Which of These 3 Pharma Stocks Are a Buy?

: IPSEY | Ipsen S.A. News, Ratings, and Charts

IPSEY – The pharma industry is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years with expanding global medical needs. So, which of these pharma stocks, Ipsen (IPSEY), Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), and SNDL (SNDL), are a buy now? Keep reading…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Aug 16, 2023


The pharmaceutical industry is expected to expand due to increased chronic diseases and an aging population. Therefore, fundamentally strong pharma stocks Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) and Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) could be wise additions to your portfolio now. However, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) might be best avoided, given its weak fundamentals.

The global pharmaceutical market is expected to reach $1.48 trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%. The industry’s largest segment is oncology drugs, with a projected market volume of $188.20 billion in 2023.

The US generic drug market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR until 2028. The aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, a large number of patent-expired branded medications, and increased demand for generic medicines are some of the factors driving this industry.

Investors’ interest in pharma stocks is evident from SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) 5.2% returns over the past month.

However, the pharma industry has significant research and development costs, which can prevent smaller companies from joining the market. Also, the growing prevalence of counterfeit medications poses a substantial threat to both patient safety and corporate reputation, necessitating strong measures.

Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of the featured stocks.

Stocks to Buy:

Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY)

Based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, IPSEY is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company also excels in neurotoxin research.

IPSEY’s forward EV/EBIT multiple of 10.56 is 37.9% lower than the industry average of 16.99. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 3.11 is 24.1% lower than the industry average of 4.10.

IPSEY’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 32.43% is 520.4% higher than the industry average of 5.2%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 26.54% is significantly higher than the 0.24% industry average.

IPSEY’s sales during the for the first half that ended June 30, 2023, increased 7.2% year-over-year to €1.54 billion ($1.68 billion). Its other revenues rose 34.7% from the year-ago value to €86.50 million ($94.53 million).

Also, its total assets came in at €6.09 billion ($6.66 billion) for the period that ended June 30, 2023, compared to €5.61 trillion ($6.13 billion) for the period that ended December 30, 2022.

The consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 8.5% increase year-over-year. IPSEY’s shares have gained 31.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $33.20.

IPSEY’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

IPSEY has an A grade for Value and Stability and a B for Quality. It is ranked #16 out of 166 stocks Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Sentiment, Growth and Momentum for IPSEY.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)

COLL is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes medicines for pain management.

COLL’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.48 is 74.3% lower than the industry average of 13.54. Its forward non- GAAP P/E multiple of 4.43% is 78.2% lower than the industry average of 20.29%.

COLL’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 42.78x is 293.5% higher than the industry average of 5.23x. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 13.39% is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.24%.

COLL’s net product revenue increased 9.7% year-over-year to $135.55 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Its adjusted net income increased 27.9% year-over-year to $52.45 million. Also, its adjusted EPS increased 17.8% year-over-year to $1.26. The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $85.80 million, up 21% year-over-year.

COLL’s revenue is expected to increase by 22.6% year-over-year to $568.86 million for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 33.6% year-over-year to $5.29 for the same period. The stock has gained 26.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $23.80.

It’s no surprise that COLL has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a B grade for Growth, Value and Quality. It is ranked #24 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated COLL for Momentum, Stability and Sentiment. Get all COLL ratings here.

Stock to Sell:

SNDL Inc. (SNDL)

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, SNDL engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products, operating through the Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments.

SNDL’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 19.43% is 64.9% lower than the 55.37% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of negative 31.81% compares to the negative 5.71% industry average.

SNDL’s loss from operations amounted to CAD29.49 million ($21.86 million) in the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Its net loss amounted to CAD33.16 million ($24.58 million).

Also, its total current liabilities came in at CAD459.72 million ($340.73 million) for the period that ended June 30, 2023, compared to CAD501.48 million ($371.68 million) for the period that ended December 31, 2022. Its total assets came in at CAD1.57 billion ($1.17 billion), compared to CAD1.56 billion ($1.16 billion) for the same period.

Analysts expect SNDL’s EPS to be negative $0.04 for the year ending December 2023. The company missed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 50.2% to close the last trading session at $1.58.

SNDL has an overall rating of F, which equates to Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system.

The stock has a D grade for Momentum, Stability and Quality. It is ranked #156 in the same industry. For additional SNDL ratings for Growth, Value, and Sentiment, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

IPSEY shares were trading at $33.20 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.10 (-0.30%). Year-to-date, IPSEY has gained 26.81%, versus a 16.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IPSEYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COLLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNDLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stock Investors Losing that Loving Feeling?

The big early 2023 bull rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) is now officially over. What comes next? How best to trade this more difficult environment? And what are the best picks for the months ahead? Steve Reitmeister answers those questions and more as you read on below...
Aug 16, 2023 | 6:30am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks Smart Money is Watching Closely

Despite a subdued and underwhelming outlook for the broader economy, fundamentally strong Chinese stocks Alibaba (BABA), Trip.com (TCOM), and Hello Group (MOMO) represent pockets of sustained growth that have courted the attention of smart money on Wall Street. Continue reading…
Aug 11, 2023 | 4:25pm
: C | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Citigroup (C) Be on Your Watchlist This Week?

With no rate cuts expected this year, banks’ net interest income (NII) should increase due to the high-interest rates. However, macroeconomic challenges continue to pose a significant risk for banks. Amid this backdrop, will adding Citigroup (C) to your watchlist be wise? Read on to learn my view…
Aug 11, 2023 | 10:08am
: MOG.A | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Air Defense Stocks With STRONG POWR Ratings

The air defense sector’s growth prospects are driven by increased government spending amid rising geopolitical risks and rapid technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy quality air defense stocks Moog (MOG.A), Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR), and Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC). These stocks are rated B (Buy) in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Aug 14, 2023 | 8:49am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Home on the Trading Range

The nearly 20% bull run for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the March lows is over. Now it’s time to rest up in a trading range for the next run higher. Meaning this is the natural course of things. To relax after a hard run...and then store up the required energy for the next sprint. The best part is how we can use these more range bound periods to buy the dip on some stocks with terrific upside potential. Let’s talk about how we will do just that in this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.
Aug 9, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IPSEY News