8% year-over-year in fiscal 2023. The company’s EPS is expected to increase at a 3.4% rate per annum over the next five years.

In comparison, AMD’s tangible book value and total assets have grown at CAGRs of 112.5% and 39.7%, respectively, over the past three years. The company’s revenue has grown at 36.4% CAGR over the past three years.

AMD’s EPS is expected to grow 17.8% year-over-year in its fiscal year 2023, ending Dec. 31, 2023. Its revenue is expected to grow 12.5% year-over-year in fiscal 2023. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to increase at a 34.4% rate per annum over the next five years.

Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, AMD is currently trading at 6.76x, which is 142.3% higher than INTC’s 2.79x. In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, INTC’s 7.06x compares with AMD’s 23.13x.

Profitability

INTC’s trailing-12-month revenue is almost 4.8 times AMD’s. INTC is also more profitable, with a 42.9% EBITDA margin versus AMD’s 24.5%.

Furthermore, INTC’s gross profit margin and net income margin of 55.5% and 25.1%, respectively, compare favorably with AMD’s 48.3% and 19.2%.

POWR Ratings

While INTC has an overall B grade, which translates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system, AMD has an overall C grade, equating to a Neutral. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each weighted to an optimal degree.

Both INTC and AMD have a B grade for Quality, which is consistent with their higher-than-industry profitability ratios. INTC’s 25.1% trailing-12-month net income margin is 286.8% higher than the 6.5% industry average. AMD has a 19.2% trailing-12-month net income margin, which is 196% higher than the 6.5% industry average.

INTC has an A grade for Value, which is in sync with its lower-than-industry valuations. It has a 7.06x forward EV/EBITDA, which is 52.7% lower than the 14.92x industry average. AMD’s C grade for Value reflects its higher-than-industry valuation multiples. Its 23.13x forward EV/EBITDA is 55% higher than the 14.92x industry average.

Among the 100 stocks in the A-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, INTC is ranked #16, AMD is ranked #68.

Beyond what we have stated above, our POWR Ratings system has also rated INTC and AMD for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability. Get all INTC ratings here. Also, click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for AMD.

The Winner

Based on the latest developments and sound financials, both INTC and AMD are well-positioned to benefit from rising government and corporate investments in the semiconductor chip industry. However, its higher profitability and lower valuation we think make INTC a better buy here.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase if one bets on stocks with an Overall POWR Rating of Buy or Strong Buy. Click here to access the top-rated stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

INTC shares were trading at $48.07 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.21 (-0.43%). Year-to-date, INTC has declined -6.66%, versus a -4.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
INTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Steer Clear of These 3 Meme Stocks in February

Meme stocks rose in popularity last year, with several fundamentally bleak stocks vaulting to sky-high valuations, due primarily to retail trading. However, their gains have not been sustained. So, we think popular meme stocks from the last year, AMC Entertainment (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), are now best avoided. Read on.
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5G Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

5G technology is going to become the standard over the next decade, and it will facilitate an era where everyone and every device is always connected. Of course, this upgrade cycle will lead to many opportunities for investors. Some stocks to consider are Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), Ericcson (ERIC), Analog Devices (ADI), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More Intel Corporation (INTC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All INTC News