2 Beverage Stocks to Quench Your Thirst This Fall

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – Despite lingering macro headwinds, demand for beverages is significantly strong. Moreover, demand for organic beverages has also increased amid rising health awareness. With the industry expected to witness stable growth in the coming years, investors might consider buying fundamentally strong beverage stocks, Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP). Keep reading….

Rashmi KumariBy RashmiKumari

Nov 16, 2022


Market volatility has been widespread this year amid rising consumer prices and consecutive interest rate hikes by the Fed. The CBOE Volatility Index has gained 40.8% year-to-date. However, demand for beverages remains robust. Moreover, with rising health awareness, organic beverages are becoming more popular.

The beverage segment’s revenue is projected to reach $208.10 billion in 2022. Furthermore, according to Fortune Business Insights, the global functional food and beverage market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% until 2028. The industry is gaining traction due to the steadily growing presence of startups specializing in nutrient-enriched drinks. 

Given the backdrop, investors might consider adding fundamentally strong beverage stocks The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to their portfolios.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

KO, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, flavored and enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages, tea and coffee, and energy drinks. 

On September 29, 2022, KO and Molson Coors Beverage Company expanded their exclusive agreement to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited, a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by the taste of some of America’s most loved tequila and vodka-based beverages. This is expected to be strategically beneficial for KO.

KO has paid dividends for 59 consecutive years. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 3.6% CAGR over the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 2.9%, and its four-year average yield is 3.08%.

KO’s net operating revenue came in at $11.06 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, up 10.2% year-over-year. Its gross profit increased 7.1% year-over-year to $6.50 billion. Also, its EPS increased 14% year-over-year to $0.65. 

KO’s revenue is estimated to increase 10.5% year-over-year to $42.7 billion in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $2.48 in 2022. It has surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 7.1% to close the last trading session at $60.63. 

KO’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. 

It has a B grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Quality. Within the A-rated Beverages industry, it is ranked #19 out of 34 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Growth, and Value for KO. 

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

PEP manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beverages and convenient foods worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East, South Asia; Asia Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand; and China Region.

On October 12, 2022, Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, “We are encouraged by the progress we are making on our strategic agenda, and remain committed to investing in our people, brands, supply chain, and go-to-market systems and winning in the marketplace.”

PEP has paid dividends for 49 consecutive years. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 7.4% CAGR over the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 2.60%, and its four-year average yield is 2.80%.

PEP’s net revenue came in at $21.97 billion for the third quarter that ended September 3, 2022, up 8.8% year-over-year. Its gross profit increased 8% year-over-year to $11.66 billion. Also, its operating profit came in at $3.53 billion, up 6.1% year-over-year.  

Analysts expect PEP’s revenue to increase 7.1% year-over-year to $85.11 billion in the current year. Its EPS is estimated to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $6.77 in 2022. It has surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 8.2% to close the last trading session at $177.19. 

PEP’s overall B rating indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system. PEP has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment.

It is ranked #9 in the same industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value and Momentum for PEP.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KO shares were trading at $60.47 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.16 (-0.26%). Year-to-date, KO has gained 4.41%, versus a -15.74% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: RashmiKumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PEPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fed WANTS a Bear Market & Recession

The stock market (SPY) rally since Thursday’s better than expected CPI report has been impressive. And on the surface, it only seems to be bolstered by Tuesdays PPI report. Unfortunately, that would be missing the forest for the trees. Let’s take a much deeper dive into why the Fed needs to fight inflation. And the tools at their disposal to do so. And why the sum total of that still equates to recession and bear market. Meaning this is yet another sucker’s rally before the bear market mauls stock prices even lower. This commentary will explain why and how to keep your portfolio on track.
Nov 16, 2022 | 6:36am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Following the Midterm Elections

Following the midterm elections, it's clear that voters are rejecting extremist candidates on both sides, while moderates and independents are ascending. This article discusses some takeaways from the election and 3 stocks that should prosper - Walmart (WMT), Expedia (EXPE), and Northrop Grumman (NOC).
Nov 14, 2022 | 7:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Overrated Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

Once investor favorites DoorDash (DASH), Teladoc Health (TDOC), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and ContextLogic (WISH) have fallen significantly due to their poor fundamentals and growth prospects amid the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes this year. With lingering recession fears, these stocks are expected to tumble further. Thus, it could be wise to avoid these stocks. Read more…
Nov 14, 2022 | 7:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Retail Stock That Should See a Boost This Holiday Season

Retail stock Costco Wholesale (COST) has gained 10% over the past month. The upcoming holiday season could further boost the stock. Moreover, it has a reliable dividend-paying record. Let's discuss this in detail…
Nov 11, 2022 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Overrated Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

Once investor favorites DoorDash (DASH), Teladoc Health (TDOC), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and ContextLogic (WISH) have fallen significantly due to their poor fundamentals and growth prospects amid the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes this year. With lingering recession fears, these stocks are expected to tumble further. Thus, it could be wise to avoid these stocks. Read more…
Nov 14, 2022 | 7:33am

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News