2 Blue-Chip Stocks That Beat Q2 Earnings Expectations

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – Blue-chip stocks are well-known for their ability to withstand economic downturns while also protecting investors from market volatility. So, while rising inflation concerns are threatening the equity markets, blue-chip stocks such as Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP), which beat Q2 earnings expectations in their most recent quarterly release, could be excellent investments right now. Read on….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Sep 2, 2022


With elevated inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance on it, the stock market has been under significant pressure this year. The influential head of the New York Fed predicted that the central bank will likely need to raise its policy rate to “somewhat above” 3.5% and maintain it there through the end of 2023.

Amid the current uncertainty, investing in blue-chip stocks might be a wise strategy. Blue chip stocks represent well-known sector leaders capable of maintaining operations even in challenging economic times based on their broader market reach and superior pricing power.

So, shares of blue-chip companies The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), which surpassed earnings expectations in their recently reported results, could be solid additions to one’s portfolio.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

KO owns or has licenses for beverage concentrates, finished sparkling soft drink brands, energy drinks, dairy products, and syrups that are sold to fountain retailers like restaurants and convenience stores.

KO’s net revenue increased 12% from the year-ago value to $11.3 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022. The company’s unit sales volume grew 8%. In addition, its sparkling soft drinks and trademark Coca-Cola increased by 8% and 7%, respectively, driven by growth across all geographic operating segments and operating units. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat the consensus estimate by 4.7%.

Analysts expect the EPS to increase 6% year-over-year to $2.46 in fiscal 2022. The consensus revenue estimate of $42.13 billion in fiscal 2022 represents a 9% increase from the same period last year. The stock has gained 9.4% over the past year and 18.6% over the past nine months.

KO’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

KO is also rated a B grade for Sentiment, Quality, and Stability. Within the A-rated Beverages industry, it is ranked #20 of 34 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Value for KO, click here.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PEP produces, markets, sells, and distributes a range of beverages and convenience foods internationally. The business is divided into seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East, and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region.

Last month, PEP and premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica entered a strategic partnership under which PepsiCo will hold a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. Following the agreement, PepsiCo will be granted permission to market and sell spring water in Poland and Romania, with the potential to expand into additional markets, including the US.

For the second quarter ended June 11, 2022, PEP’s net revenue increased 5.2% from the year-ago value to $20.23 billion. Its operating income came in at $2.07 billion. The company reported a net income of $1.43 billion. In addition, PEP’s EPS of $1.86 beat the consensus estimate by 7.1%.

PEP’s EPS is expected to grow at the rate of 7.9% per annum over the next five years. The consensus revenue estimate of $83.57 billion for fiscal 2022 represents a 5.2% increase from the same period last year. The stock has gained 9.5% over the past three months and 6.5% over the past six months.

It is no surprise that PEP has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The stock also has a B grade for Quality, Stability, and Sentiment. In the same industry, it is ranked #10.

Beyond the POWR Ratings grades I have just highlighted, you can view PEP’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Value.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KO shares rose $0.01 (+0.02%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, KO has gained 4.82%, versus a -16.80% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PEPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Bears Ready to Push Stocks Back to June Lows?

The recent 18% rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) was a flight of fancy. Fed Chairman Powell made sure that message was heard loud and clear from the mountain tops in Jackson Hole. This sets up for an interesting fork in the road where dropping back down the June lows is a very possible outcome. Why is that? And how best to position your portfolio? Investment expert Steve Reitmeister shares his thoughts in the fresh commentary below.
Aug 31, 2022 | 6:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Is Building up Her Stake in This Stock. Should You?

Digital health company Butterfly Network (BFLY) reported a year-over-year increase in revenue in the last quarter, but its bottom line declined significantly. Moreover, its near-term prospects look bleak as analysts expect the company’s loss to widen in the coming quarters. However, since Cathie wood has recently loaded up shares of BFLY, should investors follow the lead? Read more to find out…
Aug 31, 2022 | 8:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Hard-Hit Stocks That Could Drop Even Lower

The stock market has been facing significant turmoil due to aggressive rate hikes and recession concerns. As the stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term, the hard-hit stocks Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) might be best avoided as they might drop even lower. Read more...
Aug 30, 2022 | 3:32pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Buy in the Hottest Sector Right Now

Amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment, the grocery/big-box retail industry has been thriving as the inelastic demand for the products these retailers sell is helping them pass on the rising prices to consumers. Therefore, fundamentally sound stocks from this hottest industry Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Albertsons Companies (ACI), and Casey's General Stores (CASY), could be solid investments. Let’s discuss…
Aug 30, 2022 | 12:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Hard-Hit Stocks That Could Drop Even Lower

The stock market has been facing significant turmoil due to aggressive rate hikes and recession concerns. As the stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term, the hard-hit stocks Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) might be best avoided as they might drop even lower. Read more...
Aug 30, 2022 | 3:32pm

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News