KO – The beverage industry is a solid defensive play for investors because stocks such as Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) have the potential to deliver substantial price returns and offer great dividends. So, we think it could be wise to add these two non-alcoholic beverage stocks to one’s portfolio. Read on.

Jan 6, 2022


Rising inflation and the uncertainty of the economic recovery amid the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has fostered investor caution over where to invest next. In the current market and economic scenario, dividend stocks can be a handy in ensuring a steady stream of income.

Beverage companies are meeting the latest demands in the healthy, refreshing, and ready-to-drink beverages segments. Various social and cultural changes are helping to bring new products and ideas to the beverage market. And according to a Fior Markets report, the global non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR to $1.73 trillion by 2028.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally strong beverage stocks The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP). They also pay regular dividends and have solid growth potential.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Famous beverage company KO in Atlanta, Ga., manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, juice, dairy, and syrups. In addition, it sells products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Fanta brands.

On Nov. 1, 2021, KO announced that it would complete the acquisition of the remaining stake in BodyArmor for $5.60 billion. This deal will likely help the company expand its reach.

The company began paying dividends in 1989. Over the last three years, KO’s dividend payout has grown at a 2.5% CAGR, while its four-year average dividend yield is 3.21%, and its current dividend payout translates to a 2.76% yield.

KO’s net operating revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $10.04 billion for its fiscal third quarter, ended Oct. 1, 2021. The company’s net income increased 42% year-over-year to $2.47 billion. Also, its EPS came in at $0.57, representing a 41% increase  year-over-year.

Analysts expect KO’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal 2021 to increase 17.4% and 15.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.29 and $38.13 billion. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 16.5% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $60.79.

KO’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. According to our proprietary rating system, the stock has an overall B rating, which translates to a Buy. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

KO has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Stability and Sentiment. It is ranked #11 of 35 stocks in the B-rated Beverages industry. Click here to see the additional ratings of KO for Growth, Value, and Momentum.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

PEP is a global food and beverage company that is headquartered in Harrison, N.Y. It operates in the Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Europe, and AMESA segments.

The company began paying dividends in 1989. Over the last three years, PEP’s dividend payout has grown at a 5.79% CAGR, while its four-year average dividend yield is 2.89%, and its current dividend payout translates to a 2.47% yield. PEP is expected to pay a  $1.075 per share quarterly dividend  on Jan.7, 2022.

For its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept. 4, 2021, PEP’s net revenue increased 11.6% year-over-year to $20.18 billion. The company’s gross profit increased 8.6% year-over-year to $10.79 billion. Its net cash from operating activities for the nine months ended Sept. 4, 2021, increased 8.3% year-over-year to $6.63 billion.

For its fiscal 2021, PEP’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 13% and 11.2%, respectively, year-over-year to $6.24 and $78.28 billion. It surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 21.4% in price over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $173.82.

PEP’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. PEP has a B grade for Stability and Quality. It is ranked #10 in the B-rated Beverages industry. To see the additional ratings of PEP for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment, click here.

KO shares were trading at $60.62 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.17 (-0.28%). Year-to-date, KO has gained 2.38%, versus a -1.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
