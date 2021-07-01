Consider Buying These 2 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

NYSE: MGA | Magna International, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MGA – Rising discretionary spending amid a fast-paced economic recovery is helping consumer cyclical companies thrive. And, because the demand for discretionary items is expected to remain high with the economy tracking upwards, Goldman Sachs recently upgraded consumer cyclical stocks Magna (MGA) and Lear (LEA) to ‘Buy.’ So, read on to learn more.

Sweta VijayanBy Sweta Vijayan

Jul 1, 2021


Shares of consumer cyclical companies have been performing well this year because an improving job market is driving an increase in consumers’ discretionary spending. The Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy is also driving the growth of consumer cyclical companies.

Among other cyclical industries, automotive is seeing rising demand based on people’s improved ability to afford automobiles with employment levels improving. While the industry has been suffering from lowered production due to a global semiconductor chip shortage, increasing government and private investments to address the shortage should help automotive companies generate solid growth in the coming quarters.

Given this backdrop, Goldman Sachs has recently upgraded auto parts companies Magna International, Inc. (MGA) and Lear Corporation (LEA) to ‘Buy.’ And we think these companies’ potential to capitalize on the industry’s tailwinds makes them ideal investment bets now.

Magna International, Inc. (MGA)

MGA is a Canada-based mobility technology company that develops, manufactures, engineers, supplies and sells automotive products worldwide. The company offers body exteriors, chassis structures, transmissions, lighting, seating, and fuel systems. Goldman Sachs has upgraded MGA’s rating from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy.’

On June 07, 2021, MGA introduced its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology that offers a new palette of options for automotive designers. First-to-market with  its all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, MGA’s Surface Element Lighting is contained within a compact package, providing a homogeneous appearance and customizable, affordable LED lighting options for exterior vehicle applications. This new technology is likely to create high demand among automotive designers.

After reaching a production milestone of 100,000 eDrive gearboxes in a joint venture with Jiangling Motors Co. Ltd., MGA won additional business for eDrive technologies with Chinese EV start-ups on April 19. These gearboxes are used in various, popular  car models of  Chinese automakers owing to their high efficiency and best-in-class power density. During its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31, MGA’s sales increased 17.6% year-over-year to $10.18 billion. The company’s income from operations was t $805 million, up 108.5% from the prior-year period. MGA’s adjusted net income increased 116.8% year-over-year to $566 million. Its adjusted EPS increased 116.3% year-over-year to $1.86. The company had $3.46 billion in cash and cash equivalents  as of March 31, 2021.

MGA surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. A $10.20 billion  consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter represents a 11.8% rise from the prior-year period. The stock’s EPS is expected to grow at a 39.4% rate over the next five years. MGA has climbed 108% over the past year and 102.5% over the past nine months. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $92.64.

MGA’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an B grade for Momentum, Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. To see additional POWR Ratings for MGA’s Value and Stability, click here. MGA is ranked #7 of 65 stocks in the A-rated Auto Parts industry.

Lear Corporation (LEA)

LEA supplies seating, electrical distribution systems, electronic modules, related subsystems, components and software to automotive manufacturers worldwide. The company operates  through two segments primarily—Seating and E-Systems. Goldman Sachs has upgraded LEA’s rating from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy.’ LEA is based in Southfield, Michigan.

On March 25, 2021, LEA acquired M&N Plastics, an injection molding specialist and manufacturer of engineered plastic components for automotive electrical distribution applications. The acquisition should  further support LEA’s vertical integration capabilities in  engineering and producing complex parts for electrical distribution, including high-voltage wire harnesses and power electronics.

On January 14, LEA’s car connection software Xevo, and Cerence Inc. (CRNC), a software development company, formed a strategic collaboration to deliver Cerence Pay conversational AI-powered contactless payment capabilities into vehicles via the Xevo Market commerce and services platform. Drivers will be able to use their voice to place orders from popular brands and authorize payments using an in-vehicle touchscreen while on the road. 

LEA’s sales came in at $5.35 billion for its fiscal first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, which represents a 20.1% improvement year-over-year. The company’s adjusted core operating earnings have been reported at $336.20 million, up 64.1% from the prior-year period. While its adjusted net income increased 82% year-over-year to $225.90 million, its adjusted EPS increased 82% year-over-year to $3.73. The company had $1.38 billion in cash and cash equivalents  as of March 31, 2021.

Analysts expect LEA’s revenue to improve 5.7% year-over-year for the current quarter, ending September 30, 2021, to $5.18 billion. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. LEA has gained 60.9% over the past year and 60.7% over the past nine months. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $175.28.

LEA’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system.

The stock has a B grade for Value and Momentum. We have also graded LEA for Growth, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Click here to access all LEA’s ratings. LEA is ranked #36 in the Auto Parts  industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

MGA shares were trading at $94.26 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $1.62 (+1.75%). Year-to-date, MGA has gained 33.14%, versus a 15.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sweta Vijayan


Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MGAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LEAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons That Tesla Could be a Great Short in the Second Half of 2021

Tesla (TSLA) was one of the best performers in 2020. In 2020, the stock has mostly been range-bound. However, the stock remains quite overvalued and there are indications that it could fall back to Earth in the coming months.
Jun 29, 2021 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm

Read More Stories

More Magna International, Inc. (MGA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MGA News